Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Democrat’ Voters Should Be Banned from Voting If They Move to Red States (Video)
Promoting her Presidents’ Day call for red and blue states to separate from each other, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Tuesday said “Democrat” voters should be banned from voting their “values” by being banned from voting at all – for five years – if they move to a red state.
Greene, who was never censured after falsely calling President Joe Biden a “liar” during the State of the Union address just weeks ago, has been ginning up her base by attacking liberals and Democrats and the LGBTQ community, especially transgender people.
“I think would be something that some red states could propose is well, okay if, if Democrat voters choose to leave these blue states where they cannot tolerate the living conditions, they don’t want their children taught these horrible things, and they really changed their mind on the types of policies that they support, well, once they moved to a red state, guess what? Maybe you don’t get to vote for five years. You can live there. You can work there, but you don’t get to bring your values.”
On Monday Greene tweeted, “We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”
But on Tuesday she claimed that does not mean “civil war” or even secession – although she’s offered little in how that would work.
Greene, herself reportedly going through a divorce, called for a “national divorce” in her remarks to far-right radio propagandist Charlie Kirk, who introduced her as a “great patriot.”
“Well, it’s actually a terrible thing to talk about,” Greene said of her “national divorce” idea. “But you see, it’s sort of like we’re in a marriage, the left and the right. Only one side of this marriage has no respect for the other. The left has no respect for the right anymore. The left. They have their different ideologies, their policies, their beliefs that exist in regards to culture, religion, identity politics is a major part of their beliefs. They even believe differently than us on how the economy should run. The types of energy that we should all have to use, how hiring practices are done in corporations and businesses with environmental social governance. We can’t be further apart these days and everyone I know and you know, my world and my circle of friends and influence is with regular people, Charlie, I don’t run around.”
Greene claimed that her friends “are so sick and tired and fed up with just the beliefs that the left have being shoved down our throats to the point where they want to make sure that every school child is taught gender lies, that children should be able to change their gender, cutting off body parts.”
That’s false. There are very strict medical guidelines for how transgender children can be treated, which generally includes reversible puberty blockers, and almost never surgery before the age of 18. More importantly, however, Greene has no medical degree, and is not a medical expert.
“They they do not respect our traditional values our faith,” Greene continued, defending her call for a national divorce. “They believe that you know Christians should be forced to to go along with their practices and what they want done. They don’t care about people you know, private businesses want to hire based on characteristics and someone’s ability to do the job. Well. Now the Democrats on the left one want businesses to have to hire based on skin color, as an intensity or even what gender they identify. And it’s gotten to a point where we can’t even agree on anything anymore. And it is hurting everyone and people I know are sick and tired of it.”
Greene, who represents a district in Georgia, has not offered any solution to basic questions, like if the states are separated by red and blue, what determines which is a red state and a blue state?
Ron Klain, President Joe Biden’s White House Chief of Staff who retired just two weeks ago, tweeted to Greene: “You know,” Joe Biden, Jon Ossoff, and Raphael Warnock “carried YOUR state, right?”
You know @joebiden, @ossoff, and @ReverendWarnock carried YOUR state, right? https://t.co/2ov7n7TZXM
— Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) February 21, 2023
You can listen to a short clip of Greene below or at this link.
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggests that if Democrats move to a red state, they shouldn’t be allowed to vote for five years:
“You can live there and you can work there, but you don’t get to bring your values.” pic.twitter.com/uxw6MImLwB
— Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) February 21, 2023
Greene ‘Parroting Kremlin Talking Points’ as Biden Becomes ‘First Sitting President to Enter a War Zone With No US Military Presence’
President Joe Biden‘s covert trip to Ukraine, months in the making yet kept totally out of the press until he entered Kyiv Monday morning, has generated glowing headlines across the nation and around the world, and it’s making Donald Trump’s MAGA defenders, like U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, go ballistic.
“Biden took a *10-hour* train ride from Poland to Kyiv as US fighter jets circled the Poland/Ukraine border,” MSNBC’s Ali Velshi tweeted Monday evening, “making him the 1st sitting president to enter a war zone with no active US military presence.”
President Zelenskyy and all Ukrainians remind the world every day what courage is.
