McCarthy Hands Fox News Propagandist Tucker Carlson ‘Massive Trove’ of 41,000 Hours of Capitol Footage From January 6
As the nation last week was focused on bombshell revelations allegedly exposing Fox News as “a propaganda network” that is “void of the most basic journalistic ethics,” Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy was handing over to that network’s top propagandist, Tucker Carlson, 41,000 hours of footage from the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol.
“Now his shows — ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ on Fox News, and ‘Tucker Carlson Today’ and ‘Tucker Carlson Originals’ on the streaming service Fox Nation — have a massive trove of raw material,” Axios’ Mike Allen notes in an exclusive report.
“Carlson TV producers were on Capitol Hill last week to begin digging through the trove, which includes multiple camera angles from all over Capitol grounds. Excerpts will begin airing in the coming weeks,” Axios adds, noting that “Carlson has repeatedly questioned official accounts of 1/6, downplaying the insurrection as ‘vandalism.'”
Indeed, on the same night last year in June as the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack was presenting its evidence on national TV, Tucker Carlson declared, “it tells you a lot about the priorities of a ruling class that the rest of us are getting yet another lecture about January 6th tonight from our moral inferiors, no less. An outbreak of mob violence, a forgettably minor outbreak by recent standards, that took place more than a year and a half ago, but they’ve never stopped talking about it.”
Carlson on his Fox News primetime show that night called the Committee’s hearing “deranged,” and bragged, “we’re not playing along. This is the only hour on an American news channel that will not be carrying their propaganda live. They are lying, and we are not going to help them do it. What we will do instead is to try to tell you the truth. We’ve attempted to do that since the day this happened.”
He did not stop there.
Carlson called it “vandalism” and flat-out denied it was an insurrection.
“We hated seeing vandalism at the U.S. Capitol a year and a half ago, and we said so at the time, but we did not think it was an insurrection because it was not an insurrection. It was not even close to an insurrection. Not a single person in the crowd that day was found to be carrying a firearm – some insurrection.”
Last week a legal court filing from Dominion Voting Systems alleged that Fox News’ top brass, from Rupert Murdoch on down – including Carlson – knew Donald Trump was lying about the election being stolen.
In an opinion piece at MSNBC, senior fellow for Media Matters for America Matt Gertz writes: “Out of fear that Fox News’s audience was leaving for its competitors, the brief alleges, the network chose to buttress President Donald Trump’s lie that the election had been stolen from him, helping to set the stage for the Jan. 6 insurrection.”
3 Things That Could Sink Trump’s Campaign for the White House
The choice of extreme election denier Kristina Karamo as Michigan’s GOP chair this past weekend has given a clear message, the New Republic reports. Donald Trump is still very much in charge of the Republican party.
The fact that the former president endorsed a different candidate in the 10-person field doesn’t matter, writer Michael Tomasky said. Because all 10 candidates were Trump fans.
In a state where Democrats are in control, holding both chambers of the state legislature and the governorship, Republicans have reacted by moving even further towards the extreme, Tomasky said.
And he suggested that was evidence that Trump still rules the grassroots roost, despite the many investigations ongoing against him.
“With each passing week, the sense grows that sooner or later, some arm of the law or another is likely to catch up with him; that he may finally have tempted fate one time too many, and that even the protective carapace of the presidency can’t shield him. In fact, that it is precisely because he became president that the system finally is rising up to hold him to some kind of account (we hope),” Tomasky wrote.
“And yet, none of it matters. Cable news spends hours wondering about this, but it’s pretty obvious why. Trump has energized a neo-fascist, white ethnonationalist segment of the population that will stay with him through virtually anything because he has identified and given voice to their resentments.”
And Tomasky said only three things could change that.
- The leaders of the religious right come out against Trump.
- The opposing candidates stop their individual scrapping and unite behind one anti-Trump presidential hopeful.
