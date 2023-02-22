RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Alaska GOP Lawmaker Says It’s a ‘Benefit to Society’ When ‘Child Abuse Is Fatal’ Because There’s a ‘Cost Savings’
Alaska Republican state Representative David Eastman stunned his fellow lawmakers on Monday when he declared society benefits when children who are so badly abused die, because there’s less financial cost to the state for their care.
“In the case where child abuse is fatal, obviously it’s not good for the child, but it’s actually a benefit to society because there aren’t needed government services and whatnot over the whole course of that child’s life,” Rep. Eastman said (video below) during a hearing of the Judiciary Committee, as the Anchorage Daily News reports.
When pressed, he continued, saying: “Talking dollars, now you’ve got a $1.5 million price tag here for victims of fatal child abuse. It gets argued periodically that it’s actually a cost savings because that child is not going to need any of those government services that they might otherwise you know, be entitled to receive and need based on, you know, growing up in this type of environment.”
Trevor Storrs, president and CEO of the Alaska Children’s Trust who was testifying at the hearing countered, “I’m really, I’m not even sure how to answer that, that there’s a cost saving to fit that to the death of a child. The impact that that has on a family and us as a society, when a child is lost, especially to child abuse, neglect is unmeasurable and it’s it’s a hugely tragic.”
READ MORE: Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Democrat’ Voters Should Be Banned from Voting If They Move to Red States (Video)
A Democratic state lawmaker, Rep. Andrew Gray, “later recounted that he and his husband had adopted their child from the foster care system who had several adverse childhood experiences. He said it may not have been intended, but the implication from Eastman’s comments was that his child was better off dead.”
”I would just say for me personally, my child is the greatest joy I’ve ever had — that there is no price tag on that,” Rep. Gray said.
This is far from the first time Eastman has stunned his fellow lawmakers. Last month the Anchorage Daily News reported he “compared a speech given by President Joe Biden to one given by Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in 1938. The post included a photo of Hitler and a link to the text of his speech. The link went to a Holocaust-denial website.”
Rep. Eastman, according to a Politico report on his court “trial for disloyalty,” has a lifetime membership to the Oath Keepers, a far right “militia” group that has been called an “organized violent extremist group.” Oath Keepers’ founder and leader Stewart Rhodes was found guilty by a jury of seditious conspiracy over his actions surrounding the January 6, 2021 insurrection.
Eastman, according to his campaign website, was named “an Abraham Lincoln Fellow by the Claremont Institute for the Study of Statesmanship and Political Philosophy.” The Claremont Institute is a far-right think tank that has been home to former Trump attorney and “coup memo” author John Eastman (no relation.)
READ MORE: ‘Egregious Security Breach’: Top House Democrat Blasts McCarthy for Handing Tucker Carlson 41,000 Hours of J6 Video
On his personal Twitter page Eastman posted a video supporting this past weekend’s “Rage Against the War Machine,” an event allegedly for those opposed to U.S. supporting Ukraine over Russia’s illegal war against that sovereign nation. Notably in attendance at what has been suggested was a pro-Russia rally were Ron Paul, Jill Stein, Tulsi Gabbard, and Dennis Kucinich.
A former Tea Party activist, Eastman is now a pro-MAGA extremist who attended Trump’s Jan. 6 speech and later walked to the Capitol. He falsely blamed the attack on the Capitol on Antifa, while claiming that the 2020 election was “abused to such a degree that, in my view, it can no longer be called an election.” He said he attended the events that day in D.C. because “I think there’s a lot of justified concerns.”
Watch Rep. Eastman’s remarks about the “benefits” of fatal child abuse below or at this link.
Not even sure what to say here. Rep. Eastman says it’s a benefit to society when children who are victims of abuse die “because there aren’t needs for government services over the course of that child’s life” when they die as a results of abuse. #akleg pic.twitter.com/0hV4o7AzTY
— The Alaska Landmine (@alaskalandmine) February 21, 2023
Image via Facebook
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Democrat’ Voters Should Be Banned from Voting If They Move to Red States (Video)
Promoting her Presidents’ Day call for red and blue states to separate from each other, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Tuesday said “Democrat” voters should be banned from voting their “values” by being banned from voting at all – for five years – if they move to a red state.
