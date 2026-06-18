News
Critics Torch Interior’s ‘Propaganda’ for Likening Reflecting Pool Algae to Iran’s Navy
Online critics are blasting U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum’s press team for politicizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool by comparing now-dead algae, which reached five-year-high levels, to the remnants of the Iranian Navy — all while taking a swipe at President Barack Obama.
According to The Washington Post on Thursday, Reflecting Pool algae has “roared back,” reaching the “highest levels in years.”
“President Donald Trump vowed in April to clean up what he called the ‘filthy’ and ‘disgusting’ water in the Reflecting Pool,” the Post reported. “He promised to resurface the basin to eliminate persistent leaking and to paint it ‘American flag blue.’ Once the pool started to be refilled, on June 4, he praised its ‘clean, beautiful water.'”
“An analysis of satellite imagery of the Lincoln Memorial shows algae levels spiked days after a $14 million renovation was completed,” the Post noted.
But not according to the Interior Department, which declared hours earlier, late Wednesday night, that the algae problem had been eliminated — just like the Iranian Navy.
“The Reflecting Pool water is crystal clear, and our National Park Service team is now vacuuming up the dead algae resting on the bottom of some parts of the Reflecting Pool—just like the destroyed Iranian Navy resting on the bottom of the Persian Gulf,” an Interior Department social media post declared.
Interior did not stop there.
“Previous administrations—most notably under Obama—failed to maintain the Reflecting Pool, and after refilling the pool, the water would quickly become murky and thick with massive clumps of algae floating on the surface,” it said, before attacking the media as well.
“As our National Park Service team noted, the Reflecting Pool is now so ‘blue’ that the Fake News Media, which has been staked out at the Reflecting Pool for weeks, has fled!”
Online critics blasted Interior’s post.
“Why the hell is my government’s interior press account making jabs at foreign affairs? FFS, yall supposed to be adults, and you’re acting like petulant children,” wrote one critic. “‘Funny’ is not something I want from my administration. I want resolutions. I want fixes. They are more obsessed with social media & making good clips than making our lives affordable, our wages higher, giving us healthcare.”
“Americans died in this war,” noted communications strategist and political analyst Melik Abdul. “Please stop disrespecting them by comparing the circumstances surrounding their deaths to vacuuming algae. Stick with what you do best and leave your military fantasies out of it. It’s lazy and childish.”
“What purpose does lying serve America?” asked another critic. “Anyone can view the live feed, and see the pool is still green and very much NOT clear. The entire pool is still green, with a couple tiny spots clear, but refilling with Algae as noted from two days ago to this morning the entire edge is refilled with green.”
“Comparing the algae in the reflecting pool after its $14.2 million fraud, waste, and abuse paint job to Iran’s navy isn’t the flex the Department of Interior seems to think it is,” wrote U.S. Air Force Colonel (Ret.) Moe Davis.
“This is an actual U.S. government account spewing deceptive propaganda comparing Trump’s failed Reflecting Pool renovation to his failed Iran War and Memorandum of Understanding,” wrote another critic.
Not all remarks were critical. U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) responded to the Interior Dept.’s post by writing: “This warms my heart.”
Image via Reuters
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News
Conway: Macron Is Trolling ‘Ignoramus’ Trump at Versailles
Conservative Never-Trump attorney turned Democratic congressional candidate George Conway joined a wave of critics arguing French President Emmanuel Macron had trolled President Donald Trump by hosting the signing of his Iran deal at the Palace of Versailles. The palace is the site of the infamous 1919 treaty, which ended World War I and, some historians say, planted the seeds of Hitler’s rise and World War II.
“Mon Dieu,” exclaimed Conway. “Versailles.”
“Macron is trolling the grand ignoramus @realDonaldTrump like no one has ever trolled him before,” he wrote. “The only thing he could have done worse to Trump would have been put Trump’s name on the Compiègne Forest rail car and tricked him into signing it there.”
The Compiègne Forest rail car was the site of the signing of the World War I armistice in 1918 between the Allied Powers and Germany, indicating Germany’s surrender. After Germany defeated France, Hitler used that same rail car to have France sign the 1940 armistice as revenge for 1918.
Freelance journalist Euan MacDonald made similar remarks: “French President Emmanuel Macron pulls off what could be the greatest diplomatic troll of all time by getting Trump to sign the ‘$300 Billion US Surrender to Iran’ deal in… Versailles. The ignoramus Trump will have been clueless as to the historical significance of the location.”
Futurist Jamie Metzl added: “It’s painful to watch Donald Trump sign his surrender to the Iranian regime at Versailles, the site of France’s surrender to Prussia in 1871 and Germany’s surrender to the Allies in 1919.”
“The symbolism is extraordinary, not to mention the omen,” Metzl continued. “Hard to imagine what ignoramus on the Trump protocol team thought Versailles was the right backdrop for this humiliation.”
It’s unclear whether President Trump was aware of the symbolism of Versailles.
“President Emmanuel Macron invited US President Donald Trump to dinner at the Palace of Versailles outside Paris after the G7 summit ended,” AFP reported. “Macron and his wife Brigitte welcomed Trump to the lavish former royal residence, after Trump expressed excitement, saying Versailles had ‘a lot of gold, I want to check it out’.”
