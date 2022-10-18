RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Hate Is the Point’: CNN’s Tapper Says Gab Hosts ‘Racist’ Posts and ‘Nazism’ – Founder Claims It Has ‘Christian Content’
CNN’s Jake Tapper says the far right social media platform Gab, run by an antisemitic Christian nationalist, has “hideously racist” posts and embedded “Nazism” as part of its “popular” offerings – and says after he reported his findings founder Andrew Torba called him the “son of the Devil” and claimed the site hosts “pro-life” and “Christian content.”
Tapper on Monday took a walk into the world of far-right social media platforms, after Kanye West announced his intention to buy the flailing site Parler, and glanced at Facebook and Twitter as well, but says the so-called “free speech” sites on the far-right are filled with hate – and that “the hate is the whole point.”
Tapper says of the far right sites he looked at, Gab has “the fewest rules” and “the lowest standards” when it comes to content moderation.
READ MORE: 'Yes': GOP Nominee Mastriano Supports Charging Women With Murder if They Have an Abortion After a 6 Week Ban (Audio)
“I signed up for Gab this morning. I clicked on ‘Explore,’ which took me to ‘popular posts across Gab.’ I came in with an open mind and immediately Gab hit me with this post: ‘We are in a war time but it’s a quiet war perpetrated by the Jew,’ with a picture of Adolf Hitler,” Tapper told CNN viewers.
“And there was plenty more where that came from. The ‘N’ word is super big on Gab. It is a cesspool of hate,” Tapper observed.
And while Gab “takes precautions,” it “doesn’t seem to care about hate speech.”
“The more speech I saw on Gab this afternoon, was more speech extolling Nazis and more speech engaging in Holocaust denial, and more speech sharing more hideously racist posts than I’ve ever seen in one place in my life,” Tapper said. “I saw less of it but still too much of it on Parler today.”
“It’s high time we recognize that the hate on many of these far-right sites is not just an unfortunate result of belief in free speech. The Hate is the whole point.”
READ MORE: Watch: Torba Warns GOP to Not 'Disavow or Condemn Us' Because 'Christian Nationalists Are the Republican Party'
The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) calls Gab a “haven for hate and disinformation,” and “an online hub for extremist and conspiratorial content.”
“Gab quickly became known as a platform used by conspiracy theorists, white nationalists, neo-Nazis, members of militias and influential figures among the alt right,” the ADL adds. “Over the last two years, Torba has worked to insert Gab, himself and Christian nationalism into mainstream society and politics, primarily through relationships with elected officials and candidates.”
Gab founder and CEO Andrew Torba has promoted the white genocide or “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory and has been called an advisor to Republican state senator Doug Mastriano, a far right 2020 election denying Christian nationalist running for governor of Pennsylvania, where Gab is based. (While never condemning Torba, Mastriano denies the relationship, but there are receipts of Gab doing “consulting” work for Mastriano, who has also told Torba, “Thank God for what you have done.”)
Tuesday morning Tapper took to Twitter to share that Torba attacked him after his Monday report aired on CNN.
Tapper shared the video of the posts he saw on Gab, which includes the antisemitic one he quoted on-air that had the photo of Adolf Hitler.
I joined Gab, clicked on “explore,” looked at “popular posts” on Gab, and among the conservative memes was embedded some Nazism. I didn’t hunt for it, it was unrepentantly there. pic.twitter.com/GPvxGkjRFe
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 18, 2022
“Gab’s antisemitic founder is attacking me with the accusation he makes about folks who report factually about his site, that I’m the son of the devil. Totally normal stuff,” Tapper tweeted.
He also posted screenshots of Torba’s posts on Gab.
READ MORE: Mastriano's Consultant Just Posted Video Declaring 'We Have Multiple Candidates…Who Are Christian Nationalists'
“Jake Tapper reported on CNN tonight that Gab’s Explore page was filled with Hitler memes and n word posts,” Torba wrote on Gab.
“Reality,” he claimed, “pro-life content, Christian content, content from multiple members of Congress, wholesome animal videos, etc.”
For this factual observation, btw, Gab’s antisemitic founder is attacking me with the accusation he makes about folks who report factually about his site, that I’m the son of the devil. Totally normal stuff. pic.twitter.com/LTinaGbMAC
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 18, 2022
But he didn’t stop there.
