Watch Live: President Biden Delivers Major Address on Rising Political Violence and Threats to Democracy
President Joe Biden will deliver a major address Wednesday evening on rising political violence and threats to democracy, just blocks from the U.S. Capitol where insurrectionists incited by Donald Trump attempted to overturn the free and fair 2020 presidential election.
The speech comes just days after the husband of the Speaker of the House was bludgeoned with a hammer in what prosecutors are calling a “near-fatal” attack, by a suspect who trafficked in far right wing conspiracy theories. He has admitted to wanting to “break” Speaker Pelosi’s “kneecaps,” and had a list of state and local officials and their family members he wanted to target as well.
President Biden’s speech also comes less than one week before the midterm elections, during heavy early voting, as literally hundreds of Republican election deniers are running for office in 48 out of 50 states.
READ MORE: ‘Break Her Kneecaps’: Feds Charge Suspect Who Attacked Paul Pelosi as New Details on His Motivation Are Revealed
President Biden will speak from the Columbus Club in Washington, D.C.’s Union Station at an event hosted by the Democratic National Committee.
The speech is slated to begin at 7 PM ET.
You can watch below or at this link. You can also watch via C-SPAN on cable or online, and on many cable news networks.
‘We the People – Not Enemies’: President Biden Urges Americans to ‘Preserve Democracy’ in Address to Nation
Concerned about increased political violence and American democracy under threat from the GOP, President Joe Biden addressed the nation Wednesday evening, and taking a cue from Lincoln’s inaugural address, urged the American people to be “we the people,” and not enemies.
“We must remember that democracy is a covenant,” President Biden said. “We need to start looking out for each other again, seeing ourselves as we the people, not as entrenched enemies. This is a choice we can make.”
“Disunion and chaos are not inevitable,” Biden added.
“We need to start looking out for each other again, seeing ourselves as we the people, not as entrenched enemies. This is a choice we can make.”
–President Joe Biden, Nov. 2, 2022pic.twitter.com/x99wWAa1Nd
— David Badash (@davidbadash) November 2, 2022
The President began his moving remarks with the attack on “my friend” Paul Pelosi, the husband of the Speaker of the House who was brutally attacked by an assailant who recently had spouted far-right wing conspiracy theories. That man bludgeoned Pelosi in the head with a hammer in what prosecutors are calling a “near-fatal” attack.
Biden: “The assailant entered the home asking, ‘Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy?’ Those are the very same words used by the mob when they stormed the US Capitol on January 6.” pic.twitter.com/2WPijP779o
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2022
President Biden made clear who’s to blame for the massive polarization in the country.
Biden: “American democracy is under attack because the defeated former president refused to accept the results of the 2020 election. He refuses to accept the will of the people … he’s made the big lie an article of faith in the MAGA Republican Party.” pic.twitter.com/PYG92gba5J
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2022
Anf he warned of the “alarming rise in the number of our people in this country condoning political violence.”
Biden: “There’s an alarming rise in the number of our people in this country condoning political violence … it has to stop now … I believe the voices excusing or calling for violence & intimidation are a distinct minority in America, but they are loud and they are determined” pic.twitter.com/cOIWu4W0GI
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2022
“We are not enemies, but friends,” President Abraham Lincoln told Americans in 1861 as he ended his inaugural address. “We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battle-field, and patriot grave, to every living heart and hearth-stone, all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
Watch President Biden’s videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘This Is Who They Are’: Critics Blast Kari Lake for Mocking Paul Pelosi After Brutally Violent Assault
Reporters Were Able to Publish Damning Eastman Emails Because Dropbox Link Was Accidentally Made Public: Report
News outlets including Politico and The Washington Post were able to access eight damning emails former Trump attorney and “coup memo” author John Eastman (photo, Jan. 6) tried to keep from the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack because public court documents included an active link to a Dropbox file they were stored in.
Those emails reveal Trump’s attorneys crafting a scheme that they appeared to believe U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas would agree to use to block certification of the 2020 presidential election results, even just temporarily, to allow the public to doubt the results were legitimate. Some interpreted the emails to suggest that Justice Thomas, whose far right activist spouse Ginni Thomas actively worked to overturn the election, was somehow amenable to their plot. There is no indication he was involved.
