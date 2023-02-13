BREAKING NEWS
‘Compelling Public Interest’: Judge Orders Release of Portion of Georgia Probe Into Trump’s Efforts to Overturn Election
A Georgia judge has ordered the release of portions of the Fulton County special grand jury’s report on its investigation into Donald Trump’s and his allies’ efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Judge Robert McBurney in his ruling writes, “the Court finds that full disclosure of the final report at this time is not proper… There are, however, three parts of the final report that are ripe for publication.”
READ MORE: Pence Will Flip on Trump if Threatened With Contempt Charges: Former Prosecutor
“The report’s recommendations are expected to influence Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis’ decision on whether — and whom — to indict for criminal conduct,” Axios reports. Those portions are to be published Thursday.
Willis argued against the current release of the report. Judge McBurney’s ruling, however, states, “while publication may not be convenient for the pacing of the District Attorney’s investigation, the compelling public interest in these proceedings and the unquestionable value and importance of transparency require their release.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Image: Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
Mike Pence Has Been Subpoenaed by Special Counsel Investigating Trump: Report
Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by Jack Smith, the Dept. of Justice’s Special Counsel investigating ex-president Donald Trump over his unlawful retention and refusal to return hundreds of classified documents, and his efforts to overturn a free and fair election.
The subpoena for Pence “follows months of negotiations between prosecutors and Pence’s legal team,” ABC News states in its exclusive breaking news report.
It’s unclear why the subpoena was issued if the Pence team has been negotiating for months. ABC News notes it was “not immediately clear what information the subpoena from special counsel Jack Smith is seeking.”
NEW: Legal Experts Say Pence Subpoena May Signal Special Counsel ‘About Ready to Make a Decision’ on Indicting Trump
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
BREAKING NEWS
LGBTQ House Dems to Introduce Resolution to Expel George Santos After McCarthy OK’s Him for Classified Intel Briefing
Three freshman House LGBTQ Democrats will introduce a resolution to expel U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY), with one specifically citing Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s decision to allow the embattled New York GOP Member of Congress who is under numerous local, state, and federal investigations to attend a classified briefing from the Pentagon today.
“George Santos has lied about the horrific Pulse shooting against the LGBTQ+ community, 9/11, the Holocaust, his career, his name, and is now being given access to classified information. He’s committed financial and campaign fraud. It’s time for the House to take action,” says U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said Thursday via Twitter.
In a press release Garcia announces he and fellow LGBTQ+ freshmen, Congresswoman Becca Balint (D-VT) and Congressman Eric Sorensen (D-IL) will introduce the resolution.
READ MORE: ‘This Is Insane’: Experts Blast McCarthy After He Approves George Santos Attending Classified Briefing on China
Later, at 12:15 PM they will hold a press conference along with top Democratic Reps. Ritchie Torres (D-NY), Dan Goldman (D-NY), Ted Lieu (D-CA), and David Cicilline (D-RI), who will be original cosponsors.
On Wednesday legal and national security experts blasted McCarthy’s decision to allow Santos access to classified intelligence, calling it a “threat to our national security,” and “insane.”
Fox News Senior Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram tweeted Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries “on resolution to expel Santos: It certainly speaks for itself..they are still coddling him here in the United States Congress.”
During his weekly press briefing Thursday Leader Jeffries reportedly said, “George Santos is a compete and utter and total fraud.”
Santos is currently facing numerous investigations, including ongoing, pending, or possible investigations from the U.S. Dept. of Justice (DOJ), the Federal Election Commission (FEC), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Nassau District Attorney, the Queens District Attorney, the New York State Attorney General, along with the House Ethics Committee.
Last week, in response to allegations of sexual harassment by a prospective Santos congressional staffer, Congressman Lieu urged Speaker McCarthy to allow a vote to expel Santos.
The Republican Congressman purportedly known as George Santos engaged in misconduct prior to becoming a Member of Congress. If the below allegations are true, this is misconduct by Santos as a Congressman. I again urge @SpeakerMcCarthy to let us vote on a motion to expel. https://t.co/ToS0fo2IbG
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 3, 2023
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
BREAKING NEWS
Santos Recuses Himself From Committees Amid Possible Criminal Investigation
Embattled freshman U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY), in what is the first time he has taken any steps to acknowledge the depths of political and now possibly criminal challenges he faces, says he will recuse himself from his committee assignments until his ethics issues have been resolved.
Santos also told his Republican colleagues of his plans on Tuesday, NBC News reports. Santos is on the Science and Small Business committees.
The Daily Beast’s Roger Sollenberger, who has provided extensive reporting on the Republican frequently called a “serial liar,” adds that the Santos’ announcement came after a meeting with Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
“With all signs pointing to an active federal criminal investigation into his campaign finance activity, Santos has ‘voluntarily’ declined—after meeting last night with Kevin McCarthy—to stay off of committees, as Republicans try to sideline Ilhan Omar,” Sollenberger reports.
READ MORE: DOJ Signals It Is Conducting a Criminal Investigation of George Santos
Sollenberger broke the news that Santos, or his campaign, amended his FEC filing to indicate $625,000 in “personal” loans to his campaign were not actually from his personal funds.
Republicans are trying to keep U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), one of their regular, prime targets, from taking her seat on the Foreign Affairs Committee. Speaker McCarthy has already blocked Democratic Congressmen Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee, invoking his ability to do so because it is a Select committee and subject to the Speaker’s decisions.
MSNBC reported the breaking news on-air. Watch below or at this link.
Breaking: George Santos tells House Republicans he will recuse himself from sitting on committees. From @JakeSherman. pic.twitter.com/IhXWOSh9Mv
— Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) January 31, 2023
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Trending
- News1 day ago
ABC Host Busts GOP Oversight Chair: Will You Be Investigating Jared Kushner Too?
- News2 days ago
Pence Will Flip on Trump if Threatened With Contempt Charges: Former Prosecutor
- 'ACCOMPLICES3 days ago
Steven Bannon and Other Conservatives Lie the Most on Their Podcasts, Study Finds
- 'A THREAT AMERICA HAS NEVER SEEN BEFORE'3 days ago
One Trump-Appointed Judge May Soon Ban a Key Abortion Drug Nationwide
- 'A SENSE OF THE TROUBLE HE IS IN'3 days ago
Serial Liar George Santos Has Already Started Spending for His 2024 Re-Election Campaign
- News5 hours ago
Jack Smith Has Now Signaled to Trump He Will Leave ‘No Stone Left Unturned’: Legal Analyst
- BREAKING NEWS3 hours ago
‘Compelling Public Interest’: Judge Orders Release of Portion of Georgia Probe Into Trump’s Efforts to Overturn Election