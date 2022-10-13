BREAKING NEWS
Trump Had ‘Premeditated Plan’ to ‘Declare Victory No Matter What’ as Early as July: J6 Committee (Video)
President Donald Trump planned to declare victory in the November 2020 election as early as that July, the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack revealed in its ninth and possibly final public televised hearing Thursday.
“It was a premeditated plan by the president to declare victory no matter what the actual result was. He made a plan to stay in office before Election Day,” January 6 Committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren told Americans as the hearing began.
“The evidence shows that his false victory speech was planned well in advance,” she stated, adding, “before any votes had been counted.”
Evidence shows that Trump’s false victory speech was planned “well in advance,” Rep. Lofgren says.
“It was a premeditated plan by the president to declare victory no matter what the actual result was. He made a plan to stay in office before Election Day.” https://t.co/RZDziBgmqA pic.twitter.com/3qwqAAEOPf
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 13, 2022
CBS News’ Robert Costa confirmed the Committee’s claim moments later.
“CBS News has confirmed that Oct. 31, 2020 was a key date in the pre-election maneuvers by Trump. Set off alarm with WH counsel and Herschmann, among others. I’ve seen texts from that night from some aides and they knew it was no joke; declaring victory was Trump’s plan. Period.”
READ MORE: ‘Furious’ Trump ‘Raging’ for ‘Days’ Over DOJ Classified Documents, Fraud, and Defamation and Rape Cases: Report
The New York Times’ Stephanie Lai notes: “Trump was prepared to claim he won the election as far back as July 2021. Part of the plan was to claim that only votes cast and counted on Election day would count, despite his advisors warning against it. A memo from outside advisor Tom Fitton in Oct. also shows that.”
As Rep. Lofgren noted, Tom Fitton, of right-wing activist group Judicial Watch, had written a draft statement designed to be read by Donald Trump on Election night. That memo was dated October 31, 2020, and sent to Trump’s aides.
Trump, according to the memo, would demand the counting of ballots be immediately stopped, by midnight on Election night.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger added that Trump’s “intent was plain: Ignore the rule of law and stay in power.”
The Jan. 6 committee shows an Oct. 31, 2020 email from Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton laying out a plan for Trump to preemptively declare victory on Election Day based on partial vote totals. pic.twitter.com/yhLCcLpaxw
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 13, 2022
Watch the video above or at this link.
BREAKING NEWS
‘Obstruction’: Key Witness Says Trump Directed Them to Move Boxes of Documents at Mar-a-Lago to His Residence – Report
A Trump employee has become a key witness after telling the FBI they were directed specifically by the former president to move boxes of documents into Donald Trump’s personal residence after Trump was sent a subpoena.
The Washington Post reports “people familiar with the investigation said agents have gathered witness accounts indicating that, after Trump advisers received a subpoena in May for any classified documents that remained at Mar-a-Lago, Trump told people to move boxes to his residence at the property.”
“That description of events was corroborated by the security-camera footage, which showed people moving the boxes, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.”
It also appears the witness’ story changed over time, which could put them in legal jeopardy enabling law enforcement to turn them into a cooperating witness, although The Post did not address that possibility.
READ MORE: ‘Really Smoked Trump’: Federal Judge Slams Former President, Says He ‘Should Not Be Permitted to Run the Clock Out’
But The Post also reports, “In the first interview, these people said, the witness denied handling sensitive documents or the boxes that might contain such documents. As they gathered evidence, agents decided to re-interview the witness, and the witness’s story changed dramatically, these people said. In the second interview, the witness described moving boxes at Trump’s request.”
Former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi, commenting on The Post’s report tagged it with just one word: “#obstruction.”
BREAKING NEWS
Alex Jones Ordered to Pay Sandy Hook Families Nearly One Billion Dollars in Unanimous Jury Decision
Conspiracy theorist, falsehoods promoter for profit, and Infowars founder Alex Jones will have to pay families of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting at least $965 million in damages after a jury returned a unanimous verdict in a consolidated case. Jones for years had falsely claimed the 20 young children and six adults slaughtered while in their elementary school were “crisis actors.”
The Associated Press reported the total damages, which include amounts for emotional distress and slander. He will also have to pay attorneys fees, which will be awarded by the judge later.
Attorney Paul Butler said on MSNBC the punitive damages are about sending a message about the depravity here, and try to measure in dollars the depravity in such that anybody else who’s thinking about spreading lies like this can’t hide behind the First Amendment.”
