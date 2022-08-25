BREAKING NEWS
Biden White House Smacks Down Marjorie Taylor Greene in a Tweet
In an extremely unusual move for the Biden Administration, the White House responded to an attack on the President’s student loan forgiveness plan by U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene by announcing that the far right wing Georgia GOP Congresswoman had over $180,000 in PPP loans forgiven.
Highlighting the hypocrisy of Greene and other Republicans claiming it’s unfair to have loans forgiven at taxpayer expense, the White House also posted to Twitter that U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA), U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL), and other Republicans attacking the administration for its student loan forgiveness program, had massive PPP loans forgiven.
“Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven,” the Biden White House tweeted from its official verified Twitter account late Thursday afternoon.
That is correct.
According to ProPublica, Rep. Greene’s family construction business took out a PPP loan on April 10, 2020, for $182,300. In total, including interest, the federal government forgave her and her family’s loan totaling $183,504.
The PPP loans, also known as the Paycheck Protection Program, originated under President Donald Trump and was facilitated via the Small Business Administration. The were $800 billion in PPP loans made, according to NBC News.
Watchdogs estimate billions in fraudulent PPP loans were forgiven.
“For for our government just to say, you know, ‘okay, well your debt is completely forgiven.’ Obviously they have an agenda for that they need votes in November,” Greene can be heard saying ion Newsmax in the video below. “So the timing is a pure coincidence there as well, but it’s completely unfair and taxpayers all over the country, taxpayers that never took out a student loan, taxpayers that pay their bills and and you know, maybe even never went to college or just hard-working people. They shouldn’t have to pay off the great big student loan debt for some college student that piled up massive debt going to some Ivy League school. That’s not fair.”
See the White House’s tweets and video of Congresswoman Greene’s remarks below or at this link.
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/4FoCymt8TB
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022
Congressman Matt Gaetz had $482,321 in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/XPgC0pETkp
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022
Congressman Mike Kelly had $987,237 in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/Syb5Oe8gDG
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022
Congressman Vern Buchanan had over $2.3 million in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/bXpwJlWRm4
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022
Congressman Markwayne Mullin had over $1.4 million in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/Vc7mLQa2RS
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022
Judge Rules for Release of Redacted Search Warrant Affidavit by Noon Friday: Report
U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on Thursday ordered a release of a redacted version of the FBI affidavit that resulted in granting of a search warrant for Mar-a-Lago.
The Department of Justice had warned that the redactions might need to be so prevalent that the resulting document would do little to inform the public.
“I find that the Government has met its burden of showing a compelling reason/good cause to seal portions of the Affidavit because disclosure would reveal (1) the identities of witnesses, law enforcement agents, and uncharged parties, (2) the investigation’s strategy, direction, scope, sources, and methods, and (3) grand jury information protected by Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 6(e),” the judge wrote.
“Based on my independent review of the Affidavit, I further find that the Government has met its burden of showing that its proposed redactions are narrowly tailored to serve the Government’s legitimate interest in the integrity of the ongoing investigation and are the least onerous alternative to sealing the entire Affidavit,” Reinhart explained.
The judge ordered the Department of Justice to release the redacted affidavit by noon Eastern time on Friday.
Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti said, “It’s important to note that the judge adopted the redactions proposed by DOJ. A lot of information will remain redacted, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we learn new details about the extensive dialogue between the Executive Branch and the Trump Team *prior* to the warrant.”
‘That’s Not What Our Report Said’: Mueller Lawyer Nails Bill Barr for Lying in Bombshell Trump Memo
Last week, a Washington court of appeals ruled that former Attorney General Bill Barr lied about Donald Trump’s involvement in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 campaign cycle. Just days prior to Mueller’s report being released, Barr said that he’d read the report and Trump did nothing wrong.
The Justice Department released the memo on Trump’s obstruction of Mueller’s prob revealing that it was more than clear he believed that Trump committed a crime in several cases when he tried to obstruct justice.
Speaking to MSNBC about the release of the memo on Wednesday, former Mueller prosecutor Andrew Weissmann explained that the memo, penned by Barr’s two top deputies Steven Angel and Ed O’Callaghan, provides new evidence that Barr covered up for Trump.
“Essentially it lays out a lot of what was redacted and we know it was a heavily redacted form of this before and it lays out the basics,” explained NBC News justice reporter Ryan Reilly. “It does seem to be making what amounts to a defense argument for Trump in a lot of these cases. There’s one line in here regarding the line where this was [former FBI Director James] Comey telling the president that he hoped that he could let this go, and they actually write in here that there was not — it was not directing a, quote, clearly directed particular action in the investigation and Comey did not react at the time as though he had received the direct order from the president.”
