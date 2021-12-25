Connect with us

Trump’s Merry Christmas MAGA Message Falls Flat as Critics Tell Him ‘It Is’ Because He ‘Isn’t President’

Unwilling to let a day go by without reminding Americans of his existence, former President Donald Trump issued an official statement early Saturday morning wishing a “Merry Christmas to all,” before adding, “We will Make America Great Again!”

Signing his brief greeting, “President Donald J. Trump,” the twice-impeached former president was reminded by his critics on Twitter that he was a one-termer who has been out of office for a year now.

You can see his statement below, which was tweeted by his spokesperson, along with some Christmas Day responses.

 