They remind us that freedom is priceless.
And worth fighting for.
For as long as it takes. pic.twitter.com/GlBT0Sg9ZL
— President Biden (@POTUS) February 20, 2023
“Today’s visit by Biden to Ukraine will surely become an indelible highlight of his presidency,” tweeted foreign policy, national security and political affairs analyst David Rothkopf, “not because of its drama but because it reminds of the unhesitating, unshakable commitment Biden has demonstrated to Ukraine, to our security and to democracy.”
Credit where due. Biden warned of the Russian invasion. He reacted wisely and flexibly. And now he has gone to Kyiv to give hope. We haven’t had a statesman like this in a long time. pic.twitter.com/yxpgJDz29O
— Timothy Snyder (@TimothyDSnyder) February 20, 2023
The headlines are impressive.
“Biden Just Destroyed Putin’s Last Hope” (The Atlantic)
“Biden’s Ukraine visit upstages Putin and leaves Moscow’s military pundits raging” (CNN)
“Biden’s Kyiv Visit Lifts Spirits of War-Weary Ukrainians” (NYT)
But MAGA extremists like Congresswoman Greene spent the day pretending that it was offensive that President Biden went to Ukraine on Presidents’ Day.
“This is incredibly insulting,” Greene tweeted Monday morning, posting a new article about the Ukraine trip. “Today on our President’s Day, Joe Biden, the President of the United States chose Ukraine over America, while forcing the American people to pay for Ukraine’s government and war.”
She ended that tweet with, “I can not express how much Americans hate Joe Biden,” which is provably false.
Greene posted 12 tweets on Monday on her official government Twitter account.
In another tweet Greene called it “insulting” that “Zelenskyy can’t even wear a tie as he greets the President of the United States.”
President’s Day 2023.
Zelenskyy can’t even wear a tie as he greets the President of the United States.
He gladly takes our money in sweat shirts and t-shirts, but Biden is dressed up.
So insulting.
America Last!!!
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 20, 2023
And she called for President Biden to be impeached because he went to Ukraine instead of East Palestine, Ohio.
Biden didn’t go to East Palestine, Ohio on President’s Day.
He went to Ukraine, a NON-NATO nation, whose leader is an actor and is apparently now commanding our United States military to world war.
We must impeach this America Last fool before it’s too late. pic.twitter.com/GFxXPSFXFu
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 20, 2023
One of her many tweets on Monday was telling: “The U.S. support for war in Ukraine has been like a U.S. proxy war with Russia,” she cried. “But now it’s becoming more like a U.S.- China war through the Ukraine – Russia war. End it now!”
And earlier in the day Greene called for secession.
“We need a national divorce,” Greene wrote on her personal Twitter account. “We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”
She followed up with this on her official government Twitter account: “People are absolutely fed up and disgusted with left wing insanity and disaster America Last policies. National divorce is not civil war, but Biden and the neocons are leading us into WW3, while forcing corporate ESG and gender confusion on our kids. Enough!”
Political strategist Simon Rosenberg offered this observation of Congresswoman Greene: “On the day of Biden’s historic visit to Kiev, one of greater MAGA’s most flamboyant useful idiots, MTG, calls for an American Brexit, a dissolution of the United States. Remarkable how often MAGA finds itself parroting Kremlin talking points, and on this day, President’s Day.”
‘Property of the American People’: McCarthy Blasted for Handing Over 41,000 Hours of J6 Video to ‘Liar’ Tucker Carlson
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is being blasted for reportedly handing over 41,000 hours of video from the January 6 insurrection to a single source, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, who is seen by many as a right-wing propagandist who has denied the events that day were an insurrection. The release was made last week – the same week as a court filing from Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News revealed top brass and talent, from Rupert Murdoch to Carlson, knew Trump’s “Big Lie” was false yet promoted the false clams that led to the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“These tapes are the property of the American people. McCarthy has stolen them from us and given them to the mouthpiece for the Jan 6 attack,” says attorney, journalist, and SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah.
“We need lawsuits by every other media outlet seeking a copy of these records! These are the public’s records- not Kevin McCarthy’s personal video files!!!” Obeidallah adds.
