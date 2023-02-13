‘Compelling Public Interest’: Judge Orders Release of Portion of Georgia Probe Into Trump’s Efforts to Overturn Election

A Georgia judge has ordered the release of portions of the Fulton County special grand jury’s report on its investigation into Donald Trump’s and his allies’ efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Judge Robert McBurney in his ruling writes, “the Court finds that full disclosure of the final report at this time is not proper… There are, however, three parts of the final report that are ripe for publication.”

“The report’s recommendations are expected to influence Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis’ decision on whether — and whom — to indict for criminal conduct,” Axios reports. Those portions are to be published Thursday.

Willis argued against the current release of the report. Judge McBurney’s ruling, however, states, “while publication may not be convenient for the pacing of the District Attorney’s investigation, the compelling public interest in these proceedings and the unquestionable value and importance of transparency require their release.”

This is a breaking news and developing story.

Image: Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian