RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Attorney Behind Texas Vigilante Abortion Ban Drafting Similar Book Ban Bill to Sue Librarians: Report
Jonathan Mitchell, the attorney behind Texas’ vigilante law that acted as an end-run around Roe v. Wade, allowing anyone to sue anyone who even assisted someone getting an illegal abortion, is now reportedly drafting legislation to not only ban “immoral” books in schools, but allow anyone to sue librarians and other school staff over the book, or even if they express support for LGBTQ people.
“Draft city ordinances allegedly written by Mitchell could lead to Texans suing librarians and others for their decisions about which books to put on shelves — or for expressing LGBTQ+ support,” Axios reports.
The legislation would ban events known as “drag queen story hours,” and any recognition of LGBTQ Pride month.
“The draft ordinance — a copy of which, marked privileged and confidential, was obtained by Axios — says the library may not purchase any item containing ‘immoral content’ or allow people in drag to read to children.”
READ MORE: ‘Radical Gender Ideology’: Mike Pence Goes to Iowa to Attack Transgender Children in the Name of God (Video)
“Librarians also may not put on the shelves any book in the young adult section that includes descriptions of nudity, ‘any type of sexual act between individuals,’ masturbation, cross-dressing, suicide, self-harm, or ‘excretory functions,'” Axios adds. “The draft ordinance also bars librarians and any other city employees from displaying LGBTQ+ flags or emblems — or ‘tak[ing] any action that … acknowledges the month of June or any other period of time as LGBTQ Pride Month.'”
Citizens who successfully sue librarians or other school personnel can expect to win at least $10,000 per violation, plus attorney fees.
Mitchell is a former Solicitor General of Texas, appointed by then-Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott. He clerked for ant-LGBTQ Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, and was a Trump nominee.
Mitchell’s biography at the Federalist Society‘s website brags about his vigilante legislation.
READ MORE: Legal Experts: Fulton County Grand Jury Report Means ‘Trump Likely Committed Crimes’ and ‘Expect Charges to Follow’
“Mr. Mitchell devised the novel enforcement mechanism in the Texas Heartbeat Act, also known as Senate Bill 8, which avoids judicial review by prohibiting government officials from enforcing the statute and empowering private citizens to bring lawsuits against those who violate it,” it reads. “This produced an end-run around Roe v. Wade and allowed Texas and other states to impose pre-viability abortion bans despite the continued existence of Roe.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
DeSantis: It’s a ‘Joke’ Schools Pulled Roberto Clemente Book Off Shelves – Falsely Blames ‘Unions’ and ‘Politics’
Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday appeared to be unaware that for over a week multiple nationwide and local news outlets have been reporting on Duval County pulling a book about baseball great Roberto Clemente from all its school shelves in response to the Florida Republican’s laws, which he claims are designed to protect parents and children.
The far-right Florida governor lashed out in response to a reporter asking him about the Roberto Clemente book, first blaming “politics,” then “teachers’ unions,” then claiming the story itself was “a joke” and “manufactured” while never accepting the impact the legislation he has supported, promoted, signed into law, and used to brand himself as a protector of children has had a devastating effect on those very children he claims to want to protect.
“That’s politics though, to be honest, come on,” DeSantos complained on Tuesday at a Jacksonville press conference. “We know. ‘Roberto Clemente’? I mean, seriously. That’s politics. I think the school unions are involved with this.”
Rather than direct his Secretary of Education to look into the situation, DeSantis told reporters to file Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests to learn more about school districts and administrators removing books from classroom and library shelves.
READ MORE: ‘I Am 21 and This Is the Second Mass Shooting I’ve Lived Through’: MSU and Sandy Hook Mass Shootings Survivor’s Video Goes Viral
“I mean, you guys can FOIA some of these communications. I guarantee you’ll find some of that with the people that are doing it. So that’s a joke. Okay?” DeSantis falsely claimed.
“I think they’re doing it unilaterally to try to create an issue. But that can be resolved in about two minutes to be able to do that and our Department of Education will be working, you know, very quickly if they need any type of advice on that but none of these things – 99% of this stuff is just is manufactured.”
DeSantis, who is expected to announce a run for president, appeared wholly ignorant of what’s going on in Florida schools.
READ MORE: ‘Fascism’? It’s Not Just AOC: $1 Billion ‘He Gets Us’ Campaign to Rebrand Jesus Gets Slammed and Its Funders Get Exposed
“More than 1 million books in Duval County schools in Florida are subject to review due to three state laws impacting certain subjects in education, including race, gender and sexual orientation,” ABC News reports, confirming the Roberto Clemente book was pulled from school shelves, citing communication from county officials.
