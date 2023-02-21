‘You’re Not Going to Be Shocked’: Georgia Grand Jury Forewoman Reveals ‘Multiple’ Indictments Were Recommended

The forewoman of the Fulton County, Georgia special grand jury investigating actions by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election says Americans will not be surprised if and when District Attorney Fani Willis hands down the indictments the group recommended.

“It is not a short list,” forewoman Emily Kohrs said, The New York Times reports, noting multiple indictments were recommended.

Calling her remarks “cryptic,” The Times says it asked her if Donald Trump was among those recommended for indictment. “You’re not going to be shocked. It’s not rocket science,” she said, adding, “you won’t be too surprised.”

“I will tell you that if the judge releases the recommendations, it is not going to be some giant plot twist,” Kohrs said. “You probably have a fair idea of what may be on there. I’m trying very hard to say that delicately.”

On January 2, 2021, Trump, having lost re-election, called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, pressuring him to change the vote count so Trump could claim victory.

Listen to Trump’s phone call below or at this link.

This is a breaking news and developing story.

