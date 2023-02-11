News
Pence Will Flip on Trump if Threatened With Contempt Charges: Former Prosecutor
Reacting to a report that former vice president Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith and will have to face questions about Donald Trump’s actions on and before Jan 6th, a former prosecutor claimed the former VP will eventually have no choice but to come clean about what the former president asked him to do to subvert the 2020 election.
Appearing on MSNBC with host Cori Coffin, former Pentagon prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said there is no way that Pence will be able to claim executive privilege and would face contempt of court charges if he subsequently refuses to testify.
As Kirshner noted, the only person who could save Pence from having to talk by way of executive privilege is President Joe Biden and that is highly unlikely to happen.
Former Trump lawyer: 'Donald is really losing it'
“What does that mean for the Department of Justice investigation for Trump?” host Coffin pressed.
Not surprisingly, I’ve had witnesses decline refused to testify before the grand jury for all sorts of reasons, often it was out of fear or out of loyalty to the target of the investigation — that person I intended to indict,” Kirshner explained. “Sometimes they would throw out bogus privileges, attorney-client, or others and they had to litigate those asserted privileges for the chief judge with the supervisory responsibility over the grand jury proceedings.”
“In this case, it would be Judge Beryl Howell in federal court in Washington, DC,” he elaborated. “Judge Howell, I’m quite confident would reject any asserted privileges and order Mike Pence to testify and you know what? As much as Mike Pence might not want to provide criminalizing information about Donald Trump, I don’t see him defying a court order, and being held in contempt.”
“I think he will play this out, as much as a system will allow him to play it out, and he will testify,” he concluded.

News
Watch: House Democrat Says Santos Getting Access to ‘America’s Secrets’ Was ‘Final Straw’ for Filing Expulsion Resolution
U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) says that Speaker Kevin McCarthy‘s decision to allow U.S. Rep. George Santos access to classified intelligence on Thursday was the “final straw” that moved him and two other freshmen LGBTQ Democratic lawmakers to file a resolution to expel the New York Republican from Congress. The Pentagon on Thursday briefed members of the House and Senate on the China spy balloon that traversed the U.S. last week.
Enough is enough. We just filed an official resolution to expel George Santos from Congress. It’s time for Republicans to get on board and join us in removing this fraud from the House. pic.twitter.com/fc2EY8PSQY
— Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) February 9, 2023
“As an openly gay person, as an immigrant, as a Latino, I look at Mr. Santos as someone who’s actually very similar to me,” Rep.Garcia said at a press conference Thursday afternoon, “except that he lies about everything. And so within our own LGBTQ community, there’s like major disgust in what he’s doing and his representation of our community.”
Santos Told Prosecutors He Worked for the SEC After Being Charged With Theft in 2017 Over $15,125 in Checks for 'Puppies': Report
Garcia told reporters that “the final straw” was Santos “being given access to classified information. You’re literally give someone who’s a fraud and a liar access to America’s secrets.”
U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) said: “Enough is enough: My colleagues and I are introducing legislation to expel George Santos from the United States Congress. If Kevin McCarthy refuses to hold George Santos accountable, then we will.”
Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA), an original cosponsor of the resolution to expel Santos, blasted McCarthy on Thursday: “You had Republicans do the performative act of reading the Constitution on the Floor. I now request that you actually follow Article 5, Section 2 of the Constitution and allow a vote on our motion to expel the Member purportedly known as George Santos.”

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) introduces a resolution to expel Rep. George Santos (R-NY) from Congress:
“The final straw was being given access to classified information. You’re literally giving someone who’s a fraud and a liar access to America’s secrets.” pic.twitter.com/JbNk9cCR8W
— The Recount (@therecount) February 9, 2023

News
Santos Told Prosecutors He Worked for the SEC After Being Charged With Theft in 2017 Over $15,125 in Checks for ‘Puppies’: Report
In 2017 George Santos was charged with theft over a series of bad checks to Amish dog breeders totaling $15,125 written from an account he claims was closed after he says he reported a checkbook had gone missing. The changes, made in Pennsylvania, were later dropped and his record expunged after Santos apparently convinced prosecutors he worked for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), but the circumstances leave questions.
“Just days after $15,125 in checks were made out for ‘puppies,’ according to the memo lines, Santos held an adoption event at a Staten Island pet store with his animal rescue charity Friends of Pets United, according to the store’s Instagram account and a person who attended the event,” Politico reports.
In late 2019 or early 2020, Santos reportedly explained to a former middle school classmate who had become an attorney, Politico reports, “because he was involved in politics, he couldn’t have an outstanding charge against him. A week after their meeting, he went to Pennsylvania to address the warrant, and told prosecutors that he ‘worked for the S.E.C.,’ successfully persuading them to drop the charges, she remembered him telling her after he returned.”
LGBTQ House Dems to Introduce Resolution to Expel George Santos After McCarthy OK's Him for Classified Intel Briefing
Tiffany Bogosian, the former classmate, now says she does not believe what Santos told her.
“Just three days after the $775 check is dated — on Nov. 25, 2017 — Santos’ animal charity Friends of Pets United held a puppy adoption event at the Staten Island pet store Pet Oasis,” Politico reports, adding that “in December 2017, Michele Vazzo said she met Santos at Pet Oasis when she adopted a puppy at another event. Santos told her the golden retriever was rescued from an Amish puppy mill. There were many dogs at the charity events, and adoption costs ranged from $300 to $400, she recalled.”
Read the entire story at Politico.
News
Morning Joe Gloats After GOP’s Twitter Probe Backfires: ‘Made Fools of Themselves Again’
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough mocked House Republicans after their hearing on Twitter’s content moderation blew up in their faces.
The House Oversight Committee hauled former officials from the social media platform before a hearing to investigate whether conservative voices and causes were unfairly suppressed, but the witnesses instead testified that Twitter changed its own rules to allow Donald Trump to hurl racist abuse at his political opponents.
“It’s shocking, isn’t it?” Scarborough said. “It is actually the opposite of what the Republicans said was happening. Again, Mika and I saw it, dealing with Twitter. Wait a second, so it is legal for a guy to accusesomebody else of murder 12 times, but it violates all of these policies. They go, yeah, well, we’re looking into that. In this case, on this racist trope that fascists use, ‘Go back to where you came from,’ they actually stopped letting that be a banned phrase because they wanted to change the rules for Donald Trump.”
“Republicans made fools of themselves again,” he added. “They tried to — it’s just like the FBI. The FBI, the New York office’s leaks against Hillary Clinton for two years, James Comey’s letter elected Donald Trump. They’re trying to say the FBI was going after Donald Trump? It’s just not, and the same thing here. They keep doing these things that never turn out the way they expect.”
'Let's be blunt': Bannon blasts Huckabee Sanders as 'not intellectually capable' after 'insulting' SOTU response

