RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Greene ‘Parroting Kremlin Talking Points’ as Biden Becomes ‘First Sitting President to Enter a War Zone With No US Military Presence’
President Joe Biden‘s covert trip to Ukraine, months in the making yet kept totally out of the press until he entered Kyiv Monday morning, has generated glowing headlines across the nation and around the world, and it’s making Donald Trump’s MAGA defenders, like U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, go ballistic.
“Biden took a *10-hour* train ride from Poland to Kyiv as US fighter jets circled the Poland/Ukraine border,” MSNBC’s Ali Velshi tweeted Monday evening, “making him the 1st sitting president to enter a war zone with no active US military presence.”
President Zelenskyy and all Ukrainians remind the world every day what courage is.
They remind us that freedom is priceless.
And worth fighting for.
For as long as it takes. pic.twitter.com/GlBT0Sg9ZL
— President Biden (@POTUS) February 20, 2023
“Today’s visit by Biden to Ukraine will surely become an indelible highlight of his presidency,” tweeted foreign policy, national security and political affairs analyst David Rothkopf, “not because of its drama but because it reminds of the unhesitating, unshakable commitment Biden has demonstrated to Ukraine, to our security and to democracy.”
Credit where due. Biden warned of the Russian invasion. He reacted wisely and flexibly. And now he has gone to Kyiv to give hope. We haven’t had a statesman like this in a long time. pic.twitter.com/yxpgJDz29O
— Timothy Snyder (@TimothyDSnyder) February 20, 2023
The headlines are impressive.
“Biden Just Destroyed Putin’s Last Hope” (The Atlantic)
“Biden’s Ukraine visit upstages Putin and leaves Moscow’s military pundits raging” (CNN)
“Biden’s Kyiv Visit Lifts Spirits of War-Weary Ukrainians” (NYT)
But MAGA extremists like Congresswoman Greene spent the day pretending that it was offensive that President Biden went to Ukraine on Presidents’ Day.
“This is incredibly insulting,” Greene tweeted Monday morning, posting a new article about the Ukraine trip. “Today on our President’s Day, Joe Biden, the President of the United States chose Ukraine over America, while forcing the American people to pay for Ukraine’s government and war.”
She ended that tweet with, “I can not express how much Americans hate Joe Biden,” which is provably false.
Greene posted 12 tweets on Monday on her official government Twitter account.
In another tweet Greene called it “insulting” that “Zelenskyy can’t even wear a tie as he greets the President of the United States.”
President’s Day 2023.
Zelenskyy can’t even wear a tie as he greets the President of the United States.
He gladly takes our money in sweat shirts and t-shirts, but Biden is dressed up.
So insulting.
America Last!!!
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 20, 2023
And she called for President Biden to be impeached because he went to Ukraine instead of East Palestine, Ohio.
Biden didn’t go to East Palestine, Ohio on President’s Day.
He went to Ukraine, a NON-NATO nation, whose leader is an actor and is apparently now commanding our United States military to world war.
We must impeach this America Last fool before it’s too late. pic.twitter.com/GFxXPSFXFu
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 20, 2023
One of her many tweets on Monday was telling: “The U.S. support for war in Ukraine has been like a U.S. proxy war with Russia,” she cried. “But now it’s becoming more like a U.S.- China war through the Ukraine – Russia war. End it now!”
And earlier in the day Greene called for secession.
“We need a national divorce,” Greene wrote on her personal Twitter account. “We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”
She followed up with this on her official government Twitter account: “People are absolutely fed up and disgusted with left wing insanity and disaster America Last policies. National divorce is not civil war, but Biden and the neocons are leading us into WW3, while forcing corporate ESG and gender confusion on our kids. Enough!”
Political strategist Simon Rosenberg offered this observation of Congresswoman Greene: “On the day of Biden’s historic visit to Kiev, one of greater MAGA’s most flamboyant useful idiots, MTG, calls for an American Brexit, a dissolution of the United States. Remarkable how often MAGA finds itself parroting Kremlin talking points, and on this day, President’s Day.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Property of the American People’: McCarthy Blasted for Handing Over 41,000 Hours of J6 Video to ‘Liar’ Tucker Carlson
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is being blasted for reportedly handing over 41,000 hours of video from the January 6 insurrection to a single source, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, who is seen by many as a right-wing propagandist who has denied the events that day were an insurrection. The release was made last week – the same week as a court filing from Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News revealed top brass and talent, from Rupert Murdoch to Carlson, knew Trump’s “Big Lie” was false yet promoted the false clams that led to the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“These tapes are the property of the American people. McCarthy has stolen them from us and given them to the mouthpiece for the Jan 6 attack,” says attorney, journalist, and SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah.