Greene, who was never censured after falsely calling President Joe Biden a “liar” during the State of the Union address just weeks ago, has been ginning up her base by attacking liberals and Democrats and the LGBTQ community, especially transgender people.
“I think would be something that some red states could propose is well, okay if, if Democrat voters choose to leave these blue states where they cannot tolerate the living conditions, they don’t want their children taught these horrible things, and they really changed their mind on the types of policies that they support, well, once they moved to a red state, guess what? Maybe you don’t get to vote for five years. You can live there. You can work there, but you don’t get to bring your values.”
On Monday Greene tweeted, “We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”
READ MORE: ‘Treasonous’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed for Celebrating President’s Day by Calling for a ‘National Divorce’
But on Tuesday she claimed that does not mean “civil war” or even secession – although she’s offered little in how that would work.
Greene, herself reportedly going through a divorce, called for a “national divorce” in her remarks to far-right radio propagandist Charlie Kirk, who introduced her as a “great patriot.”
“Well, it’s actually a terrible thing to talk about,” Greene said of her “national divorce” idea. “But you see, it’s sort of like we’re in a marriage, the left and the right. Only one side of this marriage has no respect for the other. The left has no respect for the right anymore. The left. They have their different ideologies, their policies, their beliefs that exist in regards to culture, religion, identity politics is a major part of their beliefs. They even believe differently than us on how the economy should run. The types of energy that we should all have to use, how hiring practices are done in corporations and businesses with environmental social governance. We can’t be further apart these days and everyone I know and you know, my world and my circle of friends and influence is with regular people, Charlie, I don’t run around.”
Greene claimed that her friends “are so sick and tired and fed up with just the beliefs that the left have being shoved down our throats to the point where they want to make sure that every school child is taught gender lies, that children should be able to change their gender, cutting off body parts.”
That’s false. There are very strict medical guidelines for how transgender children can be treated, which generally includes reversible puberty blockers, and almost never surgery before the age of 18. More importantly, however, Greene has no medical degree, and is not a medical expert.
READ MORE: ‘You’re Not Going to Be Shocked’: Georgia Grand Jury Forewoman Reveals ‘Multiple’ Indictments Were Recommended
“They they do not respect our traditional values our faith,” Greene continued, defending her call for a national divorce. “They believe that you know Christians should be forced to to go along with their practices and what they want done. They don’t care about people you know, private businesses want to hire based on characteristics and someone’s ability to do the job. Well. Now the Democrats on the left one want businesses to have to hire based on skin color, as an intensity or even what gender they identify. And it’s gotten to a point where we can’t even agree on anything anymore. And it is hurting everyone and people I know are sick and tired of it.”
Greene, who represents a district in Georgia, has not offered any solution to basic questions, like if the states are separated by red and blue, what determines which is a red state and a blue state?
Ron Klain, President Joe Biden’s White House Chief of Staff who retired just two weeks ago, tweeted to Greene: “You know,” Joe Biden, Jon Ossoff, and Raphael Warnock “carried YOUR state, right?”
You know @joebiden, @ossoff, and @ReverendWarnock carried YOUR state, right? https://t.co/2ov7n7TZXM
— Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) February 21, 2023
You can listen to a short clip of Greene below or at this link.
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggests that if Democrats move to a red state, they shouldn’t be allowed to vote for five years:
“You can live there and you can work there, but you don’t get to bring your values.” pic.twitter.com/uxw6MImLwB
— Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) February 21, 2023
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Greene ‘Parroting Kremlin Talking Points’ as Biden Becomes ‘First Sitting President to Enter a War Zone With No US Military Presence’
President Joe Biden‘s covert trip to Ukraine, months in the making yet kept totally out of the press until he entered Kyiv Monday morning, has generated glowing headlines across the nation and around the world, and it’s making Donald Trump’s MAGA defenders, like U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, go ballistic.
