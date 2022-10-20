BREAKING NEWS
‘Denied’: Lindsey Graham Loses Emergency Case to Delay Testifying in Georgia Election Interference Investigation
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has lost in federal appeals court and will have to given a deposition under oath in Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis’ special grand jury investigation into Donald Trump’s and his allies’ alleged election interference.
A three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals late Thursday afternoon rejected Graham’s emergency motion to delay his testimony, for which he has been subpoenaed, CNBC reports.
Two of the three judges were appointed by Donald Trump.
“Senator Graham has failed to demonstrate that he is likely to succeed on the merits of his appeal,” the Court ruled, citing Supreme Court ruling, which may signal to Graham he should not try to appeal.
BREAKING: Sen. Graham stay denied in Fani Willis subpoena case! pic.twitter.com/mSmGd78UK1
— Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) October 20, 2022
Sen. Graham was in Georgia just two days ago.
Great to be out campaigning yesterday with the next senator from Georgia, @HerschelWalker.
This race is too important to sit on the sidelines.
Join #TeamHerschel.
https://t.co/nz63AY1u6V pic.twitter.com/5bkpo5DEkA
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 19, 2022
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
Watch Live: Val Demings vs. Marco Rubio US Senate Debate
Just started: debate between Democratic Rep. Val Demings and Republican Senator Marco Rubio for the seat Rubio now holds from Florida.
Watch live:
UPDATE:
WFLA’s “poll” of viewers says Congresswoman Demings won by 12 points, which they call “close.”
BREAKING NEWS
Bill Barr’s Final Hail Mary John Durham Again Loses in Court
The special counsel investigating the origins of the investigation into Donald Trump’s ties to Russia suffered yet another loss in court on Tuesday when Igor Danchenko was found not guilty on all four counts of lying to the FBI.
“The verdict in federal court in Alexandria, Va., is another blow for special counsel John Durham, who has now lost both cases that have gone to trial as part of his nearly 3½-year investigation,” The Washington Post reports. “Durham, who was asked by Attorney General William P. Barr in 2019 to review the FBI’s investigation of the Trump campaign in 2016, is sure to face renewed pressure to wrap up his work following the verdict.”
Durham began his review in 2019 at the behest of then-Attorney General William Barr. He was appointed special counsel by Barr fifteen days before the 2020 election.
“Trump predicted Durham would uncover ‘the crime of the century’ inside the U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies that investigated his campaign’s links to Russia,” the newspaper reported. “But so far, no one charged by the special counsel has gone to prison, and only one government employee has pleaded guilty to a criminal offense. In both trials this year, Durham argued that people deceived FBI agents, not that investigators corruptly targeted Trump.”
IN OTHER NEWS: ’Bungling missteps’ by Trump in Mar-a-Lago case were revealed by special master: expert
Trump has continued to insist his Trump ties were a “hoax” despite Durham’s failure to back up his claims in court.
“Durham, a longtime federal prosecutor who was U.S. attorney in Connecticut during the Trump administration, personally argued much of the government’s case against Danchenko,” the newspaper reported. “The trial could be Durham’s last. A grand jury that the special counsel had been using in Alexandria is now inactive, people familiar with the matter have told The Washington Post, though the status of a similar panel in D.C. was not immediately clear.”
Read the full report.
BREAKING NEWS
Watch Live: Biden Delivers Speech Promising to Sign Abortion Rights Bill Into Law
President Joe Biden on Tuesday afternoon will deliver a speech building on his months of pro-choice advocacy, promising to sign into law legislation codifying Roe v. Wade – protecting the right to abortion – if Democrats retain control of the House and Senate after the November midterm elections.
The New York Times reports Biden “is expected to pledge on Tuesday that the first bill he would send to Congress next year if Democrats retain House control and expand their Senate majority would be to codify abortion rights across the country, according to a Democratic official.”
“The commitment comes as the White House and Democratic candidates have been increasingly focused on protecting abortion access before the midterm elections next month, seeking to broaden support among women and independent voters. Mr. Biden said this summer that he supported ending the filibuster to protect a woman’s right to an abortion and a broader constitutional right to privacy,” The Times notes.
READ MORE: Biden: ‘I Believe I Can Beat Donald Trump Again’ (Video)
The President, the White House and Democrats across the board have been working to protect reproductive rights, which the Kaiser Family Foundation last weeks reported “abortion continues to grow as a motivating issue for voters, especially among Democrats and those living in states where abortion is now illegal, the latest KFF Health Tracking Poll finds.”
“Half (50%) of voters now say the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade has made them more motivated to vote in this year’s elections, up from 43% in July shortly after the Court’s decision and from 37% in a similar question in May, prior to the decision. About two thirds of Democrats (69%), and half of independents (49%), cite the Court’s decision as a motivator, as do a third of Republicans (32%).”
The Times disagrees, claiming “it is not clear if the issue [of abortion] is resonating with voters.”
President Biden will deliver his speech at the Howard Theater in Washington, D.C. It is on his public schedule for 12:15 PM ET.
Watch live below or at this link.
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘Full on Freaked Out’: Fox News Leaders Furious Over Who Leaked Kanye West Rant From Unaired Footage – Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Hate Is the Point’: CNN’s Tapper Says Gab Hosts ‘Racist’ Posts and ‘Nazism’ – Founder Claims It Has ‘Christian Content’
- News1 day ago
Viral Katie Porter Video Reveals Biggest Reason for Inflation: ‘Corporate Profits’
- 'ECONOMIC CATASTROPHE'2 days ago
‘Threatening to Crash the Economy on Purpose’: GOP Plans to Gut Social Security, Medicare if They Win the House
- News5 hours ago
Watch: Herschel Walker Falls for Comedy Central Show Prank Calling Him to ‘Report a Crime’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Watch: Trump Jr. Whines Speaker Pelosi Treated Like a ‘Hero’ for ‘Talking Tough, Preaching Violence’ During J6 Attack
- News3 days ago
DeSantis Defends Musk Over Ukraine as Expert Delivers Warning Over Putin: ‘Transmitting a Message’
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
Bill Barr’s Final Hail Mary John Durham Again Loses in Court