He went on to call it “defensive” and make a case for what Barr had already decided: that Trump wasn’t going to be guilty of anything.
But it was Weissmann who gave inside information into what he experienced while working for Mueller. The Mueller report made it clear that there were at least 10 instances of obstruction of justice by the former president. Barr, on the other hand, wrote there was no obstruction.
“This memo, as you said, is a doozy because it has been kept under wraps and the Department of Justice thought even giving it to the district court for [the judge] to read, there is a reason when she read it that her decision was that this needs to be made public. The court of appeals agreed with her. Now to the substance. Why did they try and keep this under wraps? There is a sentence in here that is astounding to me,” Weissmann continued. “The two senior staff, say to Bill Barr that the reason he should make the decision is because if the memo comes out it might be read to imply that the president committed obstruction. Let me just repeat that: that the reason Bill Barr needs to say something is because if the memo because if the report comes out it could be read to say that the president committed obstruction.”
He explained that it’s noticeable that there’s no discussion on the memo about Bill Barr telling Mueller that he wants the special counsel to conclude whether Trump committed any obstructions of justice in his investigation or not.
“We now know clearly from his memo did not send it back to Mueller — who reported to him — was because he knew exactly what the answer would be. Because it says in black and white that this memo could be read to conclude that the president committed obstruction,” Weissmann concluded.
There is another point, he explained, that is simply “dead wrong.” At one point in the memo it says that Trump didn’t commit obstruction of justice because you can’t obstruct justice when you’re not guilty of the underlying crime.
“That is legally wrong,” he explained. “Our report actually addresses that. We cite all cases including the Arthur Anderson case which I know very well and this memo simply does not successfully, at least in my view, address the legal precedents, and it is not the case that you cannot be guilty of obstruction if you didn’t commit the underlying crime.”
Finally, he said that the point the memo gets completely wrong is that Mueller’s report found no evidence of an underlying crime or conspiracy with the Russians.
“That’s not what our report said,” Weissmann concluded. “It said that there’s evidence. It’s just that we didn’t think there was evidence beyond a reasonable doubt. So, the sort of upshot, Nicolle is, I can understand why the department has fought long and hard not to have this see the day and it’s quite a shocking document.”
See the full conversations about the memo below or at this link.
Part 1:
Part 2:
‘Garbage’: Legal Experts Say Barr ‘Should Be Disciplined’ After DOJ Releases ‘Whitewash’ Memo on Why Trump Not Charged
Legal exerts are reviewing a legal memo that served as the basis for Attorney General Bill Barr deciding to not charge then-President Donald Trump with obstruction of justice, and they are calling it “garbage,” “disingenuous,” a “total whitewash,” and “ass-covering.”
The memo, published Wednesday afternoon by The New York Times, is dated March 24, 2019.
“For the reasons stated below,”it reads in part, “we conclude that the evidence described in Volume II of the Report is not, in our judgment, sufficient to support a conclusion beyond a reasonable doubt that the President violated the obstruction-of-justice statutes. In addition, we believe that certain of the conduct examined by the Special Counsel could not, as a matter of law, support an obstruction charge under the circumstances. Accordingly, were there no constitutional barrier, we would recommend, under the Principles of Federal Prosecution, that you decline to commence such a prosecution.”
Norm Eisen, a well-known Harvard-educated attorney, former U.S. Ambassador, senior fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution, and a CNN legal analyst calls the legal memo “garbage.”
“No wonder a series of judges have slammed Barr for dishonesty in connection with all this,” Eisen writes. “It’s garbage. Anyone else woulda been prosecuted. Barr should be disciplined.”
Attorney Andrew Weissman calls the memo “disingenuous” and a “total whitewash.”
He adds: “note no discussion of Barr telling Special Counsel Mueller that he should make the decision whether Trump obstructed justice. Why? Because new DOJ memo reveals they thought Mueller Report could be read to say he did obstruct! So Barr shd say the opposite.”
CNN Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig calls the memo “ass-covering.”
“To recap,” he writes, detailing these bullet points:
“Mueller failed by refusing to state a conclusion,” “Barr publicly distorted Mueller’s findings,” “DOJ drafted this flimsy, ass-covering memo,” “Barr misled a federal court about this bogus memo,” “Garland appealed on Barr’s behalf, and lost.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