“Trump — who has likened himself to a ‘king’ and made no secret of his fondness for pomp and circumstance — acknowledged the dinner would delay his return home, but said he did not mind,” AFP also reported.
“Versailles is not gold leaf. It’s the real deal. And I said, I’d like to do it,” Trump said.
.@POTUS departs the Palace of Versailles after joining President Macron and First Lady Brigitte for dinner:
“Did you sign the MOU?”
“It’s signed, yeah… I signed it in Versailles.” pic.twitter.com/jl5Uzexb7Z
— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 17, 2026
Image via Reuters
News
‘Better Without It’: Trump Now Trashes the Deal He Once Called the Best Ever
President Donald Trump spent years praising the trade deal he signed into law in 2020, the USMCA — United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement — which was his replacement for NAFTA — the North American Free Trade Agreement.
“America’s great USMCA Trade Bill is looking good,” Trump wrote in 2019. “It will be the best and most important trade deal ever made by the USA.” Declaring it would be good for everybody, he cheered, “we will finally end our Country’s worst Trade Deal, NAFTA!”
One year earlier, Trump said that his USMCA would serve as a means for Mexico to pay for his border wall:
“Mexico is paying for the wall through the many billions of dollars a year that the U.S.A. is saving through the new Trade Deal, the USMCA, that will replace the horrendous NAFTA Trade Deal, which has so badly hurt our Country. Mexico & Canada will also thrive – good for all!”
On Wednesday in Paris, the president gave reporters a different take on his deal, suggesting he would prefer to have no trade deal with America’s top trading partners, Canada and Mexico.
“I think it’s better without it,” Trump said. “I mean, to be honest with you. I’m not a big fan of it.”
He said the reason he had “liked it” was it helped get the U.S. out of NAFTA.
“That is the thing I liked about it the most,” Trump insisted. “We do better without an agreement.”
The president then offered two different scenarios. He said he would rather leave any USMCA extension “unsigned,” but then declared, “I’d rather have it terminated.”
When a reporter explained that those are “different things,” Trump replied, “I would rather not have the agreement, but I may sign it.”
“I would rather not have the USMCA,” he said. “I would prefer not having an agreement, but I’m open to doing it. We’ll see what happens.”
“It’ll be terminated,” he continued, as opposed to it expiring and not being renewed.
“I view it as possibly expiring immediately,” the president said.
The USMCA is up for renewal on July 1, but the U.S. has ruled that date out, Bloomberg News reported. “The US is negotiating on a bilateral basis. Talks with Mexico are ongoing, including sessions this week, while formal talks with Canada have not been launched.”
Last week, Trump said: “We don’t need anything that Canada has, we don’t need anything that Mexico has, but they need everything that we have, and they have to treat us better.”
.@POTUS: “I would rather not have the USMCA. The primary reason I wanted it was because there was no way out of NAFTA, which was the worst trade agreement ever made — like, ever — and they had no termination… I would prefer not having an agreement, but I’m open to doing it.” pic.twitter.com/aMM7MpAF9e
— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 17, 2026
Image via Reuters
News
Carville Predicts When Trump Will Resign — and Why
President Donald Trump will not serve out his full second term in office, argues political strategist James Carville, but rather, he will resign and “walk away.”
Carville points to two major reasons looming over Trump as to why he believes the 47th president will exit the office.
“I want to be very clear on something,” says Carville. “I’m not doing this as a crazy a—— prediction. I’m doing it because I genuinely think that he will resign next spring.”
“He’s going to walk away because the pain that is coming for him, both the emotional pain and the physical deterioration, you watch it right in front of your eyes,” said Carville. “I don’t have to be a doctor to see this guy can’t move. He can’t get out of a chair. I know what it’s like to be in the 80s. And unlike a lot of people, I know what that job is like, and it’s not compatible. You know, maybe there’s some people 80 who could do that. He’s not one.”
Acknowledging that he is not a medical doctor, Carville does note that he is close to Trump’s age: the president is 80, Carville is approaching 82.
He highlights Trump’s “rate of decline from Election Day to now,” and warns that “it’s not linear. You don’t lose a quarter of a percent a month. When it goes down, it goes quickly, and you can look at him and see how just fat and unhealthy he is.”
The other reason Carville believes Trump will exit the White House next spring: he suggests a tremendous loss in the November midterms for Trump, and explains how devastating that will be.
“I know what it’s like to lose a massive off-year election,” says Carville. “We did in 1994. It’s so monumental. It’s so massive. It hurts so deep. You just can’t imagine it. The entire world around him is going to change after November of this year.”
“People don’t pay attention to you,” says Carville. “They’re making jokes. Everybody knows you’re on a short leash. You got two years left to go. You don’t have any power. Everybody around you is being subpoenaed for everything that you can imagine. Your life is miserable.”
Carville went on to declare, “I’m doubling down on this prediction. He is just going to walk away.”
Trump, Carville predicts, will tell Vice President JD Vance — who would become president should Trump resign — that as president Vance can likely pardon himself. And while there is “some uncertainty as to whether you can do that,” there is “no uncertainty” as to whether a President Vance can pardon Trump and his family.
“So, I’m sticking with my prediction,” says Carville. “I think the son of a b—— is just going to walk away.”
Image via Reuters
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