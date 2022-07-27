RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Mastriano’s Consultant Just Posted Video Declaring ‘We Have Multiple Candidates…Who Are Christian Nationalists’
The far right consultant to a GOP gubernatorial candidate has declared America is a “Christian nation,” Christians are “taking back” America from Jewish people, and bragged how they have “Christian nationalists” who are current members of Congress, along with a multitude of Christian nationalists who are running for elected office at the local, state, and national levels.
Doug Mastriano (photo) is the Republican Party of Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial nominee. A far-right-wing state senator and QAnon supporter who “was seen crossing police barricades” during the January 6 insurrection, he has increasingly embraced his fellow extremists, including Andrew Torba, the CEO of the social media platform Gab.
Media Matters describes Torba as a “consultant” to Mastriano, noting that “Mastriano stated in a campaign filing for his Pennsylvania gubernatorial campaign that he paid $5,000 to far-right social media platform Gab for ‘consulting’ services on April 28.”
Bloomberg News has called Torba’s Gab “an online haven for white supremacists.” The Atlantic has called Gab “the de-facto home to extremist figures who have been booted off mainstream social networks for threats, inciting violence, or promoting racist, sexist, and anti-semitic ideas,” and adds, “It has been called a ‘hate-filled echo chamber of racism and conspiracy theories’ and ‘Twitter for racists.'”
Media Matters reports in his new video Torba “responded to criticism of Mastriano using his antisemitic platform by telling Jews that ‘we’re not bending the knee to the 2% anymore.’ He also said that people are ‘done’ with them and they won’t be ‘told what we’re allowed to do in our own country by a 2% minority.'”
Those remarks echo ones he made on Monday, as Media Matters also reported.
“We don’t want people who are atheists,” Torba said. “We don’t want people who are Jewish. We don’t want people who are, you know, nonbelievers, agnostic, whatever. This is an explicitly Christian movement because this is an explicitly Christian country.”
America is not an “explicitly Christian country,” and not a Christian nation at all, as the founders made extremely clear. The vast majority of the American people support separation of church and state.
Below is a copy of Torba’s video posted by Media Matters’ Eric Hananoki, and the remarks from his video, as transcribed by Media Matters:
This is a Christian nation. Christians outnumber you by a lot. A lot. And we’re not going to listen to 2%. You represent 2% of the country, OK? We’re not bending the knee to the 2% anymore. The 98% of the rest of us — you know, 70, 75% of which are Christians, self-identifying Christians — we’re not taking it anymore, bud. We are taking back our culture. We’re taking back our country. We’re taking back our government. So deal with it.
You know, there’s nothing you can do to stop us because what has been set into motion, it’s snowballing now. Right? We have Marjorie Taylor Greene openly saying that she’s a Christian nationalist. We have Matt Gaetz kind of flirting with it a little bit today with his tweet on Christian nationalism. You know, we have Paul Gosar. We have like people in Congress right now, members of Congress right now who are openly, openly saying that they’re Christian nationalists. We have multiple candidates for governor who won their primaries in a landslide, are winning in the polling right now, and are going to win the governorships of multiple states who are Christian nationalists.
We have officials not only at the state level, not only at the federal level, but also at the local level. People who are running for school boards — Christian nationalists who are running for school board and by Christian nationalists, I mean like concerned Christian parents who are done, who are done, done with this, done, done being controlled and being told what we’re allowed to do in our own country by a 2% minority or by people who hate our biblical worldview, hate our Christ, hate our Lord and savior. Done. It’s over. So you better deal with it.
You can — you can demonize me individually. You can try and attack me. But guess what? You know, I am just one of hundreds of millions of Christians in this country, bud. So guess what? It’s inevitable. Sorry.
Doug Mastriano consultant and Gab CEO Andrew Torba made yet another video attacking Jews, claiming that people are “done” with them and they won’t be “told what we’re allowed to do in our own country by a 2% minority.” https://t.co/kofYi4AGpv pic.twitter.com/OE84QxgINi
— Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) July 27, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Undermined Masculinity and Femininity’: Boebert Serves Up False Claims Against Democrats and Same-Sex Marriage Bill
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert over the weekend served up a wide range of false claims about Democrats and their legislation protecting same-sex marriage, which passed past week with a strong bipartisan majority.
The Colorado Republican lawmaker during a conservative conference denied being an escort for Sen. Ted Cruz, claimed Democrats have “weakened the nuclear family and undermined masculinity” by passing the bill, and even claimed 47 GOP lawmakers only voted for the bill out of fear of attack ads if they did not.
Legal experts believe Republicans and the conservative majority U.S. Supreme Court are targeting the constitutional rights of same-sex couples to marry, and the House last week voted to protect the marriages of same-sex couples in response. The Senate may vote on the bill this week. It’s unclear if it will pass.
