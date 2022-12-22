Biden Administration Investigates Texas Schools for Yanking LGBTQ+ Books from Libraries

The Biden Administration is investigating a Texas school district for removing 130 titles from library shelves, mostly books with LGBTQ+ content.

The Office for Civil Rights (OCR) at the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) has opened an investigation into Granbury Independent School District in North Texas.

In March, numerous news outlets reported that school district superintendent Jeremy Glenn ordered school librarians to remove 130 titles dealing with sexual orientation and people who are transgender.

In an audio recording of Glenn’s January meeting with librarians, he said, “I acknowledge that there are men that think they’re women and there are women that think they’re men. I don’t have any issues with what people want to believe, but there’s no place for it in our libraries.”

In response to reports of the books’ removal, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas filed a legal complaint. The complaint accused the district of breaking Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, a federal law that prohibits schools from discriminating on the basis of sex and gender. The books’ removal created a “pervasively hostile” environment for LGBTQ+ students, the ACLU’s complaint said.

Chloe Kempf, an ACLU attorney, told NBC News, “[Glenn’s] comments, combined with the book removals, really send a message to LGBTQ students in the districts that: ‘You don’t belong here. Your existence is shameful. It should be censored.’”