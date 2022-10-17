RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Abomination’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggests Democratic Senator and Pastor Raphael Warnock is Not a Christian
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) expanded her white Christian nationalist attacks on Monday, barely one week after again promoting the racist “Great Replacement” theory at a Trump rally.
Speaking with Charlie Kirk, a far right wing radio host, founder of Turning Point USA, and member of the highly-secretive Christian organization Council for National Policy, Greene repeatedly attacked U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA), the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, which was Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s church in Atlanta.
Greene has publicly embraced the “Christian nationalist” label for herself and has repeatedly made racist, antisemitic, and anti-LGBTQ remarks while also promoting Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” that Joe Biden stole the election, COVID and vaccine misinformation, and Vladimir Putin’s falsehoods.
Less than two weeks ago Greene posted to Twitter that President Joe Biden “is Hitler.” Democrats are seeking to censure her for those remarks.
“I truly feel that Herschel’s going to win” the U.S. Senate race against Sen. Raphael Warnock, Greene told Kirk.
She said Rev. Warnock “calls himself a Christian, calls himself a pastor, but preaches abortion from the pulpit.”
NCRM could find no evidence that Rev. Warnock “preaches abortion from the pulpit,” but being a pro-choice Christian is actually the norm in America.
Kirk interjected into Greene’s rant, “it’s so sick.”
“It’s such an abomination,” Greene continued, to which Kirk agreed.
“It’s completely wrong and evil,” she concluded.
Americans United, which calls itself “the only organization dedicated solely to defending the separation of church and state,” last year called the Council For National Policy the “scariest Christian nationalist group you’ve never heard of,” and “probably the most dangerous group you’ve never heard of.”
“Formed in 1981, in part by Religious Right activist and author Tim LaHaye, the CNP is an umbrella organization of religious and secular far-right groups whose leaders meet regularly to plot strategy and share information. They’ve been quietly pulling the strings of ultra-conservative politics for four decades.”
Watch Greene below or at this link.
Charlie Kirk and Marjorie Taylor Greene call Raphael Warnock “sick,” “evil,” and say he “calls himself a Christian” pic.twitter.com/6ARa5zEOle
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 17, 2022
2020 Election Denier Kari Lake Lashes Out at CNN Host After She’s Asked if She’ll Accept 2022 Results
Late in a combative interview with Dana Bash, Arizona Republican Kari Lake snapped at the CNN “State of the Union” host after she was asked if she would accept the results of the 2022 election where she is vying to become her state’s next governor.
Moments after she asked to present any evidence that there was fraud in the 2020 presidential election — a debunked conspiracy theory she has promoted that landed her Donald Trump’s endorsement — Lake was put on the spot about the midterms and proceeded to talk over the CNN host while ducking repeated questions.
Following a contentious exchange about the 2020 election and fraud, Bash asked, “Will you accept the results of the election in your election.”
“I came on here thinking we’d talk about the issues facing us right now,” Lake snapped. “I think you’re stuck on 2020.”
“I have interviewed many, many Republicans and haven’t mentioned it. I only did with you because this is a big thing you’re running on. So let’s look ahead,” Bash shot back as Lake continued to talk over her, saying, “Dana, Dana.”
“Will you accept the results of your election, Ms. Lake?” the CNN host pressed on.
“I’m running against a twice-convicted racist who cost the taxpayers $3 million because of her hatred for people of color,” the Arizona Republican complained. “She paid a woman of color in her office $30,000 less than men doing the same job. Last week we heard she held a mock slave auction in high school. We saw her running from a Black reporter, [then] hiding in the bathroom.”
“I’m going to talk to Katie Hobbs right after we’re done,” Bash offered in an effort to get the questioning back on track as Lake insisted, “The people of Arizona will never elect a racist like Katie Hobbs.”
“My question is: will you accept the results of your election in November?” Bash pressed.
“I’m going to win the election and I’ll accept that result,” Lake replied.
‘If you lose, will you accept that?” Bash asked.
“I’m going to win the election and accept that result,” the Republican repeated as she smirked.
Watch below or at the link:
‘Plan Is to Literally Kill People’: Secret Service Ignored ‘Substantial Intel’ About Proud Boys – Expert Asks Was It ‘Intentional’
The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack‘s mandate is, in part, to “identify, review, and evaluate the causes of and the lessons learned from the domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol,” to ensure it never happens again.
While its focus has been on Donald Trump, his associates, various far right wing extremist groups, and some of the individuals who attacked the Capitol and American democracy, the Committee has not placed a great deal of attention on government failures – or even worse actions.
Until now.
On Thursday during its ninth televised public hearing the Committee revealed a Secret Service office had been sent a critical tip warning there would be violence on January 6, according to the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, Insider reports.
“Their plan is to literally kill people,” reads the emailed tip to the Secret Service, referring to the Proud Boys. “Please please take this tip seriously and investigate further.”
“They think that they will have a large enough group to march into DC armed and will outnumber the police so they can’t be stopped,” said an email sent December 26, 2020, Insider adds.
“The Secret Service had advance information—more than 10 days beforehand—regarding the Proud Boys planning for January 6th,” Select Committee Member Rep. Adam Schiff said Thursday. “We know now that the Proud Boys and others did lead the assault on our Capitol building..”
