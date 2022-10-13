News
‘Furious’ Trump ‘Raging’ for ‘Days’ Over DOJ Classified Documents, Fraud, and Defamation and Rape Cases: Report
Donald Trump is “furious” and has been “raging the last few days” over three of the numerous legal cases he is facing.
According to The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman, the former president’s rage is over the U.S. Dept. of Justice’s classified documents case, the defamation case against him by journalist E. Jean Carroll who alleges he raped her, and a so-called “pyramid scheme” which he and some of his family members were involved in. He is being sued for fraud in that case, and was forced to give a deposition in it last week.
On Wednesday a federal judge said Trump should not be allowed to delay the E. Jean Carroll defamation case and ordered him to give a deposition next week, refusing his request for a delay.
“Trump put out a statement yesterday excoriating E. Jean Carroll, who is suing him for defamation after she accused him of rape decades earlier. He is said to have been raging the last few days over DOJ docs case as well as Carroll case,” Haberman writes, “in which he is set to be deposed next week, as well as furious about a deposition he gave in lawsuit related to ACN, which he gave this past Tuesday.”
'No Crime': Trump Posts Incoherent Late-Night Rant as New Reports Further Implicate Him in Docs Scandal
In his rant Wednesday night some legal experts say he established further evidence for Carroll’s defamation case. He had argued his comments were protected because he made them while being president. While that argument is in question, he now is no longer president.
J6 Committee Will Vote to Subpoena Donald Trump During Hearing: Report
The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack will conclude its ninth and possibly final televised public hearing by voting to issue a subpoena to Donald Trump, the former president who, it has claimed with massive, damning evidence, committed fraud.
“The move to subpoena Trump has been under consideration for some time, sources familiar with the committee’s plans told NBC,” CNBC reports.
“Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., clarified in his opening statement that Thursday’s presentation is technically not a hearing, but a “formal committee business meeting” so members can potentially hold a vote on further investigative action.”
During Thursday’s hearing, members of the Committee showed large amounts of evidence that the former president, as far back as July of 2020, had a “premeditated” plan to declare victory regardless of the actual outcome of the election.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
‘No Crime’: Trump Posts Incoherent Late-Night Rant as New Reports Further Implicate Him in Docs Scandal
Former President Donald Trump late on Wednesday posted an incoherent rant on his Truth Social platform after the Washington Post reported that the government has an insider witness who has implicated the former president in potential obstruction of justice.
Hours after the Post reported that a witness has told investigators that Trump personally ordered that top-secret government documents be moved to his personal residence even after he received a subpoena demanding their return, Trump took to Truth Social to claim that no crime had been committed.
“There is no ‘crime’ having to do with the storage of documents at Mar-a- Lago, only in the minds of the Radical Left Lunatics who are destroying our Country, and were just forced by the Courts to give me back much of what they took (STOLE?) during their unprecedented and unnecessary break in of my home,” the former president wrote.
In reality, the government has not been forced to return the documents they seized, as they are not the property of the twice-impeached former president. Additionally, executing a lawful search warrant is not a “break in.”
His 'goose is cooked': Legal experts say new Trump bombshell is 'aggravating factor' that makes an indictment more likely
Trump concluded his rant by by falsely claiming that former presidents are the rightful owners of highly sensitive intelligence documents, including information about foreign nations’ nuclear programs.
“The Clinton ‘Socks Case,’ which is law, says it all belongs to ‘the President,’ NO CRIME, and the Presidential Record Act is simple, ‘negotiate,’ and NO CRIME,” he wrote. “These people are CRAZY!!!”
‘Really Smoked Trump’: Federal Judge Slams Former President, Says He ‘Should Not Be Permitted to Run the Clock Out’
A federal judge has denied Donald Trump‘s request to delay his scheduled deposition in a case brought against him by the noted writer E. Jean Carroll, saying the former president “should not be permitted to run the clock out.”
Trump is being sued for defamation by Carroll, who has accused him of raping her in the dressing room of a top Manhattan department store.
“This is a defamation action against Donald J. Trump. The question whether Mr. Trump defamed the plaintiff depends largely upon whether Mr. Trump, as plaintiff claims, raped her in a department store fitting room,” Senior U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan writes.
“The matter is before the Court on a motion by Mr. Trump to substitute the United States for him as the defendant and to stay the action. A previous motion by the United States to substitute itself for Mr. Trump was denied, so this is a second bite at that apple,” Kaplan adds.
E. Jean Carroll Says Trump Raped Her. Now She's Seeking His DNA for Testing.
The Daily Beast adds that the “famed advice columnist alleged that Trump had harmed her reputation after he denied the attack, claiming the rape was impossible because she wasn’t his ‘type.’ Carroll’s first lawsuit against the former president was pushed from state court to federal court, and is still pending in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.”
“As this Court previously has observed,” Kaplan continued, “Mr. Trump has litigated this case since it began in 2019 with the effect and probably the purpose of delaying it.”
“Among the actions with this effect was this. After litigating the case in the state court for almost a year without any suggestion that the government of the United States had anything whatever to do with it, Mr. Trump” reportedly instructed William Barr, then [Mr. Trump’s appointee as] Attorney General, to cause the United States to intervene and remove the case to this Court under the Westfall Act.'”
Judge Kaplan goes on to note that Trump “has conducted extensive discovery on the plaintiff, yet produced virtually none himself.”
The judge does not stop there.
'Ableist Propaganda': Media Criticized for Negative Treatment of Fetterman's Use of Closed Captioning Device After Stroke
“Given his conduct so far in this case, Mr. Trump’s position regarding the burdens of discovery is inexcusable.”
Trump, he adds, “should not be permitted to run the clock out on on plaintiff’s attempt to gain a remedy for what allegedly was a serious wrong.”
Bloomberg News’ Zoe Tillman posted the judge’s order.
George Conway, the attorney who Trump considered to be his Solicitor General but pulled his name from consideration before the then-president had decided, commented on Judge Kaplan’s ruling.
“Wow,” Conway writes. “Judge Kaplan really smoked Trump and his counsel here.”
