'BIDEN HAS IT UNDER CONTROL'
Trump’s Merry Christmas MAGA Message Falls Flat as Critics Tell Him ‘It Is’ Because He ‘Isn’t President’
Unwilling to let a day go by without reminding Americans of his existence, former President Donald Trump issued an official statement early Saturday morning wishing a “Merry Christmas to all,” before adding, “We will Make America Great Again!”
Signing his brief greeting, “President Donald J. Trump,” the twice-impeached former president was reminded by his critics on Twitter that he was a one-termer who has been out of office for a year now.
You can see his statement below, which was tweeted by his spokesperson, along with some Christmas Day responses.
trump isn't president.
— Wendimyb (@wendimyb) December 25, 2021
If he just said Merry Christmas to all, and laid off the propaganda, I would love to share his Joy.
But no, he can't just Express something normal, everything's got his gimmick attached
— Seymour Foley (@FoleySeymour) December 25, 2021
We already did. YOU GOT FIRED 🖕🖕
— CHARTRUCE POWELL (@Shapeshifter187) December 25, 2021
— Suzie Marie (@SuzieMarie_) December 25, 2021
It is with you out of office
— Meidas Auntie (@MeidasAuntie) December 25, 2021
So what you are saying is that you had four years and failed in your stated goal of making America great again. You are an absolute failure.
— Chris Hughes (@Curufindir) December 25, 2021
It's ok President Biden has it under control
— SassyCon (@ConSassy) December 25, 2021
2021 Christmas is awesome, TFG is not in office. 2022 will be even better when TFG is in prison.
— Mmm (@mmmac1983) December 25, 2021
Now Trump will send out ANOTHER fundraising email using this Christmas message. He's sitting on $100 million with NO intention of ever running again, and if his supporters are dumb enough to keep sending him cash, they deserve to be fleeced. It's all about the grift, not America.
— Margaret Gilroy (@GilroyMargaret) December 25, 2021
America is great because we voted Trump out of office.
— John (@unmdoc98) December 25, 2021
Go away
— wendy (@GoryWendy) December 25, 2021
