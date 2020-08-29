'PRETTY EXCELLENT SELF-OWN'
Headquarters of Anti-LGBTQ Group ‘Focus on the Family’ Declared a COVID-19 Hotspot
The anti-LGBTQ group Focus on the Family has landed its Colorado Springs-based headquarters in the #10 spot among Colorado’s top 20 COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak hotspots.
The (dis)honor, designated by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), ranks outbreak sites by how many employees or residents come down with confirmed COVID-19 symptoms within a 14-day period, the typical coronavirus incubation period between infection and symptoms.
In 2011, Focus on the Family had 650 employees at its headquarters. It’s unclear how many they currently have.
Focus on the Family has generally opposed gay or lesbian people raising kids (even distorting research to claim that same-sex couples make bad parents), launched a “Day of Dialogue” at public schools to counter the Day of Silence meant to promote anti-bullying and anti-homophobia, and has endorsed so-called ex-gay conversion therapy, a pseudoscientific form of psychological torture that purports to change people’s sexual orientation or gender identity (something that every major American psychological association has disavowed as ineffective and immensely harmful).
'PRETTY EXCELLENT SELF-OWN'
Internet Ridicules ‘Snowflake’ Devin Nunes for Suing Parody Accounts for ‘Extreme Pain and Suffering’
‘Trumpian Frivolous Lawsuit’
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) was the butt of the joke online Monday, after it was revealed he was suing Twitter and several parody accounts on the social networking site.
The California Congressman was ridiculed as a “snowflake” for claiming the accounts @DevinNunesMom and @DevinCow caused him “extreme pain and suffering.”
Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti noted that Nunes’ lawsuit probably won’t end well, but in the meantime, he’ll be mocked by more people on Twitter than the two accounts he is suing.
This lawsuit is not going to end well for Devin Nunes, but by the time it goes away, no one will care about it anymore.
But for now, at least some outlets (like Fox News) are taking it seriously and giving it coverage. No one should do so without offering some context. https://t.co/k7fSlfz9Za
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) March 19, 2019
Parody and satire are covered under the First Amendment and slander laws, or President Donald Trump would likely have sued Saturday Night Live long ago. The Nunes Mom account plainly identifies itself as a parody account, complying with the Twitter terms of service. The Cow account does not identify itself as a parody account, though presumably, users know it isn’t real since cows don’t tweet.
It isn’t clear how Nunes will prove “pain and suffering,” because he was still reelected in 2018. The complaint doesn’t talk about any money he’s been forced to spend to protect himself against the parody accounts. It also doesn’t describe if he’s been forced to take anti-depressants or attend therapy to deal with this “extreme pain and suffering.”
What isn’t funny is one of the women behind the account is now going to be forced to fork over hefty sums of cash until the lawsuit is dismissed.
Guys, I’m declining comment on this for now but DEVIN NUNES IS SUING ME. If you’d like to contribute to cover my legal expenses please donate here: https://t.co/zcYqrHn6OH
— BrandValue$4B (@LizMair) March 18, 2019
You can see the rest of the tweets below:
They orphaned hundreds of babies and all they do is cry about Twitter. https://t.co/UN5F826I5F
— LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) March 19, 2019
No Republican can ever call a liberal a “snowflake” ever again. This is the definition of snowflakism https://t.co/aH8ASfiEe0
— (((Charles Young))) (@CharlieYoungEsq) March 19, 2019
Devin Nunes’ complaint is a more devastating takedown of Devin Nunes than anything anyone has ever tweeted
— a cow belonging to devin nunes (@timothypmurphy) March 18, 2019
Devin Nunes suing his own parody accounts is a pretty excellent self-own. https://t.co/pUyisVJkCE
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 19, 2019
Oh look, here’s Devin Nunes trying to silence free speech. Here’s a thought: if you want better social media results, do better things. https://t.co/6BvSsrN60X
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 19, 2019
Devin Nunes is a stupid fucking idiot. this has been a public service announcement
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) March 19, 2019
Suing Twitter and Liz Mair for $200 million is exactly what I’d expect a ding dong like Devin Nunes to do. In the lawsuit he claims that Twitter’s failure to police mean memes, among other things, caused him “extreme pain and suffering.” GTFOOH, ding dong.
— Friendly Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) March 18, 2019
Devin Nunes’ attorney . . . does not seem too preoccupied with the difference between provable statements of fact and hyperbole or insult.
— RentFreeHat (@Popehat) March 18, 2019
Devin Nunes filed a $250 million Trumpian frivolous lawsuit over parody Twitter accounts that mocked him. He should sue himself because this parody of a lawsuit does an even better job doing that.
— Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) March 18, 2019
Devin Nunes is the child we wish we could’ve aborted after getting fucked by Russia that one night in November 2016.
— Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) March 19, 2019
Reasonable people can disagree but I think this is the funniest part of Devin Nunes’s lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/j8rUesE9gz
— Barry Petchesky (@barry) March 18, 2019
Devin Nunes is suing Initech for $519M because “someone stole his stapler”
— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) March 18, 2019
Devin Nunes has gone full Lou Dobbs, never ever go full Lou Dobbs. https://t.co/1QHRQ1Plyc
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 19, 2019
Devin Nunes has a future in comedy. This would make Andy Kaufman blush. https://t.co/3pJycLQzUC
— Be Kind. (@ccrandell) March 19, 2019
The complaint Devin Nunes filed against Twitter users actually defines the word “taint” in a legal context by referencing Urban Dictionary 🤣: https://t.co/cLqkqQc8fb pic.twitter.com/0jDIBbeXMY
— davy (@davywtf) March 19, 2019
Maybe Devin Nunes should examine why those around him seem to have such a low opinion of him?
“Like Devin Nunes’ Mom, Devin Nunes’ cow engaged a vicious defamation campaign against Nunes that lasted over a year.”
— Sasha Ivy Fox🦄🐱🦈 (@sasha4th) March 19, 2019
