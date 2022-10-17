BREAKING NEWS
DOJ Wants Bannon to Get 6 Months in Jail for Contempt of Congress: ‘Bad-Faith Strategy of Defiance’
Far right-wing activist Steve Bannon, the man who helped Donald Trump get into the White House and later served as one of his top advisors, should spend the next six months in jail, and be fined hundreds of thousands of dollars for being found guilty of contempt of Congress, the U.S. Dept. of Justice says.
“For his sustained, bad-faith contempt of Congress, the Defendant should be sentenced to six months’ imprisonment—the top end of the Sentencing Guidelines’ range—and fined $200,000—based on his insistence on paying the maximum fine rather than cooperate with the Probation Office’s routine pre-sentencing financial investigation,” DOJ prosecutors said in its court filing, ABC News reports.
“From the moment that the Defendant, Stephen K. Bannon, accepted service of a subpoena from the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, he has pursued a bad-faith strategy of defiance and contempt,” prosecutors added. “The Committee sought documents and testimony from the Defendant relevant to a matter of national importance: the circumstances that led to a violent attack on the Capitol and disruption of the peaceful transfer of power. In response, the Defendant flouted the Committee’s authority and ignored the subpoena’s demands.”
When he was found guilty in July, Bannon, described himself as “we,” and alluded to a “war.”
“We may have lost a battle here today, but we’re not going to lose this war,” he said. “[The jury] came to their conclusion about what was put on in the in that courtroom. But listen, in the closing argument, the prosecutor missed one very important phrase, right? ‘I stand with Trump and the Constitution, and I will never back off that, ever.'”
In August Bannon threatened Attorney General Merrick Garland would be the one in prison.
“The FBI is a Gestapo, the Justice Department – Merrick Garland, you’re going to go to prison, brother,” Bannon declared. “We’re going to be so relentless when we take power this year on your impeachment, but then after your impeachment to file criminal charges against you, you people are pure and entire scum. Okay?”
Aside from not explaining what Garland could be charged with, Bannon did not state how he was going to “take power this year.”
In June, Bannon was called “American Rasputin” and “a threat to democracy,” by The Atlantic‘s Jennifer Senior, who says he is “attempting to insert a lit bomb into the mouth of American democracy.”
BREAKING NEWS
DOJ Appeals Cannon’s Appointment of Special Master
The U.S. Dept. of Justice on Friday formally appealed the appointment of a special master by federal District Court Judge Aileen Cannon to review all items federal agents retried from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and resort, including 103 classified and top secret documents.
The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with DOJ earlier, blocking the special master, handpicked by Donald Trump’s legal team, from reviewing the top secret documents, stating the president’s attorneys had offered nothing of substance to prove they were not classified documents.
Now the Dept. of Justice is asking the appeals court to rescind the the appointment of the special master entirely, CNN reports.
“The special master – Raymond Dearie, a senior federal judge based in Brooklyn – has already started the process for the review of about 11,000 documents taken from Mar-a-Lago in August. If the department is ultimately successful in its appeal, the special master could be ordered to halt the review process.”
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance notes that DOJ’s appeal “ask[s] the court to find Judge Cannon erred by exercising jurisdiction at all in this matter & was wrong to restrict DOJ’s use of all material seized & was wrong to order the use of a special master.”
If it does it would be yet another embarrassing rebuke for Judge Cannon, who has been accused by top legal experts of not applying the law but favoritism to the former president who appointed her.
On Thursday the U.S. Supreme Court refused Donald Trump’s emergency motion to intervene and block DOJ access to the 103 classified documents.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
‘Under Oath’: Select Committee Votes to Subpoena Trump ‘To Protect Our Republic’ (Video)
The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has voted unanimously to issue a subpoena to Donald Trump to testify, under oath, before them.
“We must seek the testimony, under oath, of Jan. 6th’s central player,” Ranking Member Liz Cheney stated.
“The Jan 6 committee just voted 9-0 to issue a subpoena to Donald Trump, the former president and the man they have proved, pretty definitively, planned the insurrection against the United States that was attempted on January 6, 2021,” tweeted MSNBC’s Joy Reid.
Chairman Bennie Thompson made the argument why Trump must appear.
“He is the one person at the center of the story … He must be accountable.”
— In a major new front in the committee’s investigation, 1/6 Committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) announces the committee will vote to subpoena Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/CEULHdIL1F
— The Recount (@therecount) October 13, 2022
Ranking Member Cheney said subpoenaing Trump was necessary “to protect our republic.”
Here is the historic moment when the 1/6 Committee voted to subpoena Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/sKdxCBXRHk
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 13, 2022
A recorded vote was taken, every member said “aye.”
The @January6thCmte unanimously votes to subpoena Trump.
Footage of the roll call. pic.twitter.com/eGkzJvGnXH
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) October 13, 2022
Watch videos above or at this link.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
‘Denied’: Supreme Court Smacks Down Trump’s Emergency Request Over Classified Documents Retrieved From Mar-a-Lago
The U.S. Supreme Court, via Justice Clarence Thomas, has just denied Donald Trump’s emergency motion to intervene in his case against the United States government. Trump had requested the nation’s top justices overrule a lower court and allow his hand-picked special master access to the 103 classified documents, among the thousands retrieved from Mar-a-Lago by federal agents, and continue to review them.
“The decision means a special master reviewing documents seized from Mar-a-Lago cannot access classified papers as part of the litigation,” NBC News reports.
The order reads:
“DONALD J. V. UNITED STATES
The application to vacate the stay entered by the United
States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit on September 21,
2022, presented to Justice Thomas and by him referred to the
Court is denied.”
The U.S. Dept. of Justice opposed allowing the special master to review the documents, as he has no legitimate claim on them.
“DOJ’s response opposing the emergency application Trump’s legal team filed in the Supreme Court, with a stopover in Justice Clarence Thomas’s chambers, is utterly devastating,” observed retired constitutional law professor Lawrence Tribe. “It pulverizes all of Trump’s arguments and leaves none standing.”
It is the latest blow to the former president, who at the same time as the Court released the decision, is being exposed by the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack for his fraudulent actions surrounding the 2020 election.
JUST IN: The Supreme Court DENIES Trump’s request to intervene in the dispute over documents with classified markings taken from Mar-a-Lago. The court offers no explanation for its decision (as is common for actions on the shadow docket), and there are no recorded dissents. pic.twitter.com/YxMr1LGayg
— SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) October 13, 2022