“Jake Tapper = John 8:44,” Torba added.
For those unfamiliar with every Bible verse, one version of John 8:44 reads: “You are of your father the devil, and the desires of your father you want to do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaks a lie, he speaks from his own resources, for he is a liar and the father of it.”
Watch Tapper’s CNN report below, see his tweets above, or at this link.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Abomination’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggests Democratic Senator and Pastor Raphael Warnock is Not a Christian
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) expanded her white Christian nationalist attacks on Monday, barely one week after again promoting the racist “Great Replacement” theory at a Trump rally.
Speaking with Charlie Kirk, a far right wing radio host, founder of Turning Point USA, and member of the highly-secretive Christian organization Council for National Policy, Greene repeatedly attacked U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA), the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, which was Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s church in Atlanta.
Greene has publicly embraced the “Christian nationalist” label for herself and has repeatedly made racist, antisemitic, and anti-LGBTQ remarks while also promoting Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” that Joe Biden stole the election, COVID and vaccine misinformation, and Vladimir Putin’s falsehoods.
READ MORE: Don't Call Us 'Fascists': Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts News Media After Criticism Over Her Feral Hog Hunting Stunt
Less than two weeks ago Greene posted to Twitter that President Joe Biden "is Hitler." Democrats are seeking to censure her for those remarks.
“I truly feel that Herschel’s going to win” the U.S. Senate race against Sen. Raphael Warnock, Greene told Kirk.
She said Rev. Warnock “calls himself a Christian, calls himself a pastor, but preaches abortion from the pulpit.”
NCRM could find no evidence that Rev. Warnock “preaches abortion from the pulpit,” but being a pro-choice Christian is actually the norm in America.
Kirk interjected into Greene’s rant, “it’s so sick.”
READ MORE: Biden White House Smacks Down Marjorie Taylor Greene in a Tweet
“It’s such an abomination,” Greene continued, to which Kirk agreed.
“It’s completely wrong and evil,” she concluded.
Americans United, which calls itself “the only organization dedicated solely to defending the separation of church and state,” last year called the Council For National Policy the “scariest Christian nationalist group you’ve never heard of,” and “probably the most dangerous group you’ve never heard of.”
READ MORE: Marjorie Taylor Greene Likened NATO to Nazis 'Less Than 12 Hours' After Russian State TV Did the Same Thing: Reports
“Formed in 1981, in part by Religious Right activist and author Tim LaHaye, the CNP is an umbrella organization of religious and secular far-right groups whose leaders meet regularly to plot strategy and share information. They’ve been quietly pulling the strings of ultra-conservative politics for four decades.”
Watch Greene below or at this link.
Charlie Kirk and Marjorie Taylor Greene call Raphael Warnock “sick,” “evil,” and say he “calls himself a Christian” pic.twitter.com/6ARa5zEOle
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 17, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
2020 Election Denier Kari Lake Lashes Out at CNN Host After She’s Asked if She’ll Accept 2022 Results
Late in a combative interview with Dana Bash, Arizona Republican Kari Lake snapped at the CNN “State of the Union” host after she was asked if she would accept the results of the 2022 election where she is vying to become her state’s next governor.
Moments after she asked to present any evidence that there was fraud in the 2020 presidential election — a debunked conspiracy theory she has promoted that landed her Donald Trump’s endorsement — Lake was put on the spot about the midterms and proceeded to talk over the CNN host while ducking repeated questions.
Following a contentious exchange about the 2020 election and fraud, Bash asked, “Will you accept the results of the election in your election.”
“I came on here thinking we’d talk about the issues facing us right now,” Lake snapped. “I think you’re stuck on 2020.”
ALSO IN THE NEWS: Trump's cash grab from his supporters is coming at a high cost: report
“I have interviewed many, many Republicans and haven’t mentioned it. I only did with you because this is a big thing you’re running on. So let’s look ahead,” Bash shot back as Lake continued to talk over her, saying, “Dana, Dana.”
“Will you accept the results of your election, Ms. Lake?” the CNN host pressed on.
“I’m running against a twice-convicted racist who cost the taxpayers $3 million because of her hatred for people of color,” the Arizona Republican complained. “She paid a woman of color in her office $30,000 less than men doing the same job. Last week we heard she held a mock slave auction in high school. We saw her running from a Black reporter, [then] hiding in the bathroom.”
