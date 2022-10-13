BREAKING NEWS
‘Denied’: Supreme Court Smacks Down Trump’s Emergency Request Over Classified Documents Retrieved From Mar-a-Lago
The U.S. Supreme Court, via Justice Clarence Thomas, has just denied Donald Trump’s emergency motion to intervene in his case against the United States government. Trump had requested the nation’s top justices overrule a lower court and allow his hand-picked special master access to the 103 classified documents, among the thousands retrieved from Mar-a-Lago by federal agents, and continue to review them.
“The decision means a special master reviewing documents seized from Mar-a-Lago cannot access classified papers as part of the litigation,” NBC News reports.
The order reads:
“DONALD J. V. UNITED STATES
The application to vacate the stay entered by the United
States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit on September 21,
2022, presented to Justice Thomas and by him referred to the
Court is denied.”
The U.S. Dept. of Justice opposed allowing the special master to review the documents, as he has no legitimate claim on them.
“DOJ’s response opposing the emergency application Trump’s legal team filed in the Supreme Court, with a stopover in Justice Clarence Thomas’s chambers, is utterly devastating,” observed retired constitutional law professor Lawrence Tribe. “It pulverizes all of Trump’s arguments and leaves none standing.”
It is the latest blow to the former president, who at the same time as the Court released the decision, is being exposed by the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack for his fraudulent actions surrounding the 2020 election.
JUST IN: The Supreme Court DENIES Trump’s request to intervene in the dispute over documents with classified markings taken from Mar-a-Lago. The court offers no explanation for its decision (as is common for actions on the shadow docket), and there are no recorded dissents. pic.twitter.com/YxMr1LGayg
— SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) October 13, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
Trump Had ‘Premeditated Plan’ to ‘Declare Victory No Matter What’ as Early as July: J6 Committee (Video)
President Donald Trump planned to declare victory in the November 2020 election as early as that July, the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack revealed in its ninth and possibly final public televised hearing Thursday.
“It was a premeditated plan by the president to declare victory no matter what the actual result was. He made a plan to stay in office before Election Day,” January 6 Committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren told Americans as the hearing began.
“The evidence shows that his false victory speech was planned well in advance,” she stated, adding, “before any votes had been counted.”
Evidence shows that Trump’s false victory speech was planned “well in advance,” Rep. Lofgren says.
“It was a premeditated plan by the president to declare victory no matter what the actual result was. He made a plan to stay in office before Election Day.” https://t.co/RZDziBgmqA pic.twitter.com/3qwqAAEOPf
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 13, 2022
CBS News’ Robert Costa confirmed the Committee’s claim moments later.
“CBS News has confirmed that Oct. 31, 2020 was a key date in the pre-election maneuvers by Trump. Set off alarm with WH counsel and Herschmann, among others. I’ve seen texts from that night from some aides and they knew it was no joke; declaring victory was Trump’s plan. Period.”
READ MORE: ‘Furious’ Trump ‘Raging’ for ‘Days’ Over DOJ Classified Documents, Fraud, and Defamation and Rape Cases: Report
The New York Times’ Stephanie Lai notes: “Trump was prepared to claim he won the election as far back as July 2021. Part of the plan was to claim that only votes cast and counted on Election day would count, despite his advisors warning against it. A memo from outside advisor Tom Fitton in Oct. also shows that.”
As Rep. Lofgren noted, Tom Fitton, of right-wing activist group Judicial Watch, had written a draft statement designed to be read by Donald Trump on Election night. That memo was dated October 31, 2020, and sent to Trump’s aides.
Trump, according to the memo, would demand the counting of ballots be immediately stopped, by midnight on Election night.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger added that Trump’s “intent was plain: Ignore the rule of law and stay in power.”
The Jan. 6 committee shows an Oct. 31, 2020 email from Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton laying out a plan for Trump to preemptively declare victory on Election Day based on partial vote totals. pic.twitter.com/yhLCcLpaxw
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 13, 2022
Watch the video above or at this link.
BREAKING NEWS
‘Obstruction’: Key Witness Says Trump Directed Them to Move Boxes of Documents at Mar-a-Lago to His Residence – Report
A Trump employee has become a key witness after telling the FBI they were directed specifically by the former president to move boxes of documents into Donald Trump’s personal residence after Trump was sent a subpoena.