“Biden took a *10-hour* train ride from Poland to Kyiv as US fighter jets circled the Poland/Ukraine border,” MSNBC’s Ali Velshi tweeted Monday evening, “making him the 1st sitting president to enter a war zone with no active US military presence.”
President Zelenskyy and all Ukrainians remind the world every day what courage is.
They remind us that freedom is priceless.
And worth fighting for.
For as long as it takes. pic.twitter.com/GlBT0Sg9ZL
— President Biden (@POTUS) February 20, 2023
“Today’s visit by Biden to Ukraine will surely become an indelible highlight of his presidency,” tweeted foreign policy, national security and political affairs analyst David Rothkopf, “not because of its drama but because it reminds of the unhesitating, unshakable commitment Biden has demonstrated to Ukraine, to our security and to democracy.”
Credit where due. Biden warned of the Russian invasion. He reacted wisely and flexibly. And now he has gone to Kyiv to give hope. We haven’t had a statesman like this in a long time. pic.twitter.com/yxpgJDz29O
— Timothy Snyder (@TimothyDSnyder) February 20, 2023
The headlines are impressive.
READ MORE: ‘Treasonous’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed for Celebrating President’s Day by Calling for a ‘National Divorce’
“Biden Just Destroyed Putin’s Last Hope” (The Atlantic)
“Biden’s Ukraine visit upstages Putin and leaves Moscow’s military pundits raging” (CNN)
“Biden’s Kyiv Visit Lifts Spirits of War-Weary Ukrainians” (NYT)
But MAGA extremists like Congresswoman Greene spent the day pretending that it was offensive that President Biden went to Ukraine on Presidents’ Day.
“This is incredibly insulting,” Greene tweeted Monday morning, posting a new article about the Ukraine trip. “Today on our President’s Day, Joe Biden, the President of the United States chose Ukraine over America, while forcing the American people to pay for Ukraine’s government and war.”
She ended that tweet with, “I can not express how much Americans hate Joe Biden,” which is provably false.
Greene posted 12 tweets on Monday on her official government Twitter account.
READ MORE: Watch: Santos Says He Thought He Could Keep Lying in 2022 Campaign Because He ‘Got Away With It’ in 2020
In another tweet Greene called it “insulting” that “Zelenskyy can’t even wear a tie as he greets the President of the United States.”
President’s Day 2023.
Zelenskyy can’t even wear a tie as he greets the President of the United States.
He gladly takes our money in sweat shirts and t-shirts, but Biden is dressed up.
So insulting.
America Last!!!
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene?? (@RepMTG) February 20, 2023
And she called for President Biden to be impeached because he went to Ukraine instead of East Palestine, Ohio.
Biden didn’t go to East Palestine, Ohio on President’s Day.
He went to Ukraine, a NON-NATO nation, whose leader is an actor and is apparently now commanding our United States military to world war.
We must impeach this America Last fool before it’s too late. pic.twitter.com/GFxXPSFXFu
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene?? (@RepMTG) February 20, 2023
One of her many tweets on Monday was telling: “The U.S. support for war in Ukraine has been like a U.S. proxy war with Russia,” she cried. “But now it’s becoming more like a U.S.- China war through the Ukraine – Russia war. End it now!”
And earlier in the day Greene called for secession.
“We need a national divorce,” Greene wrote on her personal Twitter account. “We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”
She followed up with this on her official government Twitter account: “People are absolutely fed up and disgusted with left wing insanity and disaster America Last policies. National divorce is not civil war, but Biden and the neocons are leading us into WW3, while forcing corporate ESG and gender confusion on our kids. Enough!”
