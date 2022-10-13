‘Denied’: Supreme Court Smacks Down Trump’s Emergency Request Over Classified Documents Retrieved From Mar-a-Lago

The U.S. Supreme Court, via Justice Clarence Thomas, has just denied Donald Trump’s emergency motion to intervene in his case against the United States government. Trump had requested the nation’s top justices overrule a lower court and allow his hand-picked special master access to the 103 classified documents, among the thousands retrieved from Mar-a-Lago by federal agents, and continue to review them.

“The decision means a special master reviewing documents seized from Mar-a-Lago cannot access classified papers as part of the litigation,” NBC News reports.

The order reads:

“DONALD J. V. UNITED STATES

The application to vacate the stay entered by the United

States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit on September 21,

2022, presented to Justice Thomas and by him referred to the

Court is denied.”

The U.S. Dept. of Justice opposed allowing the special master to review the documents, as he has no legitimate claim on them.

“DOJ’s response opposing the emergency application Trump’s legal team filed in the Supreme Court, with a stopover in Justice Clarence Thomas’s chambers, is utterly devastating,” observed retired constitutional law professor Lawrence Tribe. “It pulverizes all of Trump’s arguments and leaves none standing.”

It is the latest blow to the former president, who at the same time as the Court released the decision, is being exposed by the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack for his fraudulent actions surrounding the 2020 election.