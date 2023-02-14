Feinstein to Retire at End of Term

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) has officially announced she will retire at the end of her term, easing the way for several California Democratic Members of Congress who have already launched runs for her seat.

“I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends. Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives,” Senator Feinstein, 89, said.

Feinstein has served the people of California in elected office for five decades, first as a Member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, and later as its President. She became mayor of San Francisco, and later, a U.S. Senator in 1992. She has served as Chair of the Senate Rules Committee, Chair and Vice Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and Chair of the Senate Narcotics Caucus.

U.S Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) was the first to announce her run for the seat currently held by Sen. Feinstein. U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) later announced his own Senate run. Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi recently said she would endorse Schiff if Feinstein retired.

“Dianne Feinstein is one of the finest legislators we’ve ever known. From the torture report, a dogged pursuit of gun safety, and championship of LGBTQ+ rights, her body of work defines her legacy. We are so grateful for her ongoing leadership,” Congressman Schiff said in response to Feinstein’s announcement.

“Senator Dianne Feinstein has had a remarkable career serving the people of California,” Congresswoman Porter also said in response. “She created a path for women in politics that I am proud to follow. I thank the Senator for her leadership and appreciate all that she has accomplished for our state.”

Sen. Feinstein was instrumental in getting the Respect for Marriage Act passed. She introduced the bill in 2011, and continued to do so until its passage. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law in in December 2022. The law repeals the anti-LGBTQ Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) and ensures the federal government recognizes the marriages of same-sex couples.

Feinstein also authored the federal Assault Weapons Ban, which was law from 1994 to 2004. Republicans blocked it from being reauthorized. Since 2004, gun violence and mass shootings have skyrocketed.

Sen. Feinstein’s full statement is here.