Political strategist Simon Rosenberg offered this observation of Congresswoman Greene: “On the day of Biden’s historic visit to Kiev, one of greater MAGA’s most flamboyant useful idiots, MTG, calls for an American Brexit, a dissolution of the United States. Remarkable how often MAGA finds itself parroting Kremlin talking points, and on this day, President’s Day.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Property of the American People’: McCarthy Blasted for Handing Over 41,000 Hours of J6 Video to ‘Liar’ Tucker Carlson
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is being blasted for reportedly handing over 41,000 hours of video from the January 6 insurrection to a single source, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, who is seen by many as a right-wing propagandist who has denied the events that day were an insurrection. The release was made last week – the same week as a court filing from Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News revealed top brass and talent, from Rupert Murdoch to Carlson, knew Trump’s “Big Lie” was false yet promoted the false clams that led to the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“These tapes are the property of the American people. McCarthy has stolen them from us and given them to the mouthpiece for the Jan 6 attack,” says attorney, journalist, and SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah.
“We need lawsuits by every other media outlet seeking a copy of these records! These are the public’s records- not Kevin McCarthy’s personal video files!!!” Obeidallah adds.
READ MORE: ‘Treasonous’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed for Celebrating President’s Day by Calling for a ‘National Divorce’
Last month U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz said one of the secret deals McCarthy made with far-right Republicans to become Speaker was that he would release the video to the public – releasing it to Fox News is very different.
“Gaetz hinted in a tweet,” CNN’s Melanie Zanona reported January 12,” that was part of their hand shake deal, and confirmed to CNN that was what he was referring to. It shows how the full extent of McCarthy’s concessions still not fully known.”
“Earlier today,” Zanona continued, “when asked at a press conference about how some Republicans had called on former-Speaker Nancy Pelosi to release all the security footage from January 6, McCarthy said, ‘Yeah, I think the public should see what happened.'”
Victor Shi, the youngest elected Delegate for Joe Biden in 2020, and a writer, speaker, organizer, and activist, calls the move “the definition of state-run media,” and “a betrayal to our nation.”
Former Chicago Tribune and Sun-Times editor Mark Jacob called it “outrageous,” and said the “Jan. 6 footage is the people’s property, not Kevin McCarthy’s. And Tucker Carlson is a proven liar who will no doubt abuse this material to lie further. The coup to overthrow our democracy is ongoing.”
READ MORE: Attorney Behind Texas Vigilante Abortion Ban Drafting Similar Book Ban Bill to Sue Librarians: Report
Jacob also notes that Congress is not subject to the Freedom of Information Act, meaning they cannot demand the footage for themselves through that venue. But he adds, “I hope some news outlet goes into court and tries” to intervene.
Popular Information founder Judd Legum: “The only reason to give the footage exclusively to Tucker is McCarthy knows the footage will only reinforce the GOP’s preferred narrative if it is selectively released by an unrepentant manipulator and liar.”
And Rolling Stone politics reporter Nikki Mccann Ramírez says, “This comes on the heels of court revelations that Fox anchors, including Tucker, knew they were misleading the public about the 2020 election. Fox is the propaganda arm of the GOP and McCarthy knows it.”
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Treasonous’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed for Celebrating President’s Day by Calling for a ‘National Divorce’
- News1 day ago
Watch: Trump Vows to Use the Federal Government to Discipline Your Children
- News2 days ago
3 Things That Could Sink Trump’s Campaign for the White House
- News2 days ago
McCarthy Hands Fox News Propagandist Tucker Carlson ‘Massive Trove’ of 41,000 Hours of Capitol Footage From January 6
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Property of the American People’: McCarthy Blasted for Handing Over 41,000 Hours of J6 Video to ‘Liar’ Tucker Carlson
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘Bait and Switch’: Minister Slams Hobby Lobby Founder’s ‘He Gets Us’ Ads
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Greene ‘Parroting Kremlin Talking Points’ as Biden Becomes ‘First Sitting President to Enter a War Zone With No US Military Presence’
- SANTOS REDEMPTION TOUR BEGINS2 days ago
Watch: Santos Says He Thought He Could Keep Lying in 2022 Campaign Because He ‘Got Away With It’ in 2020