‘We the People – Not Enemies’: President Biden Urges Americans to ‘Preserve Democracy’ in Address to Nation

Concerned about increased political violence and American democracy under threat from the GOP, President Joe Biden addressed the nation Wednesday evening, and taking a cue from Lincoln’s inaugural address, urged the American people to be “we the people,” and not enemies.

“We must remember that democracy is a covenant,” President Biden said. “We need to start looking out for each other again, seeing ourselves as we the people, not as entrenched enemies. This is a choice we can make.”

“Disunion and chaos are not inevitable,” Biden added.

“We need to start looking out for each other again, seeing ourselves as we the people, not as entrenched enemies. This is a choice we can make.”

–President Joe Biden, Nov. 2, 2022pic.twitter.com/x99wWAa1Nd — David Badash (@davidbadash) November 2, 2022

The President began his moving remarks with the attack on “my friend” Paul Pelosi, the husband of the Speaker of the House who was brutally attacked by an assailant who recently had spouted far-right wing conspiracy theories. That man bludgeoned Pelosi in the head with a hammer in what prosecutors are calling a “near-fatal” attack.

Biden: “The assailant entered the home asking, ‘Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy?’ Those are the very same words used by the mob when they stormed the US Capitol on January 6.” pic.twitter.com/2WPijP779o — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2022

President Biden made clear who’s to blame for the massive polarization in the country.

Biden: “American democracy is under attack because the defeated former president refused to accept the results of the 2020 election. He refuses to accept the will of the people … he’s made the big lie an article of faith in the MAGA Republican Party.” pic.twitter.com/PYG92gba5J — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2022

Anf he warned of the “alarming rise in the number of our people in this country condoning political violence.”

Biden: “There’s an alarming rise in the number of our people in this country condoning political violence … it has to stop now … I believe the voices excusing or calling for violence & intimidation are a distinct minority in America, but they are loud and they are determined” pic.twitter.com/cOIWu4W0GI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2022

“We are not enemies, but friends,” President Abraham Lincoln told Americans in 1861 as he ended his inaugural address. “We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battle-field, and patriot grave, to every living heart and hearth-stone, all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”

Watch President Biden’s videos above or at this link.

