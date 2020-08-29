Connect with us

'PRETTY EXCELLENT SELF-OWN'

Headquarters of Anti-LGBTQ Group ‘Focus on the Family’ Declared a COVID-19 Hotspot

Published

on

Focus on the Family, anti-LGBTQ, coronavirus, COVID-19, hate group

The anti-LGBTQ group Focus on the Family has landed its Colorado Springs-based headquarters in the #10 spot among Colorado’s top 20 COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak hotspots.

The (dis)honor, designated by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), ranks outbreak sites by how many employees or residents come down with confirmed COVID-19 symptoms within a 14-day period, the typical coronavirus incubation period between infection and symptoms.

In 2011, Focus on the Family had 650 employees at its headquarters. It’s unclear how many they currently have.

Focus on the Family has generally opposed gay or lesbian people raising kids (even distorting research to claim that same-sex couples make bad parents), launched a “Day of Dialogue” at public schools to counter the Day of Silence meant to promote anti-bullying and anti-homophobia, and has endorsed so-called ex-gay conversion therapy, a pseudoscientific form of psychological torture that purports to change people’s sexual orientation or gender identity (something that every major American psychological association has disavowed as ineffective and immensely harmful).

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

'PRETTY EXCELLENT SELF-OWN'

Internet Ridicules ‘Snowflake’ Devin Nunes for Suing Parody Accounts for ‘Extreme Pain and Suffering’

Published

1 year ago

on

March 19, 2019

By

‘Trumpian Frivolous Lawsuit’

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) was the butt of the joke online Monday, after it was revealed he was suing Twitter and several parody accounts on the social networking site.

The California Congressman was ridiculed as a “snowflake” for claiming the accounts @DevinNunesMom and @DevinCow caused him “extreme pain and suffering.”

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti noted that Nunes’ lawsuit probably won’t end well, but in the meantime, he’ll be mocked by more people on Twitter than the two accounts he is suing.

Parody and satire are covered under the First Amendment and slander laws, or President Donald Trump would likely have sued Saturday Night Live long ago. The Nunes Mom account plainly identifies itself as a parody account, complying with the Twitter terms of service. The Cow account does not identify itself as a parody account, though presumably, users know it isn’t real since cows don’t tweet.

It isn’t clear how Nunes will prove “pain and suffering,” because he was still reelected in 2018. The complaint doesn’t talk about any money he’s been forced to spend to protect himself against the parody accounts. It also doesn’t describe if he’s been forced to take anti-depressants or attend therapy to deal with this “extreme pain and suffering.”

What isn’t funny is one of the women behind the account is now going to be forced to fork over hefty sums of cash until the lawsuit is dismissed.

You can see the rest of the tweets below:

 

 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.