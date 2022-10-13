BREAKING NEWS
‘Under Oath’: Select Committee Votes to Subpoena Trump ‘To Protect Our Republic’ (Video)
The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has voted unanimously to issue a subpoena to Donald Trump to testify, under oath, before them.
“We must seek the testimony, under oath, of Jan. 6th’s central player,” Ranking Member Liz Cheney stated.
“The Jan 6 committee just voted 9-0 to issue a subpoena to Donald Trump, the former president and the man they have proved, pretty definitively, planned the insurrection against the United States that was attempted on January 6, 2021,” tweeted MSNBC’s Joy Reid.
Chairman Bennie Thompson made the argument why Trump must appear.
“He is the one person at the center of the story … He must be accountable.”
— In a major new front in the committee’s investigation, 1/6 Committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) announces the committee will vote to subpoena Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/CEULHdIL1F
— The Recount (@therecount) October 13, 2022
Ranking Member Cheney said subpoenaing Trump was necessary “to protect our republic.”
Here is the historic moment when the 1/6 Committee voted to subpoena Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/sKdxCBXRHk
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 13, 2022
A recorded vote was taken, every member said “aye.”
The @January6thCmte unanimously votes to subpoena Trump.
Footage of the roll call. pic.twitter.com/eGkzJvGnXH
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) October 13, 2022
Watch videos above or at this link.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
‘Denied’: Supreme Court Smacks Down Trump’s Emergency Request Over Classified Documents Retrieved From Mar-a-Lago
The U.S. Supreme Court, via Justice Clarence Thomas, has just denied Donald Trump’s emergency motion to intervene in his case against the United States government. Trump had requested the nation’s top justices overrule a lower court and allow his hand-picked special master access to the 103 classified documents, among the thousands retrieved from Mar-a-Lago by federal agents, and continue to review them.
“The decision means a special master reviewing documents seized from Mar-a-Lago cannot access classified papers as part of the litigation,” NBC News reports.
The order reads:
“DONALD J. V. UNITED STATES
The application to vacate the stay entered by the United
States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit on September 21,
2022, presented to Justice Thomas and by him referred to the
Court is denied.”
The U.S. Dept. of Justice opposed allowing the special master to review the documents, as he has no legitimate claim on them.
“DOJ’s response opposing the emergency application Trump’s legal team filed in the Supreme Court, with a stopover in Justice Clarence Thomas’s chambers, is utterly devastating,” observed retired constitutional law professor Lawrence Tribe. “It pulverizes all of Trump’s arguments and leaves none standing.”
It is the latest blow to the former president, who at the same time as the Court released the decision, is being exposed by the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack for his fraudulent actions surrounding the 2020 election.
JUST IN: The Supreme Court DENIES Trump’s request to intervene in the dispute over documents with classified markings taken from Mar-a-Lago. The court offers no explanation for its decision (as is common for actions on the shadow docket), and there are no recorded dissents. pic.twitter.com/YxMr1LGayg
— SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) October 13, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
Trump Had ‘Premeditated Plan’ to ‘Declare Victory No Matter What’ as Early as July: J6 Committee (Video)
President Donald Trump planned to declare victory in the November 2020 election as early as that July, the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack revealed in its ninth and possibly final public televised hearing Thursday.
“It was a premeditated plan by the president to declare victory no matter what the actual result was. He made a plan to stay in office before Election Day,” January 6 Committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren told Americans as the hearing began.
“The evidence shows that his false victory speech was planned well in advance,” she stated, adding, “before any votes had been counted.”
Evidence shows that Trump’s false victory speech was planned “well in advance,” Rep. Lofgren says.
“It was a premeditated plan by the president to declare victory no matter what the actual result was. He made a plan to stay in office before Election Day.” https://t.co/RZDziBgmqA pic.twitter.com/3qwqAAEOPf
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 13, 2022
CBS News’ Robert Costa confirmed the Committee’s claim moments later.