That stunning development of how news outlets were able to read and publish the emails was reported by Politico’s Kyle Cheney, who posted a letter sent by the House General Counsel to the Clerk of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. It reads:
“It has come to our attention this morning that some media outlets have been able to access the Dropbox link that counsel for Dr. Eastman created to share documents with the Select Committee and that was included in the attachments to the brief we filed with the Court last night in response to Dr. Eastman’s emergency motion.”
“We were not aware that the links in Dr. Eastman’s email remained active, and had no intention to provide this type of public access to the materials at this stage. Providing public access to this material at this point was purely inadvertent on our part,” the letter explains.
“We have communicated this information to counsel for Dr. Eastman so that they can deactivate the links going forward.”
As some have noted, similar errors have been made that resulted in damning evidence being made public.
In late September attorneys for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones accidentally sent to opposing counsel – the lawyers for Sandy Hook families – what he was told on the stand were “an entire digital copy of your entire cellphone with every text message you’ve sent for the past two years.”
JUST IN: The Jan. 6 committee reveals the, uh, source of the newly disclosed Eastman emails.https://t.co/i1qHUEqpn0 pic.twitter.com/wURXwpm13l
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 2, 2022
‘They Had an Insider on SCOTUS’: Legal Experts Stunned by Bombshell Clarence Thomas Was Seen as ‘Key’ by Trump Lawyers
A Washington Post bombshell revealing Trump attorneys saw Justice Clarence Thomas as the key to getting the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the 2020 election is leaving several legal experts stunned.
The Post reports eight emails “ordered released by U.S. District Judge David O. Carter of California, include correspondence between Trump lawyers Kenneth Chesebro, John Eastman and others discussing various legal strategies to convince Republican members of Congress to object to the official certification of electoral votes in a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.”
In one email “from Chesebro to Eastman and several others sent on Dec. 31, 2020, Chesebro argued that [U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence] Thomas would ‘end up being key’ to asking the high court to overturn then-President-elect Joe Biden’s win in contested states.”
READ MORE: ‘Heist’: Ginni Thomas Tells J6 Committee Election Was Stolen, Says She Never Discussed Efforts to Overturn With Spouse
The Post states the email also says, “they should ‘frame things so that Thomas could be the one to issue some sort of stay or other circuit justice opinion saying Georgia is in legitimate doubt.'”
Politico’s Kyle Cheney sums up the scheme.
“Chesebro made the plan explicit: Get any remotely favorable ruling from a federal judge — not to win outright but to embolden GOP state legislatures, Congress or Pence to reverse the results.”
Politico‘s reporting includes copies of the redacted emails, and adds: “Chesebro contended that Thomas would be ‘our only chance to get a favorable judicial opinion by Jan. 6, which might hold up the Georgia count in Congress.'”
“I think I agree with this,” Eastman replied.
“Eastman,” Politico notes, “an architect of Trump’s last-ditch bid to subvert the 2020 election, once clerked for Thomas and had corresponded with his wife, Virginia, in the weeks before Jan. 6.”
READ MORE: Ginni Thomas Attempts to Influence Overturn of Election Even Wider Than Previously Known
“[I]f we can just get this case pending before the Supreme Court by Jan. 5,” Chesebro wrote in one email, “ideally with something positive written by a judge or justice, hopefully Thomas, I think it’s our best shot at holding up the count of a state in Congress.”
Richard Signorelli, a former Asst. U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) blasted both the Supreme Court Justice and his far right wing activist wife, Ginni Thomas.
“They had a damn insider on SCOTUS who they thought would help them overthrow our democracy,” Signorelli tweeted. “He’s married to a deranged MAGA cult member. He won’t even recuse himself.”
Former Harvard Constitutional Law professor Laurence Tribe blasted Chesebro.
“We now learn that Ken Chesebro saw Justice Thomas as Trump’s ‘only chance’ to stop the 2020 election from being duly certified. Such abhorrent abuse of an attorney’s license to practice law should be strictly disciplined and perhaps criminally prosecuted,” he tweeted.
Attorney and writer Rachel Solar, pointing to the Politico article asks: “When is it enough???? His wife is an insurrectionist He refuses to recuse He’s the Trump election-denial go-to? Come on.”
READ MORE: ‘Suicide Mission’: Pelosi Attacker Named ‘Prominent State and Federal Politicians’ He Wanted to Target
Journalist Helen Kennedy goes one step further.
“Hey look! It wasn’t just critics of the Supreme Court who thought Clarence Thomas was corrupted – Trump’s lawyers said so too in secret emails just revealed.”