“As required by state law, we are in the process of having certified media specialists review all classroom library books,” Tracy Pierce, chief of marketing and public relations at Duval County Public Schools told ABC News. “There are approximately 1.6 million titles in our classroom and media center libraries that need to be reviewed by a certified media specialist.”
ABC News adds the state laws cited include DeSantis’ Stop WOKE Act and the Parental Rights in Education law, better known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law.
Watch DeSantis below or at this link.
DeSantis on a FL district removing a Roberto Clemente children's book because it talks about racism: "That's politics, though. To be honest with you. C'mon. I mean, we know. Roberto Clemente? I mean, seriously. That's politics. I think the school unions are involved with this." pic.twitter.com/s3zu8DGa8X
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 14, 2023
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Absolutely Sickening’: Arkansas Republican Asks Trans Woman About Her Genitals During Hearing on Anti-Trans Bill (Video)
An Arkansas pharmacist who introduced herself as a “trans female” during a televised hearing on anti-transgender legislation was asked by a Republican state Senator about her genitals.
“Do you have a penis?” Senator Matt McKee (photo) asked the woman as he began his questioning. The room erupted in anger and the woman, taken aback, paused before replying, “That’s horrible.”
Sen. Mckee did not apologize, but rather blamed the pharmacist as he falsely said, “You’re the one that brought that into the discussion.”
The legislation would allow people who had any form of gender-affirming medical care as a minor, from hormone blockers to surgery, to sue their physician, the Arkansas Democrat Gazette reports. The bill is so extensive it allows not only the person who received medical care but also their “representative” to sue for up to 30 years from the time they reached 18 years of age.
READ MORE: ‘Fascism’? It’s Not Just AOC: $1 Billion ‘He Gets Us’ Campaign to Rebrand Jesus Gets Slammed and Its Funders Get Exposed
The bill’s lead sponsor, GOP state Sen. Gary Stubblefield, “said his bill is needed to protect children from ‘gender transition procedures’ including puberty blockers and reassignment surgeries, which he characterized as ‘chemical castration’ and ‘mutilation.'”
The bill, officially the “Protecting Minors From Medical Malpractice Act Of 2023,” was passed by the committee.
On social media anger was palpable.
The Democratic Party of Arkansas tweeted, “Immediately following that disgraceful question, the lead Republican sponsor said gender affirming care was a ‘TikTok plot from Communist China.'”
“Absolutely sickening,” tweeted Alejandra Caraballo, a Clinical Instructor at the Harvard Law Cyberlaw Clinic who tracks anti-LGBTQ legislation. “Arkansas State senator Matt McKee asked a trans person at a legislative hearing ‘do you have a penis?’ Does this State Senator have any basic human decency?”
Travis Akers, a veteran Naval intelligence officer and political commentator asked, “Why are they so obsessed with what’s in a person’s pants?”
READ MORE: Former Army General Blasts McConnell Over Claim Biden Not Sharing Info on Objects Shot Down Despite Multiple Briefings
“Arkansas senators insulted, attacked and silenced transgender people and their supporters who’d shown up at the Capitol in hopes of stopping yet another bill targeting LGBTQ+ youth,” during the hearing, The Arkansas Times reported. “Republican lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee, all of them white men, compared gender-affirming care to frontal lobotomies and child abuse. They dismissed testimony from doctors and therapists, and suggested lawmakers are the ones who know best when it comes to medical decisions.”
Watch below or at this link.
During a hearing on legislation to permit doctors to be sued for performing gender-affirming care for minors, Arkansas State Sen. Matt McKee (R) asks a trans pharmacist delivering testimony: “Do you have a penis?” pic.twitter.com/ibK7Ia0jOy
— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) February 13, 2023
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘No Indication of Aliens’: White House Appears to Mock Republicans’ and Right Wingers’ UFO Mania
After reports the Pentagon shot down several unidentified, unmanned objects over the U.S. this weekend, the White House appeared to to mock Republican lawmakers and right-wing conspiracy theorists trying to scare the American people, by denying any evidence of aliens.
“One last thing before I turn it over to the Admiral, I just want to make sure we address this from the White House – I know there have been questions and concerns about this,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday as she introduced National Security Council spokesperson Adm. John Kirby.
“There is no – again, no indication of aliens or extra-terrestrial activity with these recent take downs. Again, there is no indication of aliens or terrestrial activity with these recent take downs,” she said to laughter from the press corps.
READ MORE: ‘Fascism’? It’s Not Just AOC: $1 Billion ‘He Gets Us’ Campaign to Rebrand Jesus Gets Slammed and Its Funders Get Exposed
“I wanted to make sure all of you knew that and it was important for us to say that because we’ve been hearing a lot about it,” she added. “I loved E.T., the movie.”
“There is no, again, no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns.”
