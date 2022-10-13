‘Under Oath’: Select Committee Votes to Subpoena Trump ‘To Protect Our Republic’ (Video)

The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has voted unanimously to issue a subpoena to Donald Trump to testify, under oath, before them.

“We must seek the testimony, under oath, of Jan. 6th’s central player,” Ranking Member Liz Cheney stated.

“The Jan 6 committee just voted 9-0 to issue a subpoena to Donald Trump, the former president and the man they have proved, pretty definitively, planned the insurrection against the United States that was attempted on January 6, 2021,” tweeted MSNBC’s Joy Reid.

Chairman Bennie Thompson made the argument why Trump must appear.

“He is the one person at the center of the story … He must be accountable.” — In a major new front in the committee’s investigation, 1/6 Committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) announces the committee will vote to subpoena Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/CEULHdIL1F — The Recount (@therecount) October 13, 2022

Ranking Member Cheney said subpoenaing Trump was necessary “to protect our republic.”

Here is the historic moment when the 1/6 Committee voted to subpoena Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/sKdxCBXRHk — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 13, 2022

A recorded vote was taken, every member said “aye.”

The @January6thCmte unanimously votes to subpoena Trump. Footage of the roll call. pic.twitter.com/eGkzJvGnXH — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) October 13, 2022

This is a breaking news and developing story.