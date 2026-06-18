Conway: Macron Is Trolling ‘Ignoramus’ Trump at Versailles

Conservative Never-Trump attorney turned Democratic congressional candidate George Conway joined a wave of critics arguing French President Emmanuel Macron had trolled President Donald Trump by hosting the signing of his Iran deal at the Palace of Versailles. The palace is the site of the infamous 1919 treaty, which ended World War I and, some historians say, planted the seeds of Hitler’s rise and World War II.

“Mon Dieu,” exclaimed Conway. “Versailles.”

“Macron is trolling the grand ignoramus @realDonaldTrump like no one has ever trolled him before,” he wrote. “The only thing he could have done worse to Trump would have been put Trump’s name on the Compiègne Forest rail car and tricked him into signing it there.”

The Compiègne Forest rail car was the site of the signing of the World War I armistice in 1918 between the Allied Powers and Germany, indicating Germany’s surrender. After Germany defeated France, Hitler used that same rail car to have France sign the 1940 armistice as revenge for 1918.

Freelance journalist Euan MacDonald made similar remarks: “French President Emmanuel Macron pulls off what could be the greatest diplomatic troll of all time by getting Trump to sign the ‘$300 Billion US Surrender to Iran’ deal in… Versailles. The ignoramus Trump will have been clueless as to the historical significance of the location.”

Futurist Jamie Metzl added: “It’s painful to watch Donald Trump sign his surrender to the Iranian regime at Versailles, the site of France’s surrender to Prussia in 1871 and Germany’s surrender to the Allies in 1919.”

“The symbolism is extraordinary, not to mention the omen,” Metzl continued. “Hard to imagine what ignoramus on the Trump protocol team thought Versailles was the right backdrop for this humiliation.”

It’s unclear whether President Trump was aware of the symbolism of Versailles.

“President Emmanuel Macron invited US President Donald Trump to dinner at the Palace of Versailles outside Paris after the G7 summit ended,” AFP reported. “Macron and his wife Brigitte welcomed Trump to the lavish former royal residence, after Trump expressed excitement, saying Versailles had ‘a lot of gold, I want to check it out’.”

“Trump — who has likened himself to a ‘king’ and made no secret of his fondness for pomp and circumstance — acknowledged the dinner would delay his return home, but said he did not mind,” AFP also reported.

“Versailles is not gold leaf. It’s the real deal. And I said, I’d like to do it,” Trump said.

.@POTUS departs the Palace of Versailles after joining President Macron and First Lady Brigitte for dinner: “Did you sign the MOU?” “It’s signed, yeah… I signed it in Versailles.” pic.twitter.com/jl5Uzexb7Z — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 17, 2026

Image via Reuters