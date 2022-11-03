‘Very Small World’: Bombshell Emails Raise New Questions About Ginni Thomas Contacts With John Eastman – WaPo Reporter

Another batch of emails obtained from John Eastman shows Donald Trump’s lawyers were counting on U.S. Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas to help them disrupt Joe Biden’s election win, and their certainty raises new questions about his wife’s role in the scheme.

Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro wrote Dec. 31, 2020, that Thomas would be “our only chance to get a favorable judicial opinion by Jan. 6” on a challenge to election results in Georgia, whose circuit court he oversees, and Washington Post reporter Jacqueline Alemany wondered on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” why he and Eastman felt so confident about the justice’s willingness to assist.

“The fringy lawyers that were surrounding Trump and helping him in his efforts to overturn the results of the election in the last few months of his presidency had reason to believe, at least publicly, that justice Clarence Thomas was going to be sympathetic to their cause. Remember in December of 2020, Thomas along with [justice Samuel] Alito issued a brief statement after the audacious Texas lawsuit was filed, calling to ultimately throughout throw out the results of the 2020 election in four battleground states. The majority dismissed it, but Alito and Thomas expressed a statement that was sympathetic to the lawsuit, and said that the majority threw it out too quickly.”

“Now the question is, I think, privately, what reasons did John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro have to believe that Thomas would be sympathetic to them if he got a lawsuit in front of them?” she added.

Ginni Thomas was corresponding with Eastman during that same period, along with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Republican legislatures in key states won by Biden, and Alemany said the newly revealed emails place her under additional scrutiny.

“It’s a very small world here,” Alemany said. “There was no indication in the correspondence that either of the Thomases were [copied] on the e-mails, but you can clearly see why John Eastman was fighting hard to prevent the release of these e-mails.”

Host Joe Scarborough said the revelations were scandalous.

“It’s shocking, the behavior between John Eastman, Ginni Thomas, and the efforts to overthrow, throw out democratic election for the presidency,” Scarborough said. “Also, their misreading of what Clarence Thomas and Alito did when they went along with an opinion in a Pennsylvania case, the only time the court wrote anything of substance on the election challenges, they said about the Pennsylvania case, which involved the court in Pennsylvania overruling the state legislature. That race is a constitutional question, and I think they rightly said, this race has questions we probably should address now, but even if we did address them now, it wouldn’t change the outcome of the election, so there you have even the two most conservative justices saying even if we take this question up, which we think we should, there aren’t going to be enough votes to change the fact that Joe Biden’s the next president of the United States.”

Image: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead