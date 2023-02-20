‘Treasonous’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed for Celebrating President’s Day by Calling for a ‘National Divorce’

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) celebrated the Presidents’ Day by calling for red and blue states to separate in a “national divorce.”

“We need a national divorce,” Greene tweeted Monday morning, barely weeks after calling President Joe Biden a “liar” in the nationally-televised State of the Union. “We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this.”

Greene also called Democrats “traitorous,” and angrily accused them of shoving down Republicans’ throats “sick and disgusting woke culture issues.”

“From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”

Some blasted Greene’s choice to make her remarks on the national holiday, officially Washington’s Birthday, some noted she sits on the Homeland Security Committee, while others noted blue states contribute more to the federal coffers than red states, which are more likely to be supported by blue states.

The “red” and “blue” state descriptors are not only somewhat subjective, but fluid, as Democratic voters flipped two states from red to blue and held all the others in 2022.

MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell pointed out that Greene’s own “state of Georgia voted BLUE for President, Senator and Senator & RED for Governor, so Georgia is BLUE?”

One Twitter user reminded that Greene is a “key advisor” to Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. Her support of the embattled McCarthy helped put the gavel in his hand, and he has pledged loyalty to her. “I will never leave that woman,” McCarthy reportedly said after becoming Speaker. “I will always take care of her.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene is now calling for the dissolvement of the country. The resurrection of the Confederacy, in some way. But remember that she’s not just a weirdo with a YouTube channel — she’s a key advisor to Speaker McCarthy. And she’s the heart and soul of today’s GOP. pic.twitter.com/An9R44xqvi — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) February 20, 2023

Attorney, journalist, and SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah had just four words in response: “This is treasonous. Period.”

Others also called it “treason,” and still others “sedition.”

Ryan Cooper, managing editor of The American Prospect, tweeted, “remarkable how casually these people suggest literal treason.”

Another Twitter user observed, “This is a member of Congress, who sits on Homeland Security Committee, calling for secession. We fought a war over this once and 160 years later the losers still can’t let it go.”

Talking Points Memo founder Josh Marshall noted, “The 14th amendment says you can’t serve in congress after supporting insurrection and treason against the United States.”

Former U.S. Naval War College professor Tom Nichols, an expert on Russia, nuclear weapons, and national security affairs added, “The Sedition Caucus not even trying to hide it.”

