In her recently released interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Chaya Raichik, the bigot behind the Libs of TikTok social media account, accused LGBTQ people and their allies of grooming children for sexual abuse.

One activist called Carlson and Raichik’s conversation “one of the most bigoted interviews I’ve ever heard.”

“The LGBTQ community has become this cult and it’s so captivating, and it pulls people in so strongly, unlike anything we’ve ever seen,” Raichik told Carlson in the hour-long interview, released Tuesday on the Fox Nation streaming platform, which was developed by Fox News. “They brainwash people to join and they convince them of all of these things, and it’s really, really hard to get out of it.”

“They’re just evil,” she said of LGBTQ people at another point. “They’re bad people. They’re just evil people and they want to groom kids. They’re recruiting.”

During the interview, Raichik repeated her long-work talking points, accusing teachers, parents, activists, and doctors of “sexualizing” children through LGBTQ content in media, “anti-white racism,” and gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth.

“There are a lot of parents who let their kids [express their gender identity]. And there are a lot of parents who are grooming their kids into doing this,” Raichik said. “There are a lot of parents who are told that either you have a dead kid or you have a trans kid, so it’s really coming from higher up than just the parents.”

She said “the hatred that the left has and their violent nature” required her to hide her face until now.

Harvard Law School instructor Alejandra Caraballo commented on the interview via Twitter, writing “This is one of the most bigoted interviews I’ve ever heard.”

Brandon Wolf, press secretary for Equality Florida and a survivor of the Pulse Nightclub shooting, wrote of the interview, “[Fox News] bankrolls it. Amplifies it. Then calls you a liar when violence ensues,” The Advocate reported.

This interview with the creator of Libs Of TikTok is sick. @TuckerCarlson nods along as she says that LGBTQ people are all “evil pedophiles” recruiting to a “cult.”@FoxNews bankrolls it. Amplifies it. Then calls you a liar when violence ensues. https://t.co/94UK7a1beM — Brandon Wolf (@bjoewolf) December 27, 2022

Raichik worked with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to help push disinformation and public sentiment in favor of DeSantis’ infamous “Don’t Say Gay” bill which bans any mention of LGBTQ identities in kindergarten through third-grade classrooms.

Raichik’s tweets and videos targeting LGBTQ people have led to bombing and death threats against gender-affirming medical professionals and venues that host drag queen performances. She has claimed that her work isn’t responsible for the violence against these communities.