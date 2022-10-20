‘Denied’: Lindsey Graham Loses Emergency Case to Delay Testifying in Georgia Election Interference Investigation

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has lost in federal appeals court and will have to given a deposition under oath in Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis’ special grand jury investigation into Donald Trump’s and his allies’ alleged election interference.

A three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals late Thursday afternoon rejected Graham’s emergency motion to delay his testimony, for which he has been subpoenaed, CNBC reports.

Two of the three judges were appointed by Donald Trump.

“Senator Graham has failed to demonstrate that he is likely to succeed on the merits of his appeal,” the Court ruled, citing Supreme Court ruling, which may signal to Graham he should not try to appeal.

BREAKING: Sen. Graham stay denied in Fani Willis subpoena case! pic.twitter.com/mSmGd78UK1 — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) October 20, 2022

Sen. Graham was in Georgia just two days ago.

Great to be out campaigning yesterday with the next senator from Georgia, @HerschelWalker. This race is too important to sit on the sidelines. Join #TeamHerschel.

https://t.co/nz63AY1u6V pic.twitter.com/5bkpo5DEkA — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 19, 2022