Last month U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz said one of the secret deals McCarthy made with far-right Republicans to become Speaker was that he would release the video to the public – releasing it to Fox News is very different.
“Gaetz hinted in a tweet,” CNN’s Melanie Zanona reported January 12,” that was part of their hand shake deal, and confirmed to CNN that was what he was referring to. It shows how the full extent of McCarthy’s concessions still not fully known.”
“Earlier today,” Zanona continued, “when asked at a press conference about how some Republicans had called on former-Speaker Nancy Pelosi to release all the security footage from January 6, McCarthy said, ‘Yeah, I think the public should see what happened.'”
Victor Shi, the youngest elected Delegate for Joe Biden in 2020, and a writer, speaker, organizer, and activist, calls the move “the definition of state-run media,” and “a betrayal to our nation.”
Former Chicago Tribune and Sun-Times editor Mark Jacob called it “outrageous,” and said the “Jan. 6 footage is the people’s property, not Kevin McCarthy’s. And Tucker Carlson is a proven liar who will no doubt abuse this material to lie further. The coup to overthrow our democracy is ongoing.”
Jacob also notes that Congress is not subject to the Freedom of Information Act, meaning they cannot demand the footage for themselves through that venue. But he adds, “I hope some news outlet goes into court and tries” to intervene.
Popular Information founder Judd Legum: “The only reason to give the footage exclusively to Tucker is McCarthy knows the footage will only reinforce the GOP’s preferred narrative if it is selectively released by an unrepentant manipulator and liar.”
And Rolling Stone politics reporter Nikki Mccann Ramírez says, “This comes on the heels of court revelations that Fox anchors, including Tucker, knew they were misleading the public about the 2020 election. Fox is the propaganda arm of the GOP and McCarthy knows it.”
‘Treasonous’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed for Celebrating President’s Day by Calling for a ‘National Divorce’
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) celebrated the Presidents’ Day by calling for red and blue states to separate in a “national divorce.”
“We need a national divorce,” Greene tweeted Monday morning, barely weeks after calling President Joe Biden a “liar” in the nationally-televised State of the Union. “We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this.”
Greene also called Democrats “traitorous,” and angrily accused them of shoving down Republicans’ throats “sick and disgusting woke culture issues.”
“From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”
Some blasted Greene’s choice to make her remarks on the national holiday, officially Washington’s Birthday, some noted she sits on the Homeland Security Committee, while others noted blue states contribute more to the federal coffers than red states, which are more likely to be supported by blue states.
The “red” and “blue” state descriptors are not only somewhat subjective, but fluid, as Democratic voters flipped two states from red to blue and held all the others in 2022.
MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell pointed out that Greene’s own “state of Georgia voted BLUE for President, Senator and Senator & RED for Governor, so Georgia is BLUE?”
One Twitter user reminded that Greene is a “key advisor” to Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. Her support of the embattled McCarthy helped put the gavel in his hand, and he has pledged loyalty to her. “I will never leave that woman,” McCarthy reportedly said after becoming Speaker. “I will always take care of her.”
Marjorie Taylor Greene is now calling for the dissolvement of the country. The resurrection of the Confederacy, in some way. But remember that she’s not just a weirdo with a YouTube channel — she’s a key advisor to Speaker McCarthy. And she’s the heart and soul of today’s GOP. pic.twitter.com/An9R44xqvi
— Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) February 20, 2023
Attorney, journalist, and SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah had just four words in response: “This is treasonous. Period.”
Others also called it “treason,” and still others “sedition.”
Ryan Cooper, managing editor of The American Prospect, tweeted, “remarkable how casually these people suggest literal treason.”
Another Twitter user observed, “This is a member of Congress, who sits on Homeland Security Committee, calling for secession. We fought a war over this once and 160 years later the losers still can’t let it go.”
Talking Points Memo founder Josh Marshall noted, “The 14th amendment says you can’t serve in congress after supporting insurrection and treason against the United States.”
Former U.S. Naval War College professor Tom Nichols, an expert on Russia, nuclear weapons, and national security affairs added, “The Sedition Caucus not even trying to hide it.”
