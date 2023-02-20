RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Property of the American People’: McCarthy Blasted for Handing Over 41,000 Hours of J6 Video to ‘Liar’ Tucker Carlson
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is being blasted for reportedly handing over 41,000 hours of video from the January 6 insurrection to a single source, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, who is seen by many as a right-wing propagandist who has denied the events that day were an insurrection. The release was made last week – the same week as a court filing from Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News revealed top brass and talent, from Rupert Murdoch to Carlson, knew Trump’s “Big Lie” was false yet promoted the false clams that led to the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“These tapes are the property of the American people. McCarthy has stolen them from us and given them to the mouthpiece for the Jan 6 attack,” says attorney, journalist, and SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah.
“We need lawsuits by every other media outlet seeking a copy of these records! These are the public’s records- not Kevin McCarthy’s personal video files!!!” Obeidallah adds.
Last month U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz said one of the secret deals McCarthy made with far-right Republicans to become Speaker was that he would release the video to the public – releasing it to Fox News is very different.
“Gaetz hinted in a tweet,” CNN’s Melanie Zanona reported January 12,” that was part of their hand shake deal, and confirmed to CNN that was what he was referring to. It shows how the full extent of McCarthy’s concessions still not fully known.”
“Earlier today,” Zanona continued, “when asked at a press conference about how some Republicans had called on former-Speaker Nancy Pelosi to release all the security footage from January 6, McCarthy said, ‘Yeah, I think the public should see what happened.'”
Victor Shi, the youngest elected Delegate for Joe Biden in 2020, and a writer, speaker, organizer, and activist, calls the move “the definition of state-run media,” and “a betrayal to our nation.”
Former Chicago Tribune and Sun-Times editor Mark Jacob called it “outrageous,” and said the “Jan. 6 footage is the people’s property, not Kevin McCarthy’s. And Tucker Carlson is a proven liar who will no doubt abuse this material to lie further. The coup to overthrow our democracy is ongoing.”
Jacob also notes that Congress is not subject to the Freedom of Information Act, meaning they cannot demand the footage for themselves through that venue. But he adds, “I hope some news outlet goes into court and tries” to intervene.
Popular Information founder Judd Legum: “The only reason to give the footage exclusively to Tucker is McCarthy knows the footage will only reinforce the GOP’s preferred narrative if it is selectively released by an unrepentant manipulator and liar.”
And Rolling Stone politics reporter Nikki Mccann Ramírez says, “This comes on the heels of court revelations that Fox anchors, including Tucker, knew they were misleading the public about the 2020 election. Fox is the propaganda arm of the GOP and McCarthy knows it.”
‘Treasonous’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed for Celebrating President’s Day by Calling for a ‘National Divorce’
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) celebrated the Presidents’ Day by calling for red and blue states to separate in a “national divorce.”
“We need a national divorce,” Greene tweeted Monday morning, barely weeks after calling President Joe Biden a “liar” in the nationally-televised State of the Union. “We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this.”
Greene also called Democrats “traitorous,” and angrily accused them of shoving down Republicans’ throats “sick and disgusting woke culture issues.”
“From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”
Some blasted Greene’s choice to make her remarks on the national holiday, officially Washington’s Birthday, some noted she sits on the Homeland Security Committee, while others noted blue states contribute more to the federal coffers than red states, which are more likely to be supported by blue states.
The “red” and “blue” state descriptors are not only somewhat subjective, but fluid, as Democratic voters flipped two states from red to blue and held all the others in 2022.
MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell pointed out that Greene’s own “state of Georgia voted BLUE for President, Senator and Senator & RED for Governor, so Georgia is BLUE?”
One Twitter user reminded that Greene is a “key advisor” to Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. Her support of the embattled McCarthy helped put the gavel in his hand, and he has pledged loyalty to her. “I will never leave that woman,” McCarthy reportedly said after becoming Speaker. “I will always take care of her.”
Marjorie Taylor Greene is now calling for the dissolvement of the country. The resurrection of the Confederacy, in some way. But remember that she’s not just a weirdo with a YouTube channel — she’s a key advisor to Speaker McCarthy. And she’s the heart and soul of today’s GOP. pic.twitter.com/An9R44xqvi
— Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) February 20, 2023
Attorney, journalist, and SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah had just four words in response: “This is treasonous. Period.”
Others also called it “treason,” and still others “sedition.”
Ryan Cooper, managing editor of The American Prospect, tweeted, “remarkable how casually these people suggest literal treason.”
Another Twitter user observed, “This is a member of Congress, who sits on Homeland Security Committee, calling for secession. We fought a war over this once and 160 years later the losers still can’t let it go.”
Talking Points Memo founder Josh Marshall noted, “The 14th amendment says you can’t serve in congress after supporting insurrection and treason against the United States.”
Former U.S. Naval War College professor Tom Nichols, an expert on Russia, nuclear weapons, and national security affairs added, “The Sedition Caucus not even trying to hide it.”
This article has been updated to include additional responses.
Florida Teacher Who Posted Viral Video of Empty Library Shelves Fired Day After DeSantis Claimed It Was a ‘Fake Narrative’
Late last month a Florida teacher posted a video of a school library where almost every shelf was empty. The video went viral, getting millions of views. Now, the teacher who posted that video has been fired.