“We need lawsuits by every other media outlet seeking a copy of these records! These are the public’s records- not Kevin McCarthy’s personal video files!!!” Obeidallah adds.
Last month U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz said one of the secret deals McCarthy made with far-right Republicans to become Speaker was that he would release the video to the public – releasing it to Fox News is very different.
“Gaetz hinted in a tweet,” CNN’s Melanie Zanona reported January 12,” that was part of their hand shake deal, and confirmed to CNN that was what he was referring to. It shows how the full extent of McCarthy’s concessions still not fully known.”
“Earlier today,” Zanona continued, “when asked at a press conference about how some Republicans had called on former-Speaker Nancy Pelosi to release all the security footage from January 6, McCarthy said, ‘Yeah, I think the public should see what happened.'”
Victor Shi, the youngest elected Delegate for Joe Biden in 2020, and a writer, speaker, organizer, and activist, calls the move “the definition of state-run media,” and “a betrayal to our nation.”
Former Chicago Tribune and Sun-Times editor Mark Jacob called it “outrageous,” and said the “Jan. 6 footage is the people’s property, not Kevin McCarthy’s. And Tucker Carlson is a proven liar who will no doubt abuse this material to lie further. The coup to overthrow our democracy is ongoing.”
READ MORE: Attorney Behind Texas Vigilante Abortion Ban Drafting Similar Book Ban Bill to Sue Librarians: Report
Jacob also notes that Congress is not subject to the Freedom of Information Act, meaning they cannot demand the footage for themselves through that venue. But he adds, “I hope some news outlet goes into court and tries” to intervene.
Popular Information founder Judd Legum: “The only reason to give the footage exclusively to Tucker is McCarthy knows the footage will only reinforce the GOP’s preferred narrative if it is selectively released by an unrepentant manipulator and liar.”
And Rolling Stone politics reporter Nikki Mccann Ramírez says, “This comes on the heels of court revelations that Fox anchors, including Tucker, knew they were misleading the public about the 2020 election. Fox is the propaganda arm of the GOP and McCarthy knows it.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Treasonous’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed for Celebrating President’s Day by Calling for a ‘National Divorce’
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) celebrated the Presidents’ Day by calling for red and blue states to separate in a “national divorce.”
“We need a national divorce,” Greene tweeted Monday morning, barely weeks after calling President Joe Biden a “liar” in the nationally-televised State of the Union. “We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this.”
Greene also called Democrats “traitorous,” and angrily accused them of shoving down Republicans’ throats “sick and disgusting woke culture issues.”
“From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”
Some blasted Greene’s choice to make her remarks on the national holiday, officially Washington’s Birthday, some noted she sits on the Homeland Security Committee, while others noted blue states contribute more to the federal coffers than red states, which are more likely to be supported by blue states.
The “red” and “blue” state descriptors are not only somewhat subjective, but fluid, as Democratic voters flipped two states from red to blue and held all the others in 2022.
MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell pointed out that Greene’s own “state of Georgia voted BLUE for President, Senator and Senator & RED for Governor, so Georgia is BLUE?”
One Twitter user reminded that Greene is a “key advisor” to Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. Her support of the embattled McCarthy helped put the gavel in his hand, and he has pledged loyalty to her. “I will never leave that woman,” McCarthy reportedly said after becoming Speaker. “I will always take care of her.”
Marjorie Taylor Greene is now calling for the dissolvement of the country. The resurrection of the Confederacy, in some way. But remember that she’s not just a weirdo with a YouTube channel — she’s a key advisor to Speaker McCarthy. And she’s the heart and soul of today’s GOP. pic.twitter.com/An9R44xqvi
— Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) February 20, 2023
Attorney, journalist, and SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah had just four words in response: “This is treasonous. Period.”
Others also called it “treason,” and still others “sedition.”
