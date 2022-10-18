Watch: Trump Jr. Whines Speaker Pelosi Treated Like a ‘Hero’ for ‘Talking Tough, Preaching Violence’ During J6 Attack

Donald Trump, Jr. expressed his anger and upset in a recent video, complaining Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is being praised for actions she took during the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and on American democracy that his father incited – including at one point saying she would like to “punch” Trump, as his supporters were destroying the building hunting for her and the Vice President.

After more than a year of Republicans falsely claiming that the Speaker of the House did nothing to protect lawmakers barricaded inside the People’s House, did nothing to protect American democracy, documentary footage released by the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack last week clearly showed Pelosi demanding the National Guard be called in, speaking with several top Trump administration officials including the acting Attorney General and the acting Secretary of Defense, along with the Governor of Virginia.

The Speaker proved elected GOP leaders including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican Minority Whip Steve Scalise, and Rep. Jim Banks have all been making false claims about her actions that day – especially Scalise, who was standing mere feet away from her when she was demanding the National Guard be called up to protect the Capitol and take down the insurrectionists.

Trump Jr., however, was furious.

“Nancy Pelosi is quoted as saying, ‘I hope Trump comes, I’m gonna punch him out. This is my moment. I’ve been waiting for this for trespassing on Capitol grounds. I’m gonna punch him out and I’m gonna go to jail and I’m gonna be happy.’ How come the media is reacting like she’s this great hero, talking tough preaching violence?” Jr. asked.

“I was told that’s a huge threat to democracy,” he said in disbelief.

“So it turns out the only elected official actually calling for violence on January 6 was in fact Nancy Pelosi with ‘I’m gonna punch him out,'” he continued, falsely.

Despite RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel claiming the insurrectionists were engaged in “legitimate political discourse,” it will be up to the courts, if any elected officials are ever prosecuted for their actions surrounding the insurrection, whether or not they engaged in “calling for violence.”

Some strongly believe Donald Trump was among those who incited violence – Speaker Pelosi in the January 6 video says he instigated it. Last year she had said he was an accessory to murder.

“When we talk about ‘did any of our colleagues collaborate?’” Pelosi said on the last full day of Trump still being President, “Well, that remains to be seen. We have to get the evidence of that. And if they did, they would be accessory to the crime. And the crime, in some cases, was murder.”

“And this president is an accessory to that crime because he instigated that insurrection that caused those deaths and this destruction.”

Watch Donald Trump Jr. below and Speaker Pelosi above or at this link.