Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Democrat’ Voters Should Be Banned from Voting If They Move to Red States (Video)

Promoting her Presidents’ Day call for red and blue states to separate from each other, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Tuesday said “Democrat” voters should be banned from voting their “values” by being banned from voting at all – for five years – if they move to a red state.

Greene, who was never censured after falsely calling President Joe Biden a “liar” during the State of the Union address just weeks ago, has been ginning up her base by attacking liberals and Democrats and the LGBTQ community, especially transgender people.

“I think would be something that some red states could propose is well, okay if, if Democrat voters choose to leave these blue states where they cannot tolerate the living conditions, they don’t want their children taught these horrible things, and they really changed their mind on the types of policies that they support, well, once they moved to a red state, guess what? Maybe you don’t get to vote for five years. You can live there. You can work there, but you don’t get to bring your values.”

On Monday Greene tweeted, “We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”

But on Tuesday she claimed that does not mean “civil war” or even secession – although she’s offered little in how that would work.

Greene, herself reportedly going through a divorce, called for a “national divorce” in her remarks to far-right radio propagandist Charlie Kirk, who introduced her as a “great patriot.”

“Well, it’s actually a terrible thing to talk about,” Greene said of her “national divorce” idea. “But you see, it’s sort of like we’re in a marriage, the left and the right. Only one side of this marriage has no respect for the other. The left has no respect for the right anymore. The left. They have their different ideologies, their policies, their beliefs that exist in regards to culture, religion, identity politics is a major part of their beliefs. They even believe differently than us on how the economy should run. The types of energy that we should all have to use, how hiring practices are done in corporations and businesses with environmental social governance. We can’t be further apart these days and everyone I know and you know, my world and my circle of friends and influence is with regular people, Charlie, I don’t run around.”

Greene claimed that her friends “are so sick and tired and fed up with just the beliefs that the left have being shoved down our throats to the point where they want to make sure that every school child is taught gender lies, that children should be able to change their gender, cutting off body parts.”

That’s false. There are very strict medical guidelines for how transgender children can be treated, which generally includes reversible puberty blockers, and almost never surgery before the age of 18. More importantly, however, Greene has no medical degree, and is not a medical expert.

“They they do not respect our traditional values our faith,” Greene continued, defending her call for a national divorce. “They believe that you know Christians should be forced to to go along with their practices and what they want done. They don’t care about people you know, private businesses want to hire based on characteristics and someone’s ability to do the job. Well. Now the Democrats on the left one want businesses to have to hire based on skin color, as an intensity or even what gender they identify. And it’s gotten to a point where we can’t even agree on anything anymore. And it is hurting everyone and people I know are sick and tired of it.”

Greene, who represents a district in Georgia, has not offered any solution to basic questions, like if the states are separated by red and blue, what determines which is a red state and a blue state?

Ron Klain, President Joe Biden’s White House Chief of Staff who retired just two weeks ago, tweeted to Greene: “You know,” Joe Biden, Jon Ossoff, and Raphael Warnock “carried YOUR state, right?”

You can listen to a short clip of Greene below or at this link.