MSNBC also reports Jones has gone back to denying the fact that Sandy Hook was a mass shooting, reporting he has recently said it is “synthetic as hell.”
CNN reports the “decision marks the culmination of a years-long process that began in 2018 when the families took legal action against Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems, the parent of the fringe media organization Infowars.”
“Jones baselessly said again and again after the 2012 mass shooting, in which 26 people were killed, that the incident was staged, and that the families and first responders were ‘crisis actors.’ The plaintiffs throughout the trial described in poignant terms how the lies had prompted unrelenting harassment against them and compounded the emotional agony of losing their loved ones.”
Jones has reportedly made millions off his false claims.
Earlier at trial Jones told the court he was “done” apologizing, and claimed that he believed the false “crisis actor” claims he had made.
Jones was not in the courtroom as the damages were being read, but NBC’s Ben Collins reports on his radio show he said, “This must be what Hell’s like, they just read out the damages. Even though you don’t got the money.”
Jones also vowed, said, according to Collins, “We’re not going away, we’re not going to stop.”
The verdict is in: InfoWars’ Alex Jones owes the families of Sandy Hook victims about $1 billion for defamation.
Here are the full eight minutes of the verdict. pic.twitter.com/0z6xaMRDY0
— The Recount (@therecount) October 12, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
‘Reefer Madness’: Fox News Freakout as Biden Announces Pardons for Thousands in Move Toward Decriminalizing Marijuana
President Joe Biden in a major action on Thursday announced he is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession of marijuana, which is being seen as a major move toward federal decriminalization. Fox News is calling it a “blunt move” and “REEFER MADNESS,” and it is currently the right wing website‘s top story:
“As I’ve said before, no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana,” President Biden announced, as Axios reported. “Today, I’m taking steps to end our failed approach.”
“I’m pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result. My pardon will remove this burden,” the President declared in an unexpected move.
READ MORE: Arizona GOP Nominee Caught Red-Handed Using Footage of Russian Troops Marching in a Victory Parade in Her Campaign Ad
He added he is also “calling on governors to pardon simple state marijuana possession offenses. Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely for possessing marijuana, no one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason, either.”
That move is expected to receive pushback from many GOP governors and lawmakers, despite support by a majority of Republican voters for cannabis legalization. In April the House of Representatives passed legislation to decriminalize marijuana. It passed 220-204, with just three Republicans voting for it and two Democrats voting against.
“We classify marijuana at the same level as heroin – and more serious than fentanyl,” Biden continued. “It makes no sense. I’m asking @SecBecerra and the Attorney General to initiate the process of reviewing how marijuana is scheduled under federal law.”
“Sending people to jail for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives – for conduct that is legal in many states. That’s before you address the clear racial disparities around prosecution and conviction. Today, we begin to right these wrongs,” Biden said.
Democratic nominee for governor of Texas, Beto O’Rourke, since at least 2019 has supported marijuana legalization. He has repeatedly stated this position as he did here in February.
When I’m governor, we will legalize marijuana. pic.twitter.com/yFTHNPNCMw
— Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) February 12, 2022
Immediately after Biden’s announcement O’Rourke once again reiterated his support for legalization..
READ MORE: ‘Nothing to Be Ashamed of’: Herschel Walker Says if He Paid for an Abortion He Would ‘Be Forgiven’
“When I’m governor, we will finally legalize marijuana in Texas and expunge the records of those arrested for marijuana possession,” said the Democrat running against Republican Greg Abbott.
Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. Hear from @POTUS on the three steps he is taking to right these wrongs. pic.twitter.com/IqOxHxjgue
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 6, 2022
A Justice Department spokesperson said the DOJ “will expeditiously administer the President’s proclamation, which pardons individuals who engaged in simple possession of marijuana, restoring political, civil, and other rights to those convicted of that offense.”
Unlike his predecessor’s pardons, President Biden will arrange the pardons through the Office of the Pardon Attorney.
hell of an announcement: “I, Joseph R. Biden Jr., do hereby grant a full, complete, and unconditional pardon to (1) all current United States citizens and lawful permanent residents who committed the offense of simple possession of marijuana..” pic.twitter.com/uvLUDvvurX
— Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) October 6, 2022
Slate senior writer Mark Joseph Stern called the President’s announcement “the first step to rescheduling or descheduling marijuana on the federal level. HUGE deal. It’s a tectonic shift in federal drug policy.”
President Biden announces he intends to pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.
The White House also noted the administration plans to review marijuana’s classification as a Schedule 1 drug. pic.twitter.com/9cIvp6jN3F
— The Recount (@therecount) October 6, 2022
