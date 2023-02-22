BREAKING NEWS
Attorneys For Those Possibly Facing Indictment in Trump Georgia Probe Move to Kill Any Legal Action: Report
After the forewoman heading the Fulton County, Georgia special grand jury investigating Donald Trump and his allies gave multiple interviews this week about the group’s recommendation to indict more than a dozen people, attorneys for some who might be facing possible indictment are moving to kill any legal or law enforcement action against them.
“CBS News has learned that lawyers close to several GOP witnesses in Fulton Co. investigation are preparing to move to quash any possible indictments by DA based on the public statements by the forewoman of the special grand jury, per two people familiar with the discussions,” CBS News’ Robert Costa reports.
The forewoman, Emily Kohrs, gave the press increasingly suggestive interviews, including saying Americans will not be surprised if and when District Attorney Fani Willis hands down the indictments the group recommended.
READ MORE: Watch: Alaska GOP Lawmaker Says It’s a ‘Benefit to Society’ When ‘Child Abuse Is Fatal’ Because There’s a ‘Cost Savings’
The special grand jury investigated Donald Trump and his allies and their alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The investigation was sparked by the release of Trump’s phone call with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Trump infamously pressured Raffensperger to find him 11,780 votes so he could “win” that state’s election.
“It is not a short list,” forewoman Emily Kohrs said, The New York Times reported Tuesday, noting multiple indictments were recommended.
Calling her remarks “cryptic,” The Times says it asked her if Donald Trump was among those recommended for indictment. “You’re not going to be shocked. It’s not rocket science,” she said, adding, “you won’t be too surprised.”
READ MORE: Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Democrat’ Voters Should Be Banned from Voting If They Move to Red States (Video)
“I will tell you that if the judge releases the recommendations, it is not going to be some giant plot twist,” Kohrs said. “You probably have a fair idea of what may be on there. I’m trying very hard to say that delicately.”
Some experts overnight expressed concern at Kohrs’ very public remarks, and some have noted that the special grand jury has no power to indict. Any indictment would be made by a separate grand jury and District Attorney Fani Willis and thus not subject to her public remarks.
In response, noted national security attorney Brad Moss tweeted, “the little media tour the Georgia special grand jury foreperson did yesterday was obscenely stupid, ill-advised and inappropriate,” but added, “it is highly unlikely the public remarks she made will undermine any actual indictments.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
‘You’re Not Going to Be Shocked’: Georgia Grand Jury Forewoman Reveals ‘Multiple’ Indictments Were Recommended
The forewoman of the Fulton County, Georgia special grand jury investigating actions by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election says Americans will not be surprised if and when District Attorney Fani Willis hands down the indictments the group recommended.
“It is not a short list,” forewoman Emily Kohrs said, The New York Times reports, noting multiple indictments were recommended.
Calling her remarks “cryptic,” The Times says it asked her if Donald Trump was among those recommended for indictment. “You’re not going to be shocked. It’s not rocket science,” she said, adding, “you won’t be too surprised.”
“I will tell you that if the judge releases the recommendations, it is not going to be some giant plot twist,” Kohrs said. “You probably have a fair idea of what may be on there. I’m trying very hard to say that delicately.”
On January 2, 2021, Trump, having lost re-election, called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, pressuring him to change the vote count so Trump could claim victory.
Listen to Trump’s phone call below or at this link.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Image via Shutterstock
BREAKING NEWS
Watch Live Now: President Biden Speaks From Warsaw Ahead of One-Year Anniversary of Russia’s Illegal War Against Ukraine
After his lengthy and covert trip to Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday President Joe Biden is now in Warsaw, Poland and about to deliver remarks on the one-year anniversary of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s illegal war against Ukraine.
“In his address, Biden is expected to highlight the commitment of Poland and other allies to Ukraine over the past year when he speaks from the gardens of Warsaw’s Royal Castle,” PBS reports. “Last March, speaking from Warsaw, Biden delivered a forceful and highly personal condemnation of Putin just weeks after the start of the war.”
Watch live below or at this link.
BREAKING NEWS
Conflicting Reports About James O’Keefe’s Termination at Project Veritas
Right-wing activist James O’Keefe has reportedly resigned from the conservative Project Veritas group he founded. O’Keefe had previously been put on leave after employees alleged he had been abusive.
On Monday, OAN correspondent Neil McCabe first reported O’Keefe “read his resignation letter to his former team and board members at their Mamaroneck, N.Y. headquarters.”
James O’Keefe out at Project Veritas. https://t.co/1H3cZWcQfn
— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) February 20, 2023
“This is a very disappointing development,” Real America’s Voice host Charlie Kirk told his audience.
Earlier this month, The Daily Beast reported that employees complained in a letter about O’Keefe’s mismanagement of Project Veritas.
“James has become a power drunk tyrant,” one staffer said in the letter.
“I would describe Project Veritas’ current environment with this saying: ‘The beatings will continue until morale improves,'” another employee agreed.
Real America’s Voice host Jack Posobiec suggested that the Veritas board ousted O’Keefe instead of allowing him to resign.
BREAKING: James O’Keefe REMOVED as CEO of Project Veritas
— Jack Posobiec ?? (@JackPosobiec) February 20, 2023
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Treasonous’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed for Celebrating President’s Day by Calling for a ‘National Divorce’
- News1 day ago
Watch: Trump Vows to Use the Federal Government to Discipline Your Children
- News2 days ago
3 Things That Could Sink Trump’s Campaign for the White House
- News2 days ago
McCarthy Hands Fox News Propagandist Tucker Carlson ‘Massive Trove’ of 41,000 Hours of Capitol Footage From January 6
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Property of the American People’: McCarthy Blasted for Handing Over 41,000 Hours of J6 Video to ‘Liar’ Tucker Carlson
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘Bait and Switch’: Minister Slams Hobby Lobby Founder’s ‘He Gets Us’ Ads
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Greene ‘Parroting Kremlin Talking Points’ as Biden Becomes ‘First Sitting President to Enter a War Zone With No US Military Presence’
- SANTOS REDEMPTION TOUR BEGINS2 days ago
Watch: Santos Says He Thought He Could Keep Lying in 2022 Campaign Because He ‘Got Away With It’ in 2020