READ MORE: Here’s How Lauren Boebert Is Defending Screaming at Biden in the SOTU as He Addressed Veterans With Burn-Pit Cancers
But Boebert, who – without even being asked – strenuously denied once being an escort for U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, told far right wing radio show host Charlie Kirk that Democrats “really have launched in an all out assault on America’s traditional values.”
She repeatedly called the legislation “unnecessary,” and said: “I think the federal government should not be involved in marriage. My marriage between my husband is really between me and God, not between me and the government.”
“They have attacked our institutions,” she told Kirk, who is also a right wing activist and founder of the conservative activist group Turning Point USA, and member of the highly secretive theocratic group Council for National Policy.
READ MORE: Republican Lashes Out at ‘Capitulation’ of GOP to Trump — and Says Lauren Boebert Clearly Knew About Jan. 6
“They have weakened the nuclear family and undermined masculinity and even femininity,” Boebert claimed, presumably speaking about Democrats, “and the people who can’t even define what a woman is now wants [sic] to get in the middle of defining a government, a covenant between a man and a woman and God.”
She also undercut her own criticism, stating the bill to protect marriage, the Respect for Marriage Act, “was absolutely rushed through,” and “didn’t go through all of the markup process” – “like many pieces of legislation.”
Kirk, who interviewed Boebert during his TPUSA Action conference, said: “So you’re in the House floor, people are saying, like obviously paraphrasing, ‘I’m gonna go vote for homosexual marriage because I’m afraid of television ads’?”
“Yes. Yes, Charlie,” Boebert claimed, “this is this happens on a regular basis.”
Watch below or at this link:
Lauren Boebert is opposed to marriage equality and agreed with Charlie Kirk that opposing “homosexual marriage” could be “a signal boost” for Republican candidates “if handled correctly.” pic.twitter.com/MTkfDsnYDz
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 25, 2022
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Be Offended’: Matt Gaetz Stands by His Comments Denigrating Physical Appearance of Pro-Choice Women
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is doubling down on remarks he delivered Saturday that denigrated the physical appearance of women who support the right to choose abortion.
“Is it safe to say that, based off your comments, you’re suggesting that these women at these abortion rallies are ugly and overweight?” Pensacola, Florida’s NBC 15 News asked Gaetz on Monday.
“Yes,” the defiant Florida Republican replied after speaking at Holiday University Pines senior living center.
READ MORE: Matt Gaetz Votes Against Protecting Same-Sex Marriages After Declaring Just Days Ago ‘Families Are Defined by Love’
“What do you say to people who think those comments are offensive?” the reporter asked.
“Be offended,” was Gaetz’s response.
Matt Gaetz today:
Q – Is it safe to say that, based off these comments, that you’re suggesting the women at these abortion rallies are ugly and overweight?
A – Yes
Q – What do you say to people who think those comments are offensive?
A – Be offended pic.twitter.com/k40syiTnvi
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 25, 2022
On Saturday Gaetz spoke to a much larger audience, student activists at the right wing Turning Point USA Action conference, where he delivered the remarks that offended many.
READ MORE: Matt Gaetz Argues Against Abortion by Suggesting Same-Sex Couples Can Only Adopt From Raped Lesbian Women (Video)
“Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions?” Gaetz said, as if he were doing standup before the young audience. “Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb.”
“These people are odious on the inside and out,” Gaetz continued. “They’re like 5’2, 350 pounds and they’re like, ‘Give me my abortions or I’ll get up and march and protest.’ And I’m thinking, ‘March? You look like you got ankles weaker than the legal reasoning behind Roe vs Wade.’ A few of them need to get up and march. They need to get up and march for like an hour a day, swing those arms, get the blood pumping, maybe mix in a salad.”
Gaetz: “Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions? Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb.” pic.twitter.com/0qqvun3Pf8
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 23, 2022
Monday morning Gaetz tweeted: “Today on @TheView Whoopi Goldberg strongly disagreed with my assessment that people who rally at these Pro-Abortion, Pro-Murder events are disgusting and need to work in a salad.”
An AP poll published last week found 60% of Americans believe Congress should codify the right of abortion into federal law.
Watch videos of Gaetz’s remarks above or at this link.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Marco Rubio Recorded an ‘Emergency Video’ After Pete Buttigieg Responded to His Anti-LGBTQ Attack. It Didn’t Go Well.
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio was quick to strike out at Pete Buttigieg after the U.S. Secretary of Transportation was asked on Sunday to respond to the Florida Republican’s remarks calling protecting same-sex marriage under federal law a “stupid waste of time.”
Rubio’s remarks haven’t been well-received, with many pointing out the fallacies in his comments.
The far right Florida GOP Senator, running to keep his seat against a popular Democrat, U.S. Rep. Val Demmings, was one of 50 Republicans Huffpost and CNN asked if they would vote for a bill to protect existing same-sex marriages. He was the only one who leveled what could be called a nasty attack on the very institution countless LGBTQ Americans spent years fighting to enter.
