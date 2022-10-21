BREAKING NEWS
‘Not Expressed Remorse’: Steve Bannon Sentenced to Four Months in Prison by Federal Judge for Contempt of Congress
Former top Trump White House advisor turned far-right wing extremist Steve Bannon has been sentenced to four months in prison by a federal judge, for contempt of Congress. The former executive chairman of Breitbart News and former board member of the infamous data-analytics firm Cambridge Analytica refused to comply with a valid and legal subpoena from the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
“Others must be deterred from committing similar crimes,” U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee who clerked with Justice Clarence Thomas, said as he passed down the sentence. He also imposed a fine of $6500. The four month sentence is actually two, but to be served concurrently.
The sentence will be delayed to allow Bannon time to appeal, meaning he was not taken into custody and does not have to go to jail immediately. If he chooses to not appeal he is to report to prison on November 15.
Nichols had told the court as he began sentencing, “Mr. Bannon has not provided a single document,” and “has not provided any testimony on any topic.”
“Mr Bannon was a private citizen,” Judge Nichols continued. “Some of the information sought by the subpoena is information under which no conceivable claim of executive privilege could’ve been made.”
“The January 6th committee has every right to investigate what happened that day,” Nichols told Bannon and his attorneys, adding, and “what can be done to prevent similar .. events from happening in the future.”
Prosecutors had asked Judge Nichols to give Bannon the maximum sentence allowed, which would be six months in prison and a fine of $200,000.
Judge Nichols appeared to chastise the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack for not suing Bannon to enforce their subpoena.
CBS News’ Scott Macfarlane was at the D.C. federal courthouse and posted this photo of Bannon.
Sentencing is beginning … standby

— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) October 21, 2022
Walking into he courthouse Bannon decreed the Biden administration “illegitimate,” and said it will end on November 8.
“The governemnt further argues that Mr. Bannon has not expressed remorse and has attacked the select committee at every turn. On this point I agree with the government,” Judge Nichols said, according to NBC News’ Daniel Barnes. “He has expressed no remorse for his actions.”
READ MORE: ‘Crime-Fraud Exception’: Judge Orders Coup Memo Author Eastman to Hand Over More Emails to J6 Committee
Bannon’s attorney backed up his client’s behavior.
“Quite frankly, Mr. Bannon should make no apology. No American should make an apology for the way Mr. Bannon proceeded in this case,” David Schoen told the court, even after Judge Nichols noted Bannon’s attacks on the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
Bannon’s attorneys had asked for probation, which DOJ adamantly, in court documents, contested.
“In my view the statute sets out a mandatory minimum of one month and a mandatory maximum of 12 months,” Judge Nichols said.
J.P. Cooney, a prosecutor from the U.S. Attorney’s office, defended the request for fining Bannon $200,000 because “that is exactly what the defendant has asked for.”
Barnes reports that “Bannon refused to comply with the probation office’s financial investigation, Cooney says.”
Bannon reportedly also told the prosecutor’s office, “I am willing and able to pay any fine levied against me.”
Prosecutors, arguing for the six month sentence, told Judge Nichols, “This man, the defendant, a man of means, a public figure … chose, hiding behind the fabricated claim of executive privilege and advice of counsel, to thumb his nose” at Congress, according to Politico’s Kyle Cheney.
READ MORE: ‘Under Oath’: Select Committee Votes to Subpoena Trump ‘To Protect Our Republic’ (Video)
Bannon had claimed he was exempt from honoring the subpoena from the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, citing executive privilege, which, as the country later learned, Donald Trump had not invoked in Bannon’s case – not that he would have been able to, as only the sitting U.S. President has that authority.
“DOJ says that if Bannon were genuinely concerned about executive privilege, then he would’ve complied with the Jan. 6 committee subpoena as soon as Trump purported to ‘waive’ it over the summer,” Cheney reports. “But that’s not what he did, DOJ says.”
Bannon’s attorney David Schoen repeatedly delivered caustic attacks about the House Select Committee.
CBS News’ Scott Macfarlane noted that Schoen “is quoting the Federalist Papers (James Madison) about separation of powers… talking about ‘tyranny,'” but added: “Bannon had a hard copy of the Financial Times under his arm as he walked toward courtroom (let’s see if that’s something he wants to show off to cameras as he departs).”
He also was caught “quoting Montesquieu,” and repeatedly accused the January 6 Committee of having a “partisan political agenda.”
Schoen repeatedly told Judge Nichols that Bannon was merely acting on his conscience and understanding of the Constitution, and “acting on principle.” Legal experts say that is not a legitimate defense.
Donald Trump pardoned Bannon from federal charges involving conspiracy to commit mail fraud and money laundering surrounding his We Build the Wall fundraising campaign, but he is now facing similar state charges.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
READ: J6 Committee Officially Issues Damning Subpoena to Trump – Two Weeks to Comply
The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has formally issued a damning subpoena to Donald Trump, the former president, specifically stating, “you personally orchestrated and oversaw a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and to obstruct the peaceful transition of power.”
Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) signed the 10-page document that gives Trump two weeks to comply.
The Committee’s subpoena accuses Trump of (below are direct quotes):
• Purposely and maliciously disseminating false allegations of fraud related to the 2020 presidential election in order to aid your effort to overturn the election and for purposes of soliciting contributions;
• Attempting to corrupt the Department of Justice, including by soliciting and enlisting Department officials to make false statements and aid your effort to overturn the presidential election;
• Without any evidentiary basis, illegally pressuring state officials and legislators to change the results of the election in their states;
• Orchestrating and overseeing an effort to obtain and transmit false electoral certificates to Congress and the National Archives;
• Despite knowing specifically that it was illegal, corruptly pressuring your own Vice President to unilaterally refuse to count electoral votes during Congress’s joint session on January 6th;
• Pressuring Members of Congress to object to valid slates of electors from several states;
• Filing false information, under oath, in federal court;
• Summoning tens of thousands of supporters to Washington and, knowing they were angry and some were armed, sending them to the Capitol;
• Sending a social media message to the nation at 2:24 p.m.-while knowing full well that the violent attack on the Capitol was occurring in which you incited further violence by publicly condemning your Vice President: and
• Refusing for hours to disband your rioting supporters by instructing them to leave the Capitol, while you watched the attack unfold on television.
Read the first page of the subpoena below and read the full document at this link.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
‘Denied’: Lindsey Graham Loses Emergency Case to Delay Testifying in Georgia Election Interference Investigation
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has lost in federal appeals court and will have to given a deposition under oath in Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis’ special grand jury investigation into Donald Trump’s and his allies’ alleged election interference.
A three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals late Thursday afternoon rejected Graham’s emergency motion to delay his testimony, for which he has been subpoenaed, CNBC reports.
Two of the three judges were appointed by Donald Trump.
“Senator Graham has failed to demonstrate that he is likely to succeed on the merits of his appeal,” the Court ruled, citing Supreme Court ruling, which may signal to Graham he should not try to appeal.

— Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) October 20, 2022
Sen. Graham was in Georgia just two days ago.
Great to be out campaigning yesterday with the next senator from Georgia, @HerschelWalker.
This race is too important to sit on the sidelines.
Join #TeamHerschel.

— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 19, 2022
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Watch Live: Val Demings vs. Marco Rubio US Senate Debate
Just started: debate between Democratic Rep. Val Demings and Republican Senator Marco Rubio for the seat Rubio now holds from Florida.
Watch live:
UPDATE:
WFLA’s “poll” of viewers says Congresswoman Demings won by 12 points, which they call “close.”
