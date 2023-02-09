Mike Pence Has Been Subpoenaed by Special Counsel Investigating Trump: Report

Three freshman House LGBTQ Democrats will introduce a resolution to expel U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY), with one specifically citing Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s decision to allow the embattled New York GOP Member of Congress who is under numerous local, state, and federal investigations to attend a classified briefing from the Pentagon today.

“George Santos has lied about the horrific Pulse shooting against the LGBTQ+ community, 9/11, the Holocaust, his career, his name, and is now being given access to classified information. He’s committed financial and campaign fraud. It’s time for the House to take action,” says U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said Thursday via Twitter.

In a press release Garcia announces he and fellow LGBTQ+ freshmen, Congresswoman Becca Balint (D-VT) and Congressman Eric Sorensen (D-IL) will introduce the resolution.

Later, at 12:15 PM they will hold a press conference along with top Democratic Reps. Ritchie Torres (D-NY), Dan Goldman (D-NY), Ted Lieu (D-CA), and David Cicilline (D-RI), who will be original cosponsors.

On Wednesday legal and national security experts blasted McCarthy’s decision to allow Santos access to classified intelligence, calling it a “threat to our national security,” and “insane.”

Fox News Senior Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram tweeted Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries “on resolution to expel Santos: It certainly speaks for itself..they are still coddling him here in the United States Congress.”

During his weekly press briefing Thursday Leader Jeffries reportedly said, “George Santos is a compete and utter and total fraud.”

Santos is currently facing numerous investigations, including ongoing, pending, or possible investigations from the U.S. Dept. of Justice (DOJ), the Federal Election Commission (FEC), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Nassau District Attorney, the Queens District Attorney, the New York State Attorney General, along with the House Ethics Committee.

Last week, in response to allegations of sexual harassment by a prospective Santos congressional staffer, Congressman Lieu urged Speaker McCarthy to allow a vote to expel Santos.

The Republican Congressman purportedly known as George Santos engaged in misconduct prior to becoming a Member of Congress. If the below allegations are true, this is misconduct by Santos as a Congressman. I again urge @SpeakerMcCarthy to let us vote on a motion to expel. https://t.co/ToS0fo2IbG — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 3, 2023

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.