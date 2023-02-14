BREAKING NEWS
Feinstein to Retire at End of Term
U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) has officially announced she will retire at the end of her term, easing the way for several California Democratic Members of Congress who have already launched runs for her seat.
“I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends. Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives,” Senator Feinstein, 89, said.
Feinstein has served the people of California in elected office for five decades, first as a Member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, and later as its President. She became mayor of San Francisco, and later, a U.S. Senator in 1992. She has served as Chair of the Senate Rules Committee, Chair and Vice Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and Chair of the Senate Narcotics Caucus.
READ MORE: ‘Read the Room’: Nikki Haley’s Presidential Campaign Announcement Panned by Left and Right
U.S Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) was the first to announce her run for the seat currently held by Sen. Feinstein. U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) later announced his own Senate run. Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi recently said she would endorse Schiff if Feinstein retired.
“Dianne Feinstein is one of the finest legislators we’ve ever known. From the torture report, a dogged pursuit of gun safety, and championship of LGBTQ+ rights, her body of work defines her legacy. We are so grateful for her ongoing leadership,” Congressman Schiff said in response to Feinstein’s announcement.
“Senator Dianne Feinstein has had a remarkable career serving the people of California,” Congresswoman Porter also said in response. “She created a path for women in politics that I am proud to follow. I thank the Senator for her leadership and appreciate all that she has accomplished for our state.”
Sen. Feinstein was instrumental in getting the Respect for Marriage Act passed. She introduced the bill in 2011, and continued to do so until its passage. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law in in December 2022. The law repeals the anti-LGBTQ Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) and ensures the federal government recognizes the marriages of same-sex couples.
Feinstein also authored the federal Assault Weapons Ban, which was law from 1994 to 2004. Republicans blocked it from being reauthorized. Since 2004, gun violence and mass shootings have skyrocketed.
Sen. Feinstein’s full statement is here.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
‘Compelling Public Interest’: Judge Orders Release of Portion of Georgia Probe Into Trump’s Efforts to Overturn Election
A Georgia judge has ordered the release of portions of the Fulton County special grand jury’s report on its investigation into Donald Trump’s and his allies’ efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Judge Robert McBurney in his ruling writes, “the Court finds that full disclosure of the final report at this time is not proper… There are, however, three parts of the final report that are ripe for publication.”
READ MORE: Pence Will Flip on Trump if Threatened With Contempt Charges: Former Prosecutor
“The report’s recommendations are expected to influence Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis’ decision on whether — and whom — to indict for criminal conduct,” Axios reports. Those portions are to be published Thursday.
Willis argued against the current release of the report. Judge McBurney’s ruling, however, states, “while publication may not be convenient for the pacing of the District Attorney’s investigation, the compelling public interest in these proceedings and the unquestionable value and importance of transparency require their release.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Image: Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian
BREAKING NEWS
Mike Pence Has Been Subpoenaed by Special Counsel Investigating Trump: Report
Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by Jack Smith, the Dept. of Justice’s Special Counsel investigating ex-president Donald Trump over his unlawful retention and refusal to return hundreds of classified documents, and his efforts to overturn a free and fair election.
The subpoena for Pence “follows months of negotiations between prosecutors and Pence’s legal team,” ABC News states in its exclusive breaking news report.
It’s unclear why the subpoena was issued if the Pence team has been negotiating for months. ABC News notes it was “not immediately clear what information the subpoena from special counsel Jack Smith is seeking.”
NEW: Legal Experts Say Pence Subpoena May Signal Special Counsel ‘About Ready to Make a Decision’ on Indicting Trump
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
BREAKING NEWS
LGBTQ House Dems to Introduce Resolution to Expel George Santos After McCarthy OK’s Him for Classified Intel Briefing
Three freshman House LGBTQ Democrats will introduce a resolution to expel U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY), with one specifically citing Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s decision to allow the embattled New York GOP Member of Congress who is under numerous local, state, and federal investigations to attend a classified briefing from the Pentagon today.
“George Santos has lied about the horrific Pulse shooting against the LGBTQ+ community, 9/11, the Holocaust, his career, his name, and is now being given access to classified information. He’s committed financial and campaign fraud. It’s time for the House to take action,” says U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said Thursday via Twitter.
In a press release Garcia announces he and fellow LGBTQ+ freshmen, Congresswoman Becca Balint (D-VT) and Congressman Eric Sorensen (D-IL) will introduce the resolution.
READ MORE: ‘This Is Insane’: Experts Blast McCarthy After He Approves George Santos Attending Classified Briefing on China
Later, at 12:15 PM they will hold a press conference along with top Democratic Reps. Ritchie Torres (D-NY), Dan Goldman (D-NY), Ted Lieu (D-CA), and David Cicilline (D-RI), who will be original cosponsors.
On Wednesday legal and national security experts blasted McCarthy’s decision to allow Santos access to classified intelligence, calling it a “threat to our national security,” and “insane.”
Fox News Senior Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram tweeted Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries “on resolution to expel Santos: It certainly speaks for itself..they are still coddling him here in the United States Congress.”
During his weekly press briefing Thursday Leader Jeffries reportedly said, “George Santos is a compete and utter and total fraud.”
Santos is currently facing numerous investigations, including ongoing, pending, or possible investigations from the U.S. Dept. of Justice (DOJ), the Federal Election Commission (FEC), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Nassau District Attorney, the Queens District Attorney, the New York State Attorney General, along with the House Ethics Committee.
Last week, in response to allegations of sexual harassment by a prospective Santos congressional staffer, Congressman Lieu urged Speaker McCarthy to allow a vote to expel Santos.
The Republican Congressman purportedly known as George Santos engaged in misconduct prior to becoming a Member of Congress. If the below allegations are true, this is misconduct by Santos as a Congressman. I again urge @SpeakerMcCarthy to let us vote on a motion to expel. https://t.co/ToS0fo2IbG
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 3, 2023
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Trending
- COMMENTARY1 day ago
‘Fascism’? It’s Not Just AOC: $1 Billion ‘He Gets Us’ Campaign to Rebrand Jesus Gets Slammed and Its Funders Get Exposed
- News2 days ago
ABC Host Busts GOP Oversight Chair: Will You Be Investigating Jared Kushner Too?
- News1 day ago
Jack Smith Has Now Signaled to Trump He Will Leave ‘No Stone Left Unturned’: Legal Analyst
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘Absolutely Sickening’: Arkansas Republican Asks Trans Woman About Her Genitals During Hearing on Anti-Trans Bill (Video)
- News10 hours ago
‘Eye for an Eye’: Trump Wants to Install Mass Executions, Including Firing Squads, Hangings, and Possibly Guillotine – Report
- COMMENTARY8 hours ago
‘Read the Room’: Nikki Haley’s Presidential Campaign Announcement Panned by Left and Right
- BREAKING NEWS1 day ago
‘Compelling Public Interest’: Judge Orders Release of Portion of Georgia Probe Into Trump’s Efforts to Overturn Election
- News1 day ago
Former Army General Blasts McConnell Over Claim Biden Not Sharing Info on Objects Shot Down Despite Multiple Briefings