The Washington Post reports “people familiar with the investigation said agents have gathered witness accounts indicating that, after Trump advisers received a subpoena in May for any classified documents that remained at Mar-a-Lago, Trump told people to move boxes to his residence at the property.”
“That description of events was corroborated by the security-camera footage, which showed people moving the boxes, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.”
It also appears the witness’ story changed over time, which could put them in legal jeopardy enabling law enforcement to turn them into a cooperating witness, although The Post did not address that possibility.
READ MORE: ‘Really Smoked Trump’: Federal Judge Slams Former President, Says He ‘Should Not Be Permitted to Run the Clock Out’
But The Post also reports, “In the first interview, these people said, the witness denied handling sensitive documents or the boxes that might contain such documents. As they gathered evidence, agents decided to re-interview the witness, and the witness’s story changed dramatically, these people said. In the second interview, the witness described moving boxes at Trump’s request.”
Former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi, commenting on The Post’s report tagged it with just one word: “#obstruction.”
BREAKING NEWS
Alex Jones Ordered to Pay Sandy Hook Families Nearly One Billion Dollars in Unanimous Jury Decision
Conspiracy theorist, falsehoods promoter for profit, and Infowars founder Alex Jones will have to pay families of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting at least $965 million in damages after a jury returned a unanimous verdict in a consolidated case. Jones for years had falsely claimed the 20 young children and six adults slaughtered while in their elementary school were “crisis actors.”
The Associated Press reported the total damages, which include amounts for emotional distress and slander. He will also have to pay attorneys fees, which will be awarded by the judge later.
Attorney Paul Butler said on MSNBC the punitive damages are about sending a message about the depravity here, and try to measure in dollars the depravity in such that anybody else who’s thinking about spreading lies like this can’t hide behind the First Amendment.”
MSNBC also reports Jones has gone back to denying the fact that Sandy Hook was a mass shooting, reporting he has recently said it is “synthetic as hell.”
CNN reports the “decision marks the culmination of a years-long process that began in 2018 when the families took legal action against Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems, the parent of the fringe media organization Infowars.”
“Jones baselessly said again and again after the 2012 mass shooting, in which 26 people were killed, that the incident was staged, and that the families and first responders were ‘crisis actors.’ The plaintiffs throughout the trial described in poignant terms how the lies had prompted unrelenting harassment against them and compounded the emotional agony of losing their loved ones.”
Jones has reportedly made millions off his false claims.
Earlier at trial Jones told the court he was “done” apologizing, and claimed that he believed the false “crisis actor” claims he had made.
Jones was not in the courtroom as the damages were being read, but NBC’s Ben Collins reports on his radio show he said, “This must be what Hell’s like, they just read out the damages. Even though you don’t got the money.”
Jones also vowed, said, according to Collins, “We’re not going away, we’re not going to stop.”
The verdict is in: InfoWars’ Alex Jones owes the families of Sandy Hook victims about $1 billion for defamation.
Here are the full eight minutes of the verdict. pic.twitter.com/0z6xaMRDY0
— The Recount (@therecount) October 12, 2022
Trending
- 'HOLD THE U.S. ECONOMY HOSTAGE'2 days ago
‘Global Financial Meltdown’: GOP Plans ‘Catastrophic Default’ if Dems Don’t Cut Social Security and Medicare, Critics Warn
- 'VIRAL MOMENT'2 days ago
‘Kisser’ vs. ‘Kicker’: Tim Ryan Scorches JD Vance With Trump’s Vulgarity During Ohio Debate
- News2 days ago
New Moves Show Merrick Garland’s Indictment of Trump Is ‘Inevitable’: Analysis
- 'CAN YOU BELIEVE THIS?'3 days ago
Major U.S. insurance companies stole billions from taxpayers in overbilling scam
- News1 day ago
‘Really Smoked Trump’: Federal Judge Slams Former President, Says He ‘Should Not Be Permitted to Run the Clock Out’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Pronoun?’: Tom Cotton Laughs as Herschel Walker Mocks Transgender Service Members (Video)
- News1 day ago
‘Ableist Propaganda’: Media Criticized for Negative Treatment of Fetterman’s Use of Closed Captioning Device After Stroke
- 'WHOLE LOT OF YIKES HERE'2 days ago
Experts Outraged ‘Immature Dilettante’ Elon Musk Spoke to Putin Before Urging Ukraine Cede Territory to Russia