The Secret Service had advance information—more than 10 days beforehand—regarding the Proud Boys planning for January 6th. We know now that the Proud Boys and others did lead the assault on our Capitol building. pic.twitter.com/1118rayg5g
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) October 13, 2022
Former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman calls it “substantial” intelligence of a “risk of violence.”
And it was not just one tip or one email.
Politico reports the following information was sent to Secret Service.
“A December 2020 Secret Service email warning that protestors could ‘start marching into the chambers’”
“A December 2020 tip passed along to the Secret Service warning that the Proud Boys believed they would have a ‘large enough group to march into DC armed and will outnumber the police so they can’t be stopped’ and that ‘their plan is to literally kill people.'”
“A December 2020 intelligence brief warning that Trump’s supporters have proposed occupying Capitol Hill.”
“January 2021 warnings about chatter on social media about bringing weapons and warnings that right-wing groups were establishing ‘quick reaction forces’ in Virginia and ‘standing by the ready should POTUS request assistance.'”
On MSNBC, Pulitzer-Prize winning reporter Carol Leonnig, speaking from her experience as an investigative journalist, sums up her observations, saying: “I’m aware of a secret service protective intelligence unit that takes every threat with the utmost seriousness. Every threat.”
“In this instance,” Leaning adds, “the entity that’s responsible for the protection of our government officials kinda shrugged.”
She may have been generous.
Frank Figliuzzi, former assistant director for counterintelligence at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, wondered on MSNBC if it was intentional.
“Is this a dropping of the ball or is it more of an intentional grounding?” he asked. Figliuzzi then mimicked what he thought a Secret Service agent might have felt about the threats received pre-January 6:
“These are the president’s people, um, these people look like us. I don’t think this is a real threat – should it be taken seriously or not? Should we allow it to happen, or not?”
“Clearly,” Figliuzzi concluded, “under any other circumstances, this would have been shut down.”
Frank Figliuzzi: “In all of the intelligence scenarios we just heard today…you would have seen that event shut down or the protectee would have been escorted out…is this a dropping of the ball or is it more of an intentional grounding?” pic.twitter.com/M8YJFIsPGr
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 13, 2022
Watch videos above or at this link.
‘Pronoun?’: Tom Cotton Laughs as Herschel Walker Mocks Transgender Service Members (Video)
Appearing at a campaign even Tuesday embattled Republican Senate nominee for Georgia, Herschel Walker, mocked transgender service members to his supporters as U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR), stood by and laughed. Walker has never served in the military despite his recent false claims of having had a “military career.”
“Hey, just think about it: Pronoun? In our military?” mocked Walker, 60, whose own son is gay.
“How do you identify? In our military? These are war times. What happened to pushups?” hew asked as the crowd laughed. “Situps?”
“‘Cause I can tell you right now, China, Iran, and Russia not talking about ‘pronouns,'” he said derogatorily, as Sen. Cotton, who has been called a “dangerous extremist,” laughed.
“I’ve been very fortunate in the business world. I’ve been very fortunate in my military, uh, career – that I was doing a lot of things in the military,” Walker claimed last month.
“Walker has never served in the military,” CNN reports Tuesday in a well-timed fact check. “Rather, he has worked as a paid spokesman for a for-profit company that runs a mental health program for servicemembers and veterans. While Walker has visited numerous military bases to discuss mental health and other issues, it’s misleading at best – and arguably just false – to refer to a military ‘career’ or to claim that he did anything ‘in the military.'”
None of that stopped Walker from mocking people who actually have served and died for their country.
A 2014 study found there were an estimated 15,500 transgender members of the U.S. Armed Forces. That study also found “an estimated 134,300 transgender individuals who are veterans or are retired from Guard or Reserve service.”
In 2018, via a series of tweets, then-President Donald Trump banned all transgender troops from serving in the military. President Joe Biden rescinded that order, which some say was unconstitutional, during his first week in office.
Walker has come under fire for a series of scandals, including hiding at least two if not three of his four known children from the public, despite portraying himself as a great dad while lambasting Black fathers for not helping to raise their children. After news broke last week he had paid for an abortion for his girlfriend, his son, Christian Walker, one of his top supporters, berated his father very publicly and repeatedly.
Christian Walker accused his father of lying and said, despite Herschel Walker’s condemnations of Black dads, he did “nothing” to help raise him.
That’s just one of many scandals swirling around Walker.
“In 2020 and 2021, he was a serial promoter of false claims about the 2020 election,” CNN also reports Tuesday. “In the years prior, he repeatedly exaggerated his academic record and business record. And in 2022, Walker has made inaccurate claims about a variety of subjects – once even falsely claiming he never made a false claim that he had actually made on camera at least twice.”
“Walker’s campaign has aired a fall campaign ad in which Walker looks into the camera and claims that Warnock ‘called police ‘thugs,’ then cut their funding,'” CNN adds, calling that “false.”
Sen. Cotton is campaigning with Walker, as is Senator Rick Scott (R-FL). Both are believed to have presidential aspirations.
Cotton has come under fire for what some say are false claims about his military career.
Walker is challenging Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock.
Watch the video of Sen. Cotton and Herschel Walker below or at this link.
Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker at a rally goes on a transphobic rant about pronouns in the military:
“These are war times. What happened to pushups? Situps?” pic.twitter.com/3SsHS4jdJH
— The Recount (@therecount) October 11, 2022