- An indictment comes down that polls show would really hurt him in a general election, and the Trump-backing networks such as Fox accept the writing on the wall.
“None of these three scenarios is impossible,” Tomasky says. “But none is very likely, because these people aren’t leaders, they’re followers. They’re afraid of Trump’s voters, and they’re afraid of Trump himself — of the chaos he could create either with a third-party candidacy or just by attacking the GOP nominee and the whole nominating process as corrupt.
“As long as Trump is leading in the primary polls by double digits, the Falwells won’t come out against him. Party chair and longtime MAGA sycophant Ronna McDaniel won’t bust heads to force unity behind an anti-Trump. And Rupert Murdoch won’t take a stand, either.
“As we learned last week in that Dominion Voting Systems filing, the Foxers are terrified they’ll lose audience share to Newsmax, so they’ll handle Trump delicately.”
Image: Shirley Preston/Shutterstock
Lindsey Graham Addresses ‘Regrets’ Over Possible Perjury Charges in Georgia
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Sunday addressed whether he regrets his testimony to Georgia’s special grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
During an interview on ABC, host Martha Raddatz noted that portions of the grand jury report released last week indicated jurors believed some witnesses committed perjury.
“Do you accept the grand jury conclusion and do you have any regrets about calling the secretary of state, and any concerns about perjury?” Raddatz asked.
RELATED: Georgia grand jury handed DA Fani Willis ‘leverage’ as she pursues Trump
“No concerns about my testimony,” Graham insisted. “The grand jury analysis that there was no widespread fraud in Georgia, I agree with that. I think the voting by mail had problems, but I found no evidence of widespread fraud.”
“And I had to decide as a senator whether or not to validate the Georgia election. I thought it made sense to call up the Georgia secretary of state, and I did, asked hard questions. But at the end of the day, I voted to certify the election results in Georgia for the 2020 election,” he concluded.
In recent weeks, Graham has been raising tens of thousands of dollars for a legal expense fund that’s been in part bankrolled by other Republican members of the U.S. Senate, Raw Story reported earlier this month.
Watch the video below from ABC or at the link.
‘Pathetic’ Fox News Had Its ‘Dirty Underbelly’ Exposed in Stolen Election Texts: Conservative
Conservative pundit Matt Lewis joined in the pile-on aimed at Fox News after a report was released showing hosts on the conservative network were totally aware that claims of 2020 election fraud from Donald Trump and some of his closest advisors were bogus yet promoted them on-air just the same.
In his column for the Daily Beast, the stalwart conservative, who briefly left the Republican Party over Trump, claimed he was taking a small measure of joy at the network being exposed, and called the Fox crew’s subsequent new PR problem “delightfully pathetic.”
More importantly, he applauded the fact that the report on Fox News “is a treasure trove for anyone who wants a look at the network’s dirty underbelly, and I must confess that I enjoy this salacious content as much as the next guy.”
With that in mind, he scorched the network.
“As a conservative who was exiled to the margins during the Trump administration, and having endured years of gaslighting, it’s reassuring to my own sanity to discover that people at Fox News secretly agree with me about pretty much everything,” he wrote before adding, “Maybe, like me, you’ve been wrestling with the cognitive dissonance of having your formerly favorite TV network tell you things that seem crazy or implausible. The good news for you is that you’re not crazy. They actually agree with you! Just not on TV.”
RELATED: ‘Scandalous’: Most shocking details in Dominion’s Fox News filing highlighted by media critic
Getting to the meat of the matter, he pointed out that the revelations will have huge implications for the billion dollar lawsuit filed against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.
“By spreading the Big Lie, Fox News knowingly propagated a conspiracy theory that was just as toxic, addictive, and dangerous to the body politic,” he wrote before stating, “But make no mistake, the legal system is probably the only means to this end. The only thing that matters here is whether Dominion wins.”
You can read more here.
Image: L.E.MORMILE / Shutterstock.com