“CBS News has confirmed that Oct. 31, 2020 was a key date in the pre-election maneuvers by Trump. Set off alarm with WH counsel and Herschmann, among others. I’ve seen texts from that night from some aides and they knew it was no joke; declaring victory was Trump’s plan. Period.”
READ MORE: ‘Furious’ Trump ‘Raging’ for ‘Days’ Over DOJ Classified Documents, Fraud, and Defamation and Rape Cases: Report
The New York Times’ Stephanie Lai notes: “Trump was prepared to claim he won the election as far back as July 2021. Part of the plan was to claim that only votes cast and counted on Election day would count, despite his advisors warning against it. A memo from outside advisor Tom Fitton in Oct. also shows that.”
As Rep. Lofgren noted, Tom Fitton, of right-wing activist group Judicial Watch, had written a draft statement designed to be read by Donald Trump on Election night. That memo was dated October 31, 2020, and sent to Trump’s aides.
Trump, according to the memo, would demand the counting of ballots be immediately stopped, by midnight on Election night.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger added that Trump’s “intent was plain: Ignore the rule of law and stay in power.”
The Jan. 6 committee shows an Oct. 31, 2020 email from Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton laying out a plan for Trump to preemptively declare victory on Election Day based on partial vote totals. pic.twitter.com/yhLCcLpaxw
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 13, 2022
Watch the video above or at this link.
BREAKING NEWS
‘Obstruction’: Key Witness Says Trump Directed Them to Move Boxes of Documents at Mar-a-Lago to His Residence – Report
A Trump employee has become a key witness after telling the FBI they were directed specifically by the former president to move boxes of documents into Donald Trump’s personal residence after Trump was sent a subpoena.
The Washington Post reports “people familiar with the investigation said agents have gathered witness accounts indicating that, after Trump advisers received a subpoena in May for any classified documents that remained at Mar-a-Lago, Trump told people to move boxes to his residence at the property.”
“That description of events was corroborated by the security-camera footage, which showed people moving the boxes, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.”
It also appears the witness’ story changed over time, which could put them in legal jeopardy enabling law enforcement to turn them into a cooperating witness, although The Post did not address that possibility.
READ MORE: ‘Really Smoked Trump’: Federal Judge Slams Former President, Says He ‘Should Not Be Permitted to Run the Clock Out’
But The Post also reports, “In the first interview, these people said, the witness denied handling sensitive documents or the boxes that might contain such documents. As they gathered evidence, agents decided to re-interview the witness, and the witness’s story changed dramatically, these people said. In the second interview, the witness described moving boxes at Trump’s request.”
Former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi, commenting on The Post’s report tagged it with just one word: “#obstruction.”
Trending
- 'HOLD THE U.S. ECONOMY HOSTAGE'2 days ago
‘Global Financial Meltdown’: GOP Plans ‘Catastrophic Default’ if Dems Don’t Cut Social Security and Medicare, Critics Warn
- 'VIRAL MOMENT'2 days ago
‘Kisser’ vs. ‘Kicker’: Tim Ryan Scorches JD Vance With Trump’s Vulgarity During Ohio Debate
- News2 days ago
New Moves Show Merrick Garland’s Indictment of Trump Is ‘Inevitable’: Analysis
- 'CAN YOU BELIEVE THIS?'3 days ago
Major U.S. insurance companies stole billions from taxpayers in overbilling scam
- News1 day ago
‘Really Smoked Trump’: Federal Judge Slams Former President, Says He ‘Should Not Be Permitted to Run the Clock Out’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Pronoun?’: Tom Cotton Laughs as Herschel Walker Mocks Transgender Service Members (Video)
- News1 day ago
‘Ableist Propaganda’: Media Criticized for Negative Treatment of Fetterman’s Use of Closed Captioning Device After Stroke
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM23 hours ago
Watch: A Man Said LGBTQ People ‘Deserve Death’ at a School Board Meeting – No One Stopped Him