READ MORE: Rubio Pushes Bill Mandating Men Pay Child Support From Moment of Conception
“Marco Rubio told me that he is a NO on House’s same-sex marriage bill, calling it a ‘stupid waste of time,'” CNN’s Manu Raju reported last Wednesday. He also noted that “when he said that, there was another senator on the elevator who heard him: Tammy Baldwin, who is gay.”
Some Republican Senators said they would vote to protect same-sex marriage, some said they didn’t think it was necessary but would vote yes if the bill came to the floor, some said no, some were noncommittal, and many didn’t bother to respond.
But Rubio was the only one to take a swing at the marriages of well over a half-million same-sex couples across America.
READ MORE: ‘Hero’ Buttigieg Heralded for Responses to Republicans’ Questions in Congressional Hearing
On Sunday, CNN’s Jake Tapper brought up the Florida Republican’s remarks, and asked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for a response.
“If he’s got time to fight against Disney,” Sec. Buttigieg said, referring to the GOP’s attack on the entertainment giant after it voiced concern about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” bill, “I don’t know why he wouldn’t have time to help safeguard marriages like mine. But this is really, really important to a lot of people. It’s certainly important to me.”
“Our marriage deserves to be treated equally. And I don’t know why this would be hard for a senator or a congressman,” Buttigieg noted.
READ MORE: ‘Who Would Jesus Exclude?’: Rubio Mocked for Kicking Off Pride Month With Claim About Biden’s ‘Radical’ LGBTQ Policies
“If they don’t want to spend a lot of time on this they can vote ‘yes’ and move on,” the Transportation Secretary added. “And that would be really reassuring for a lot of families around America, including mine.”
Rubio, who voted against confirming Buttigieg’s nomination, was quick to respond with a video that attacked and attempted to mock the Cabinet Secretary.
Implying that marriage is a state issue (a claim many disagree with) the Florida Senator began by denigrating Buttigieg for his Harvard education, then claiming he “never learned the difference between the state level and the federal level.”
Working Americans,of every background,struggle with real problems like gas prices & flight cancellations
But we have a Transportation Secretary who wants us to focus on a fake problem & who went to Harvard but apparently doesn’t know the difference between state & federal issues pic.twitter.com/hI5rMKvwvX
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 24, 2022
Rubio’s remarks include anti-LGBTQ attacks and even an attack on batteries from China, while implying that protecting marriage is not a problem that matters to “real people.” And he repeated the GOP talking point, which Buttigieg in Congress just last week debunked, that all electric cars cost $65,000.
“I’m not going to focus on the agenda that dictated [sic] by a bunch of affluent, elite liberals and a bunch of Marxist misfits,” Rubio concluded, “who sadly, today control the agenda of the modern Democratic Party.”
On social media many pushed back against Rubio’s claims.
CNN’s John Harwood highlighted Rubio saying protecting marriage is a “a fake problem,” as did MSNBC columnist Michael Cohen (not the former Trump attorney) who tweeted: “Equal rights for LGBTQ Americans is a ‘fake problem.'”
“Children of working Americans deserve a federal guarantee that their parents’ marriages aren’t up for debate, tweeted Alex Johnson.
Journalist and political commentator David A. Andelman: “And this is how @marcorubio and the @GOP make sure they get not a single #LGBTQ vote in 2022 or 2024 or never?!”
Author Jeff McKown wrote: “As a working Floridian in the LGBTQ+ community, I am also struggling. I need to understand why @marcorubio recently said voting to support my right to be married is a ‘stupid waste of time.’ He knows damn well the Boggs decision puts Obergfell in jeopardy,and he doesn’t care.”
Some pointed out Rubio’s votes against Democratic legislation that would help the working Americans he claimed he wanted to help.
“Working Americans do struggle. Weird you vote to cut their healthcare, child tax credits, funding for small bizs & anything else that’d help them. Also, they can’t act like spoiled idiots w/ their $ and then put it all on the FL GOP credit card like you,” tweeted Cliff Schecter, the president of a public relations firm, and an author and syndicated columnist.
“(1) Republicans don’t have policy that would help w/ gas prices & flight cancellations: they want US to focus on them, but not so hard to realize they have no solutions (2) Republicans want US to categorize all the cruel things they do to minority populations, as ‘culture war,'” wrote economist David Rothschild as he began a series of tweets.
“You’ve done literally nothing whatsoever to combat gas prices, even going so far as to vote *against* an anti price-gouging bill,” one Twitter user noted.
Others just openly mocked Rubio, like this tweet from an account named Noble Prize in Sarcasm: “Marco got dunked on so bad by Buttigieg he had to make an emergency video.”
And this Twitter user who wrote: “Pro Tip: When whining about how you can relate to the plight of the average working American, maybe don’t do it in a crisp white polo sitting on the deck of your spacious Florida mansion surrounded by sunshine and palm trees.”
