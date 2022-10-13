‘Furious’ Trump ‘Raging’ for ‘Days’ Over DOJ Classified Documents, Fraud, and Defamation and Rape Cases: Report

Donald Trump is “furious” and has been “raging the last few days” over three of the numerous legal cases he is facing.

According to The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman, the former president’s rage is over the U.S. Dept. of Justice’s classified documents case, the defamation case against him by journalist E. Jean Carroll who alleges he raped her, and a so-called “pyramid scheme” which he and some of his family members were involved in. He is being sued for fraud in that case, and was forced to give a deposition in it last week.

On Wednesday a federal judge said Trump should not be allowed to delay the E. Jean Carroll defamation case and ordered him to give a deposition next week, refusing his request for a delay.

“Trump put out a statement yesterday excoriating E. Jean Carroll, who is suing him for defamation after she accused him of rape decades earlier. He is said to have been raging the last few days over DOJ docs case as well as Carroll case,” Haberman writes, “in which he is set to be deposed next week, as well as furious about a deposition he gave in lawsuit related to ACN, which he gave this past Tuesday.”

READ MORE: ‘No Crime’: Trump Posts Incoherent Late-Night Rant as New Reports Further Implicate Him in Docs Scandal

In his rant Wednesday night some legal experts say he established further evidence for Carroll’s defamation case. He had argued his comments were protected because he made them while being president. While that argument is in question, he now is no longer president.