‘Suicide Mission’: Pelosi Attacker Named ‘Prominent State and Federal Politicians’ He Wanted to Target
The man who allegedly attacked Paul Pelosi, the 82-year old husband of the Speaker of the House in what prosecutors say was a “near fatal” attempted murder and kidnapping plot, told police he was on a “suicide mission” and named several “prominent” politicians and their family members he wanted to target.
42-year old David DePape, who pleaded “not guilty” on Tuesday, “had a target list of state and local politicians as part of his effort to combat ‘lies’ coming out of Washington, D.C.,” The Washington Post reports.
He is facing state charges “including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, residential burglary, false imprisonment and threatening the life of or serious bodily harm to a public official.” He is also facing federal charges.
READ MORE: ‘This Is Who They Are’: Critics Blast Kari Lake for Mocking Paul Pelosi After Brutally Violent Assault
Prosecutors did not make public which politicians were on his list, but did tell the judge that DePape should be held without bond given the “extreme public safety risk he poses.”
Court documents show Paul Pelosi tried to diffuse the situation when he called 911. DePape allegedly told him to tell the operator he was a friend of the family.
“But Pelosi told the dispatcher he did not know the man. When the 911 operator asked if Paul Pelosi was okay, he replied, ‘No, he wants me to get the hell off the phone.'”
Court documents also describe the details of the attack, including that after DePape allegedly hit Pelosi with the hammer on his head, “Mr. Pelosi remained unresponsive for three minutes, waking up in a pool of his own blood.”
Prosecutors said the attack was “near fatal.”
READ MORE: ‘I’m a Warrior for God’: An Angered Herschel Walker Lashes Out at Obama – ‘Go Back to Wherever He’s From’ (Video)
DePape also told police, “I am sick of the insane f—— level of lies coming out of Washington, D.C.. I came here to have a little chat with his wife.”
“I didn’t really want to hurt him, but you know this was a suicide mission. I am not going to stand here and do nothing even if it cost me my life … I will go through him if I have to,” DePape also allegedly said.
He told police he had planned to “hold Nancy hostage and talk to her,” referring to the Speaker of the House, who is also 82 years old.
DePape allegedly “named several targets, including a local professor, several prominent state and federal politicians and relatives of those state and federal politicians” he wanted to target.
Image via Shutterstock
‘Denied’: Supreme Court Refuses Lindsey Graham’s Emergency Request to Keep Him From Testifying
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has lost his battle to avoid testifying before a Georgia special grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s and his allies’ alleged election interference. The U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday afternoon refused to block the subpoena, leaving Sen. Graham effectively out of options.
Just weeks ago a federal appeals court also ruled he would have to testify, under oath, after Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis’ special grand jury subpoenaed him in their investigation.
“The application for stay and an injunction pending appeal presented to Justice Thomas and by him referred to the Court is denied,” an order from the Supreme Court just released reads.
Graham had claimed he had immunity from testifying, citing the Speech or Debate Clause. The Supreme Court, and other courts all disagreed.
“The court left no legal impediments in the way of Graham’s appearance before a special grand jury, now scheduled for Nov. 17,” the Associated Press adds.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Supreme Court Chief Justice Issues Temporary Stay Blocking Release of Trump’s Tax Returns
Responding to Donald Trump’s “emergency” petition to block the House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining his tax returns, U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has issued a temporary stay, or hold, on a lower court’s ruling.
Called an “administrative stay,” it blocks any action – meaning, the release of his tax returns – until the Chief Justice or the full court weighs in on the issue.
In his emergency motion, Trump strongly suggested the Court not only block release of his returns, but take up a full review of his case, placing it ion the court’s docket and set a date for oral arguments. Were the court to agree, Trump would be protected for at least months, likely long enough for the GOP, should it win control of the House, to drop its review of his tax returns.
READ MORE: ‘This Is Who They Are’: Critics Blast Kari Lake for Mocking Paul Pelosi After Brutally Violent Assault
The administrative stay is not unusual, nor does it suggest one way or the other what action, if any, the court will take.
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) November 1, 2022
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) November 1, 2022
This is a breaking news and developing story.
‘Break Her Kneecaps’: Feds Charge Suspect Who Attacked Paul Pelosi as New Details on His Motivation Are Revealed
David DePape, the suspect who allegedly attacked Paul Pelosi, the 82-year old husband of the Speaker of the House, was targeting Nancy Pelosi and told police he wanted to “break her kneecaps,” a report from the Associated Press reveals. DePape also “told police he wanted to hold the House Speaker hostage.”
Reports state he brought both a hammer and zip ties to the Pelosi residence.
U.S. Dept. of Justice prosecutors are charging DePape with assault and attempted kidnapping, and state and local prosecutors are believed to be preparing additional charges including attempted homicide.
READ MORE: Fox News Tries to Blame President Biden for Violent Attack on Speaker Pelosi’s Husband (Video)
The 42-year old DePape, who police state was not known to Paul Pelosi despite far-right wing claims, is being charged with “attempted kidnapping and assault with intent to retaliate against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member,” NBC News reports.
“San Francisco police said DePape would be arraigned on charges of attempted homicide, first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with serious bodily injury, elder abuse, threatening a public official, or family member, among others.”
Speaker Nancy Pelosi and family members have been at the intensive care unit bedside of Paul Pelosi, “Pop,” as he is called, after he was beaten with a hammer, and suffered a fractured skull and “serious injuries to his right arm and hands,” the Speaker’s office said in a statement.
READ MORE: Trump Files ‘Emergency’ Motion With Supreme Court Urging Them to Block Release of His Tax Returns
He reportedly was “hit in the head with a hammer multiple times.”
MSNBC reports on-air that “he wanted to target Nancy Pelosi,” according to the affidavit, and he “wanted to physically harm” Speaker Pelosi “as a warning to other members of Congress.”
Pelosi was attacked by a man who broke into their San Francisco home and yelled, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” echoing, as some say, what the January 6 insurrectionists said as they went hunting for the California Democrat who is second in line to the presidency.
“According to a Pelosi family member, the suspect brought the hammer and broke the windows of the Pelosi home facing the backyard. The family member said once inside, the suspect was trying to tie up Paul Pelosi and said they would wait ‘until Nancy got home.’ When the suspect wasn’t looking, Paul called 911. The family member said Paul was home alone and was hit in the head with the hammer multiple times. When the police arrived, the suspect said, ‘We are waiting for Nancy.'”
NBC News reports the suspect had a website on which he posted “almost all manner of modern conspiracy thinking: aliens, Jewish people, communism, vaccines, voter fraud and many other topics.”
“The posts take aspects of liberal anti-establishment ideas to more recent posts that espouse positions typically associated with far-right extremism,” NBC adds.
Image via Shutterstock
