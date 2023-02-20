Greene ‘Parroting Kremlin Talking Points’ as Biden Becomes ‘First Sitting President to Enter a War Zone With No US Military Presence’

President Joe Biden‘s covert trip to Ukraine, months in the making yet kept totally out of the press until he entered Kyiv Monday morning, has generated glowing headlines across the nation and around the world, and it’s making Donald Trump’s MAGA defenders, like U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, go ballistic.

“Biden took a *10-hour* train ride from Poland to Kyiv as US fighter jets circled the Poland/Ukraine border,” MSNBC’s Ali Velshi tweeted Monday evening, “making him the 1st sitting president to enter a war zone with no active US military presence.”

President Zelenskyy and all Ukrainians remind the world every day what courage is. They remind us that freedom is priceless. And worth fighting for. For as long as it takes. pic.twitter.com/GlBT0Sg9ZL — President Biden (@POTUS) February 20, 2023

“Today’s visit by Biden to Ukraine will surely become an indelible highlight of his presidency,” tweeted foreign policy, national security and political affairs analyst David Rothkopf, “not because of its drama but because it reminds of the unhesitating, unshakable commitment Biden has demonstrated to Ukraine, to our security and to democracy.”

Credit where due. Biden warned of the Russian invasion. He reacted wisely and flexibly. And now he has gone to Kyiv to give hope. We haven’t had a statesman like this in a long time. pic.twitter.com/yxpgJDz29O — Timothy Snyder (@TimothyDSnyder) February 20, 2023

The headlines are impressive.

“Biden Just Destroyed Putin’s Last Hope” (The Atlantic)

“Biden’s Ukraine visit upstages Putin and leaves Moscow’s military pundits raging” (CNN)

“Biden’s Kyiv Visit Lifts Spirits of War-Weary Ukrainians” (NYT)

But MAGA extremists like Congresswoman Greene spent the day pretending that it was offensive that President Biden went to Ukraine on Presidents’ Day.

“This is incredibly insulting,” Greene tweeted Monday morning, posting a new article about the Ukraine trip. “Today on our President’s Day, Joe Biden, the President of the United States chose Ukraine over America, while forcing the American people to pay for Ukraine’s government and war.”

She ended that tweet with, “I can not express how much Americans hate Joe Biden,” which is provably false.

Greene posted 12 tweets on Monday on her official government Twitter account.

In another tweet Greene called it “insulting” that “Zelenskyy can’t even wear a tie as he greets the President of the United States.”

President’s Day 2023. Zelenskyy can’t even wear a tie as he greets the President of the United States. He gladly takes our money in sweat shirts and t-shirts, but Biden is dressed up. So insulting. America Last!!! pic.twitter.com/TrRQQ2FgEF — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 20, 2023

And she called for President Biden to be impeached because he went to Ukraine instead of East Palestine, Ohio.

Biden didn’t go to East Palestine, Ohio on President’s Day. He went to Ukraine, a NON-NATO nation, whose leader is an actor and is apparently now commanding our United States military to world war. We must impeach this America Last fool before it’s too late. pic.twitter.com/GFxXPSFXFu — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 20, 2023

One of her many tweets on Monday was telling: “The U.S. support for war in Ukraine has been like a U.S. proxy war with Russia,” she cried. “But now it’s becoming more like a U.S.- China war through the Ukraine – Russia war. End it now!”

And earlier in the day Greene called for secession.

“We need a national divorce,” Greene wrote on her personal Twitter account. “We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”

She followed up with this on her official government Twitter account: “People are absolutely fed up and disgusted with left wing insanity and disaster America Last policies. National divorce is not civil war, but Biden and the neocons are leading us into WW3, while forcing corporate ESG and gender confusion on our kids. Enough!”

Political strategist Simon Rosenberg offered this observation of Congresswoman Greene: “On the day of Biden’s historic visit to Kiev, one of greater MAGA’s most flamboyant useful idiots, MTG, calls for an American Brexit, a dissolution of the United States. Remarkable how often MAGA finds itself parroting Kremlin talking points, and on this day, President’s Day.”