Since y’all wanna play the “this isn’t really happening” game https://t.co/bVUFOXPc6a pic.twitter.com/fUUkJgi5ls
— JagsFanBrian????? (@JagsFanBrian) January 27, 2023
Earlier this week Governor Ron DeSantis was asked about the video, he claimed it was a “fake narrative,” and “not true.” DeSantis told reporters the shelves were empty because “they hadn’t put the books out yet to begin with.”
Q: Here in Duval County, we have seen bookshelves in schools empty in response to Florida’s new guidelines for boo–
DESANTIS: Actually, you know, that video, that was a fake narrative pic.twitter.com/KELcdZChxF
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 14, 2023
School libraries at the end of January rarely have empty shelves because librarians hadn’t gotten around to filling them.
“Brian Covey, a substitute teacher at Mandarin Middle School, posted a video on Jan. 27 showing rows of empty bookshelves in the school’s library. The jarring video quickly went viral and now has over 13 million views, it made national headlines and was even fodder on a late night talk show,” First Coast News reports.
“On Wednesday, nearly three weeks after the video was posted, Covey said he was fired.”
“In discussion between the district and ESS,” a statement from Duval County Public Schools reads, “regarding this individual’s misrepresentation of the books available to students in the school’s library and the disruption this misrepresentation has caused, it was determined that he had violated social media and cell phone policies of his employer. Therefore, ESS determined these policy violations made it necessary to part ways with this individual.”
ESS, First Coast News reports, is the company that hires substitute teachers. Their statement does not say what was allegedly misrepresented.
On January 31, First Coast News spoke with Covey, before he had been fired.
Their report, and many others, state that because of DeSantis’ laws, administrators or librarians have to review every book in the entire school.
But DeSantis told reporters reviewing a book should only take “two minutes,” and said his Dept. of Education would be happy to help school officials if they had a question about a specific book.
During that same press conference, DeSantis was asked why a popular book about baseball great Roberto Clemente had also been pulled from school shelves.
The Florida governor, expected to launch a presidential campaign soon, lashed out at the reporter, first blaming “politics,” then “teachers’ unions,” then claiming the story itself was “a joke” and “manufactured” while never accepting the impact the legislation he has supported, promoted, signed into law, and used to brand himself as a protector of children has had a devastating effect on those very children he claims to want to protect.
DeSantis on a FL district removing a Roberto Clemente children’s book because it talks about racism: “That’s politics, though. To be honest with you. C’mon. I mean, we know. Roberto Clemente? I mean, seriously. That’s politics. I think the school unions are involved with this.” pic.twitter.com/s3zu8DGa8X
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 14, 2023
DeSantis appeared to be wholly uninformed as to what schools and students are going through as a result of his laws, which include his “Don’t Say Gay” law.
“More than 1 million books in Duval County schools in Florida are subject to review due to three state laws impacting certain subjects in education, including race, gender and sexual orientation,” ABC News reported this week, confirming the Roberto Clemente book was pulled from school shelves, citing communication from county officials.
“As required by state law, we are in the process of having certified media specialists review all classroom library books,” Tracy Pierce, chief of marketing and public relations at Duval County Public Schools told ABC News. “There are approximately 1.6 million titles in our classroom and media center libraries that need to be reviewed by a certified media specialist.”
Watch: ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Doesn’t ‘Go Far Enough’ Nikki Haley Says in Shot at DeSantis and Attack on LGBTQ People
Former Trump Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, took a shot at Ron DeSantis while targeting LGBTQ people, saying the Florida GOP governor’s “Don’t Say Gay” law doesn’t go far enough.
In a rambling, fast-talking speech the first Republican to challenge Trump told voters at an Exeter, New Hampshire town hall Thursday that schools should not be saying anything about sex or gender until at least seventh grade. The Florida law bans discussion of “inappropriate” conversations, especially related to LGBTQ people, technically until after third grade, but in combination with other law DeSantis has signed, teachers and administrators are pulling every book off library and classroom shelves for fear of being sued or arrested.
She also falsely claimed schools are teaching Critical Race Theory (CRT), and falsely described the college-level analytical framework designed to examine systemic racism.
After lamenting the status of American education before COVID, Haley said, “now you’ve got parents who are desperately struggling because our kids have lost so much in education. We don’t know how to make them back up. Think about that. And through all of that, when we should be doing everything we can to get our kids back at top pace, what are we doing?”
“We’re talking about critical race theory where if a five-year old girl goes into kindergarten, if she’s white, you’re telling her she’s bad and if you’re if she’s brown or black, you’re telling her she’s never gonna be good enough and she’s always gonna be a victim.,” Haley said falsely. “That’s abusive.”
Then she dove into the “Don’t Say Gay” law, calling it by that name rather than its official title, the “Parental Rights in Education Act.”
“You look at the fact that here they’re trying to talk about gender in schools. You know, there was all this talk about the Florida bill, the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill. Basically what it said was you shouldn’t be able to talk about gender before third grade,” Haley claimed, which is not an accurate description.
“I’m sorry, I don’t think that goes far enough.”
“When I was in school, you didn’t have sex-ed until seventh grade,” she continued, falsely conjoining to very separate issues. “And even then your parents had to sign whether you could take the class of my dad when Simon thing so I was the uncool kid in the back classroom that couldn’t take sex ed. That’s a decision for parents to make that’s not a decision for schools to make.”
Watch Haley’s remarks below or at this link. Her CRT and “Don’t Say Gay” remarks begin after the 18:00 minute mark.
