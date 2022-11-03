News
‘Very Small World’: Bombshell Emails Raise New Questions About Ginni Thomas Contacts With John Eastman – WaPo Reporter
Another batch of emails obtained from John Eastman shows Donald Trump’s lawyers were counting on U.S. Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas to help them disrupt Joe Biden’s election win, and their certainty raises new questions about his wife’s role in the scheme.
Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro wrote Dec. 31, 2020, that Thomas would be “our only chance to get a favorable judicial opinion by Jan. 6” on a challenge to election results in Georgia, whose circuit court he oversees, and Washington Post reporter Jacqueline Alemany wondered on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” why he and Eastman felt so confident about the justice’s willingness to assist.
“The fringy lawyers that were surrounding Trump and helping him in his efforts to overturn the results of the election in the last few months of his presidency had reason to believe, at least publicly, that justice Clarence Thomas was going to be sympathetic to their cause. Remember in December of 2020, Thomas along with [justice Samuel] Alito issued a brief statement after the audacious Texas lawsuit was filed, calling to ultimately throughout throw out the results of the 2020 election in four battleground states. The majority dismissed it, but Alito and Thomas expressed a statement that was sympathetic to the lawsuit, and said that the majority threw it out too quickly.”
“Now the question is, I think, privately, what reasons did John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro have to believe that Thomas would be sympathetic to them if he got a lawsuit in front of them?” she added.
Ginni Thomas was corresponding with Eastman during that same period, along with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Republican legislatures in key states won by Biden, and Alemany said the newly revealed emails place her under additional scrutiny.
“It’s a very small world here,” Alemany said. “There was no indication in the correspondence that either of the Thomases were [copied] on the e-mails, but you can clearly see why John Eastman was fighting hard to prevent the release of these e-mails.”
Host Joe Scarborough said the revelations were scandalous.
“It’s shocking, the behavior between John Eastman, Ginni Thomas, and the efforts to overthrow, throw out democratic election for the presidency,” Scarborough said. “Also, their misreading of what Clarence Thomas and Alito did when they went along with an opinion in a Pennsylvania case, the only time the court wrote anything of substance on the election challenges, they said about the Pennsylvania case, which involved the court in Pennsylvania overruling the state legislature. That race is a constitutional question, and I think they rightly said, this race has questions we probably should address now, but even if we did address them now, it wouldn’t change the outcome of the election, so there you have even the two most conservative justices saying even if we take this question up, which we think we should, there aren’t going to be enough votes to change the fact that Joe Biden’s the next president of the United States.”
‘We the People – Not Enemies’: President Biden Urges Americans to ‘Preserve Democracy’ in Address to Nation
Concerned about increased political violence and American democracy under threat from the GOP, President Joe Biden addressed the nation Wednesday evening, and taking a cue from Lincoln’s inaugural address, urged the American people to be “we the people,” and not enemies.
“We must remember that democracy is a covenant,” President Biden said. “We need to start looking out for each other again, seeing ourselves as we the people, not as entrenched enemies. This is a choice we can make.”
“Disunion and chaos are not inevitable,” Biden added.
“We need to start looking out for each other again, seeing ourselves as we the people, not as entrenched enemies. This is a choice we can make.”
–President Joe Biden, Nov. 2, 2022pic.twitter.com/x99wWAa1Nd
— David Badash (@davidbadash) November 2, 2022
The President began his moving remarks with the attack on “my friend” Paul Pelosi, the husband of the Speaker of the House who was brutally attacked by an assailant who recently had spouted far-right wing conspiracy theories. That man bludgeoned Pelosi in the head with a hammer in what prosecutors are calling a “near-fatal” attack.
Biden: “The assailant entered the home asking, ‘Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy?’ Those are the very same words used by the mob when they stormed the US Capitol on January 6.” pic.twitter.com/2WPijP779o
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2022
President Biden made clear who’s to blame for the massive polarization in the country.
Biden: “American democracy is under attack because the defeated former president refused to accept the results of the 2020 election. He refuses to accept the will of the people … he’s made the big lie an article of faith in the MAGA Republican Party.” pic.twitter.com/PYG92gba5J
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2022
Anf he warned of the “alarming rise in the number of our people in this country condoning political violence.”
Biden: “There’s an alarming rise in the number of our people in this country condoning political violence … it has to stop now … I believe the voices excusing or calling for violence & intimidation are a distinct minority in America, but they are loud and they are determined” pic.twitter.com/cOIWu4W0GI
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2022
“We are not enemies, but friends,” President Abraham Lincoln told Americans in 1861 as he ended his inaugural address. “We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battle-field, and patriot grave, to every living heart and hearth-stone, all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
Watch Live: President Biden Delivers Major Address on Rising Political Violence and Threats to Democracy
President Joe Biden will deliver a major address Wednesday evening on rising political violence and threats to democracy, just blocks from the U.S. Capitol where insurrectionists incited by Donald Trump attempted to overturn the free and fair 2020 presidential election.
The speech comes just days after the husband of the Speaker of the House was bludgeoned with a hammer in what prosecutors are calling a “near-fatal” attack, by a suspect who trafficked in far right wing conspiracy theories. He has admitted to wanting to “break” Speaker Pelosi’s “kneecaps,” and had a list of state and local officials and their family members he wanted to target as well.
President Biden’s speech also comes less than one week before the midterm elections, during heavy early voting, as literally hundreds of Republican election deniers are running for office in 48 out of 50 states.
President Biden will speak from the Columbus Club in Washington, D.C.’s Union Station at an event hosted by the Democratic National Committee.
The speech is slated to begin at 7 PM ET.
Reporters Were Able to Publish Damning Eastman Emails Because Dropbox Link Was Accidentally Made Public: Report
News outlets including Politico and The Washington Post were able to access eight damning emails former Trump attorney and “coup memo” author John Eastman (photo, Jan. 6) tried to keep from the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack because public court documents included an active link to a Dropbox file they were stored in.
Those emails reveal Trump’s attorneys crafting a scheme that they appeared to believe U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas would agree to use to block certification of the 2020 presidential election results, even just temporarily, to allow the public to doubt the results were legitimate. Some interpreted the emails to suggest that Justice Thomas, whose far right activist spouse Ginni Thomas actively worked to overturn the election, was somehow amenable to their plot. There is no indication he was involved.
That stunning development of how news outlets were able to read and publish the emails was reported by Politico’s Kyle Cheney, who posted a letter sent by the House General Counsel to the Clerk of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. It reads:
“It has come to our attention this morning that some media outlets have been able to access the Dropbox link that counsel for Dr. Eastman created to share documents with the Select Committee and that was included in the attachments to the brief we filed with the Court last night in response to Dr. Eastman’s emergency motion.”
“We were not aware that the links in Dr. Eastman’s email remained active, and had no intention to provide this type of public access to the materials at this stage. Providing public access to this material at this point was purely inadvertent on our part,” the letter explains.
“We have communicated this information to counsel for Dr. Eastman so that they can deactivate the links going forward.”
As some have noted, similar errors have been made that resulted in damning evidence being made public.
In late September attorneys for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones accidentally sent to opposing counsel – the lawyers for Sandy Hook families – what he was told on the stand were “an entire digital copy of your entire cellphone with every text message you’ve sent for the past two years.”
JUST IN: The Jan. 6 committee reveals the, uh, source of the newly disclosed Eastman emails.https://t.co/i1qHUEqpn0 pic.twitter.com/wURXwpm13l
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 2, 2022