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addressed alien speculation in a briefing Monday regarding the latest downed unidenitified objects. pic.twitter.com/tZegzXH4bj
— The Associated Press (@AP) February 13, 2023
Admiral Kirby spoke for about 30 minutes mostly about the “unidentified anomalous phenomena,” (UAP) and unidentified flying objects (UFOs).
“Because we have not yet been able to definitively assess what these most recent objects are, we acted out of an abundance of caution to protect our security, our interests, and flight safety,” Kirby told reporters on why they were shot down.
John Kirby on the decision to shoot down objects spotted over North American airspace: ‘Because we have not yet been able to definitively assess what these most recent objects are, we acted out of an abundance of caution to protect our security, our interests, & flight safety’ pic.twitter.com/YISBWEcpNk
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 13, 2023
Kirby was forced to go one step further, after a reporter urged him for a better answer about “aliens.”
READ MORE: ‘Compelling Public Interest’: Judge Orders Release of Portion of Georgia Probe Into Trump’s Efforts to Overturn Election
“I don’t think the American people need to worry about aliens, with respect to these craft,” he insisted. “Period.”
NSC Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby: “I don’t think the American people need to worry about aliens, with respect to these craft. Period.” pic.twitter.com/dZxLKIbh6D
— CSPAN (@cspan) February 13, 2023
Republicans seem to have transferred their false claims about “open borders” and undocumented immigrants to a different “border” and different “aliens,” insisting now that under President Joe Biden America isn’t safe because of UFOs.
“President Biden is unwilling to defend our border, defend our skies, and defend our people,” Arkansas GOP Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Sunday. “He is unfit to serve as Commander in Chief.”
“In its 65 year history,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) declared, NORAD “never shot down an aircraft over U.S. airspace. Over the 10 days they have shot down 1 balloon & 3 ‘objects.'”
“Americans need to hear directly about this from their President today,” he insisted, although it’s unclear why. NORAD issued statements almost immediately over the weekend, and NSC spokesperson Kirby spoke to reporters for 30 minutes Monday afternoon.
“As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, I will be demanding answers on these incursions into American airspace,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) announced. “The United States will not back down.”
U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) hyperbolically declared we are now in “a time of crisis” because of the UAPs/UFOs: “President Biden owes the American people an explanation about the ‘objects’ violating America’s airspace. No commander-in-chief should hide behind press secretaries and anonymous sources in a time of crisis.”
Rep. John James (R-MI) went on Fox News Monday morning to baselessly declare, “things are out of control,” so he can attack President Biden.
Asked on Fox & Friends what he knows about the UFO that was shot down over Lake Huron, Rep. John James (R-MI) immediately starts trashing Biden. These guys only have one setting. pic.twitter.com/NjJo54vLIj
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 13, 2023
Apparently the only Republican not making hay about the UAPs or UFOs was former Trump Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, who went on Fox News to blast conspiracy theorists’ claims out of the water.
“I’m confident in saying that I doubt the aliens would travel across the universe and all of a sudden decide to conduct surveillance over Lake Huron in a balloon moving 20 miles an hour,” he said. “If that’s their plan, I think we’re in good shape.”
Esper: I’m confident in saying that I doubt the aliens would travel across the universe and all of a sudden decide to conduct surveillance over Lake Huron in a balloon moving 20 miles an hour. If that’s their plan, I think we’re in good shape.. pic.twitter.com/Z7c0LwxCfo
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 13, 2023
Watch the videos above or at this link.
This article has been updated to include Sen. Cotton’s remarks.
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘Eye for an Eye’: Trump Wants to Install Mass Executions, Including Firing Squads, Hangings, and Possibly Guillotine – Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
‘Absolutely Sickening’: Arkansas Republican Asks Trans Woman About Her Genitals During Hearing on Anti-Trans Bill (Video)
- BREAKING NEWS1 day ago
Judge Blasts Trump – Rejects ‘Quid Pro Quo’ Offer of DNA in Journalist’s Rape and Defamation Lawsuit
- COMMENTARY2 days ago
‘Read the Room’: Nikki Haley’s Presidential Campaign Announcement Panned by Left and Right
- News2 days ago
Maddow: If Trump Is Indicted, There Will Be ‘An Attack on the Full System’ That Has the Power to Put Him on Trial
- News1 day ago
Watch: Ted Cruz Lashes Out at Biden Nominee for Referring to Fox News as Propaganda
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
DeSantis: It’s a ‘Joke’ Schools Pulled Roberto Clemente Book Off Shelves – Falsely Blames ‘Unions’ and ‘Politics’
- News3 days ago
Former Army General Blasts McConnell Over Claim Biden Not Sharing Info on Objects Shot Down Despite Multiple Briefings