“I’m going to talk to Katie Hobbs right after we’re done,” Bash offered in an effort to get the questioning back on track as Lake insisted, “The people of Arizona will never elect a racist like Katie Hobbs.”
“My question is: will you accept the results of your election in November?” Bash pressed.
“I’m going to win the election and I’ll accept that result,” Lake replied.
‘If you lose, will you accept that?” Bash asked.
“I’m going to win the election and accept that result,” the Republican repeated as she smirked.
Watch below or at the link:
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Plan Is to Literally Kill People’: Secret Service Ignored ‘Substantial Intel’ About Proud Boys – Expert Asks Was It ‘Intentional’
The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack‘s mandate is, in part, to “identify, review, and evaluate the causes of and the lessons learned from the domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol,” to ensure it never happens again.
While its focus has been on Donald Trump, his associates, various far right wing extremist groups, and some of the individuals who attacked the Capitol and American democracy, the Committee has not placed a great deal of attention on government failures – or even worse actions.
Until now.
On Thursday during its ninth televised public hearing the Committee revealed a Secret Service office had been sent a critical tip warning there would be violence on January 6, according to the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, Insider reports.
READ MORE: 'Under Oath': Select Committee Votes to Subpoena Trump 'To Protect Our Republic' (Video)
“Their plan is to literally kill people,” reads the emailed tip to the Secret Service, referring to the Proud Boys. “Please please take this tip seriously and investigate further.”
“They think that they will have a large enough group to march into DC armed and will outnumber the police so they can’t be stopped,” said an email sent December 26, 2020, Insider adds.
“The Secret Service had advance information—more than 10 days beforehand—regarding the Proud Boys planning for January 6th,” Select Committee Member Rep. Adam Schiff said Thursday. “We know now that the Proud Boys and others did lead the assault on our Capitol building..”
The Secret Service had advance information—more than 10 days beforehand—regarding the Proud Boys planning for January 6th. We know now that the Proud Boys and others did lead the assault on our Capitol building. pic.twitter.com/1118rayg5g
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) October 13, 2022
Former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman calls it “substantial” intelligence of a “risk of violence.”
And it was not just one tip or one email.
READ MORE: Trump Had 'Premeditated Plan' to 'Declare Victory No Matter What' as Early as July: J6 Committee (Video)
Politico reports the following information was sent to Secret Service.
“A December 2020 Secret Service email warning that protestors could ‘start marching into the chambers’”
“A December 2020 tip passed along to the Secret Service warning that the Proud Boys believed they would have a ‘large enough group to march into DC armed and will outnumber the police so they can’t be stopped’ and that ‘their plan is to literally kill people.'”
“A December 2020 intelligence brief warning that Trump’s supporters have proposed occupying Capitol Hill.”
“January 2021 warnings about chatter on social media about bringing weapons and warnings that right-wing groups were establishing ‘quick reaction forces’ in Virginia and ‘standing by the ready should POTUS request assistance.'”
On MSNBC, Pulitzer-Prize winning reporter Carol Leonnig, speaking from her experience as an investigative journalist, sums up her observations, saying: “I’m aware of a secret service protective intelligence unit that takes every threat with the utmost seriousness. Every threat.”
“In this instance,” Leaning adds, “the entity that’s responsible for the protection of our government officials kinda shrugged.”
She may have been generous.
Frank Figliuzzi, former assistant director for counterintelligence at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, wondered on MSNBC if it was intentional.
READ MORE: 'Furious' Trump 'Raging' for 'Days' Over DOJ Classified Documents, Fraud, and Defamation and Rape Cases: Report
“Is this a dropping of the ball or is it more of an intentional grounding?” he asked. Figliuzzi then mimicked what he thought a Secret Service agent might have felt about the threats received pre-January 6:
“These are the president’s people, um, these people look like us. I don’t think this is a real threat – should it be taken seriously or not? Should we allow it to happen, or not?”
“Clearly,” Figliuzzi concluded, “under any other circumstances, this would have been shut down.”
Frank Figliuzzi: “In all of the intelligence scenarios we just heard today…you would have seen that event shut down or the protectee would have been escorted out…is this a dropping of the ball or is it more of an intentional grounding?” pic.twitter.com/M8YJFIsPGr
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 13, 2022
Watch videos above or at this link.