Ryan Cooper, managing editor of The American Prospect, tweeted, “remarkable how casually these people suggest literal treason.”
Another Twitter user observed, “This is a member of Congress, who sits on Homeland Security Committee, calling for secession. We fought a war over this once and 160 years later the losers still can’t let it go.”
Talking Points Memo founder Josh Marshall noted, “The 14th amendment says you can’t serve in congress after supporting insurrection and treason against the United States.”
Former U.S. Naval War College professor Tom Nichols, an expert on Russia, nuclear weapons, and national security affairs added, “The Sedition Caucus not even trying to hide it.”
Image via Shutterstock
This article has been updated to include additional responses.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Florida Teacher Who Posted Viral Video of Empty Library Shelves Fired Day After DeSantis Claimed It Was a ‘Fake Narrative’
Late last month a Florida teacher posted a video of a school library where almost every shelf was empty. The video went viral, getting millions of views. Now, the teacher who posted that video has been fired.
Since y’all wanna play the “this isn’t really happening” game https://t.co/bVUFOXPc6a pic.twitter.com/fUUkJgi5ls
— JagsFanBrian✊🏿✊🏽✊ (@JagsFanBrian) January 27, 2023
Earlier this week Governor Ron DeSantis was asked about the video, he claimed it was a “fake narrative,” and “not true.” DeSantis told reporters the shelves were empty because “they hadn’t put the books out yet to begin with.”
Q: Here in Duval County, we have seen bookshelves in schools empty in response to Florida’s new guidelines for boo–
DESANTIS: Actually, you know, that video, that was a fake narrative pic.twitter.com/KELcdZChxF
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 14, 2023
School libraries at the end of January rarely have empty shelves because librarians hadn’t gotten around to filling them.
“Brian Covey, a substitute teacher at Mandarin Middle School, posted a video on Jan. 27 showing rows of empty bookshelves in the school’s library. The jarring video quickly went viral and now has over 13 million views, it made national headlines and was even fodder on a late night talk show,” First Coast News reports.
“On Wednesday, nearly three weeks after the video was posted, Covey said he was fired.”
“In discussion between the district and ESS,” a statement from Duval County Public Schools reads, “regarding this individual’s misrepresentation of the books available to students in the school’s library and the disruption this misrepresentation has caused, it was determined that he had violated social media and cell phone policies of his employer. Therefore, ESS determined these policy violations made it necessary to part ways with this individual.”
ESS, First Coast News reports, is the company that hires substitute teachers. Their statement does not say what was allegedly misrepresented.
On January 31, First Coast News spoke with Covey, before he had been fired.
Their report, and many others, state that because of DeSantis’ laws, administrators or librarians have to review every book in the entire school.
But DeSantis told reporters reviewing a book should only take “two minutes,” and said his Dept. of Education would be happy to help school officials if they had a question about a specific book.
During that same press conference, DeSantis was asked why a popular book about baseball great Roberto Clemente had also been pulled from school shelves.
The Florida governor, expected to launch a presidential campaign soon, lashed out at the reporter, first blaming “politics,” then “teachers’ unions,” then claiming the story itself was “a joke” and “manufactured” while never accepting the impact the legislation he has supported, promoted, signed into law, and used to brand himself as a protector of children has had a devastating effect on those very children he claims to want to protect.
DeSantis on a FL district removing a Roberto Clemente children’s book because it talks about racism: “That’s politics, though. To be honest with you. C’mon. I mean, we know. Roberto Clemente? I mean, seriously. That’s politics. I think the school unions are involved with this.” pic.twitter.com/s3zu8DGa8X
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 14, 2023
DeSantis appeared to be wholly uninformed as to what schools and students are going through as a result of his laws, which include his “Don’t Say Gay” law.
“More than 1 million books in Duval County schools in Florida are subject to review due to three state laws impacting certain subjects in education, including race, gender and sexual orientation,” ABC News reported this week, confirming the Roberto Clemente book was pulled from school shelves, citing communication from county officials.
“As required by state law, we are in the process of having certified media specialists review all classroom library books,” Tracy Pierce, chief of marketing and public relations at Duval County Public Schools told ABC News. “There are approximately 1.6 million titles in our classroom and media center libraries that need to be reviewed by a certified media specialist.”
