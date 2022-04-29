RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Marjorie Taylor Greene Likened NATO to Nazis ‘Less Than 12 Hours’ After Russian State TV Did the Same Thing: Reports
U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) is once again being heralded as a hero after his impassioned speech on the House floor Thursday, during which he blasted Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for, among other vulgarities, likening NATO to the Nazis.
“She talks about NATO Nazis. Does the minority believe that our allies in NATO, who are trying to defend the people of Ukraine are Nazis? Has it come to this?” Raskin asked on Thursday.
“She said the aid that the taxpayers of America are sending to the people of Ukraine to defend themselves against Vladimir Putin and the Russian army falls into the hands of Nazis. I want to see her proof. Where’s her evidence?”
Raskin goes off on Marjorie Taylor Greene: Gentlelady talked about a massive invasion. We had a massive invasion of our own chamber and she continued to be a cheerleader for the insurrection pic.twitter.com/SOAPOxWkht
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 28, 2022
Pointing to an article on Rep. Raskin’s remarks criticizing Greene, attorney, professor, and author Seth Abramson shed a great deal of light on the Georgia Republican Congresswoman.
“I wonder how many Americans know Greene did this,” Abramson asked, referring to Greene likening NATO to Nazis, “less than 12 hours after the top primetime Kremlin TV program compared NATO to the Nazis.”
“I also wonder how many Americans know that one of Greene’s top advisors has been a Kremlin-connected guy for decades,” he added.
Probably not many.
Urging people to “Google both those things,” Abramson writes: “Greene is advised by a Kremlin-connected individual in the same way that Trump was in 2016—and if you think it’s a coincidence she’s parroting Kremlin propaganda in real time the way Trump did you need to follow golf instead of politics.”
He points to a March article at The New Republic titled, “How Republicans Spent Decades Cozying Up to Putin’s Kremlin,” that begins: “The man who once worked to connect Tom DeLay and Jack Abramoff to Russia is now chief of staff to Marjorie Taylor Greene. Any questions?”
It gets worse.
“Take Ed Buckham, the recently appointed chief of staff for Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene,” The New Republic piece continues. “Today, Buckham handles a congresswoman who proudly attends ‘white supremacist, antisemitic, pro-Putin’ rallies, as Congresswoman Liz Cheney characterized them, and has become renowned for touting conspiracy theories about how the California wildfires were started by Jewish space lasers. On Thursday, when the House of Representatives voted to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, Greene, not surprisingly, was one of eight Republicans who voted against it.”
Abramson also links to video, and writes: “And here is Kremlin TV calling NATO the world’s ‘collective Hitler’ just hours before Greene did the same thing while advised by a Kremlin-connected chief of staff. Greene has thrown in her lot with the Kremlin. She wants *election aid* from Russia.”
Here’s that video, which is subtitled in English:
Russia’s most famous journalists and “experts” saying on state TV that nuclear war with NATO maybe wouldn’t be that bad after all since the Russians will go to heaven, while the Westerners… pic.twitter.com/xOZvIM6b3h
— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 27, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Sounds Just Like Trump’: Elon Musk Blasted for Tweeting Demonstrably False Meme Supporting Conservatives
Elon Musk in a court agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission is required to get his tweets pre-authorized after being forced to pay $40 million in a fraud case ($20 from him, $20 million from Tesla). It is not clear he is doing so.
Musk, the richest man not just in the world, but in the history of the world, this week bought Twitter, the social media platform that likely has the strongest ability to shape public opinion. (Kind of like his tweets, the deal is subject to Federal Trade Commission approval.)
On Thursday Musk posted a demonstrably false tweet that suggests conservatives have not changed positions since 2008. It basically also says that liberals have moved much more to the extreme left. And it provides precisely zero evidence to back up the claim.
Many on Twitter blasted Musk, providing ample proof of just how wrong he is.
One of those leading the charge against Musk’s erroneous and divisive claim is Parker Malloy, a former Media Matters editor-at-large who just penned a piece at Substack that begins, “Maybe if Twitter had actually enforced its policies, it wouldn’t have become the type of hellhole a guy like Elon Musk would want to buy.”
Malloy points to a Pew Research Center study that states outright: “Republicans have moved further to the right than Democrats have to the left.”
Wrong https://t.co/J9FuTzxTw4 https://t.co/uIJtYI5N8S pic.twitter.com/65aoeyYnXD
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 28, 2022
Why is Musk’s erroneous tweet divisive? Because it’s false, yet feeding the already non-reality-based right wing — which is the exact concern many have about what the social media platform that shapes public opinion and legislation will become under Musk’s ownership.
Alexander Howard, the Director of the Digital Democracy Project, also pushed back on Musk’s claim. Pointing to a piece in The Economist, Howard tweets: “The GOP has shifted to the far-right since the 1990s, embracing illiberalism & anti-democratic views. The Democratic Party has not shifted far-left.”
Data do show asymmetric polarization – but the opposite of this claim.
The GOP has shifted to the far-right since the 1990s, embracing illiberalism & anti-democratic views.
The Democratic Party has not shifted far-left.@TheEIU: https://t.co/TS7BJszIRp https://t.co/ULVEiOAAEB pic.twitter.com/HgfJkMS9EC
— Alex Howard (@digiphile) April 28, 2022
Malloy also offered up this article from Roll Call:
This is a quantifiable claim, and you have it backwards. I know it’s not in meme form, but https://t.co/so5AYXOKVh
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 28, 2022
Political scientist Rachel Bitecofer served up more data:
Hey @elonmusk, this is what real data says pic.twitter.com/0DXGWvMR1Q
— Rachel Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌🇺🇦 (@RachelBitecofer) April 28, 2022
And a retort: “Get out of your silo,” she said to Musk.
Georgetown professor Don Moynihan pointed to a tweet from the World Bank-funded independent research institute that also disproves Musk’s false claim.
Granted, this isn’t a bunch of cartoon stick figures https://t.co/bfRCeNc8ws
— Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) April 28, 2022
NBC News Senior reporter Ben Collins, who covers extremism, adds:
I was alive in 2008. I must have just forgotten about the John McCain stans who stormed the Capitol after he lost because they were convinced he was finally going to arrest all of the lawmakers who were drinking baby blood under the pizza shop. https://t.co/YCq6xnJiIo
— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) April 28, 2022
MSNBC anchor Mehdi Hasan:
It’s scary that 1) he believes this nonsense, 2) posts this nonsense, and 3) will be controlling a huge social media platform while pushing this nonsense. Imagine thinking the right hasn’t moved far right since 2008 (!) or isn’t the source of political polarization in America. 🤦🏽♂️ https://t.co/vCaMWYzWdt
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 28, 2022
Former GOP Congressman Joe Walsh tweeted that Musk “sounds just like Trump.”
I come from the right. This isn’t accurate. And he knows that. But here’s the thing: Musk is purposely fucking with & deceiving his fans on the right. He wants them to think he’ll be their champion & slay all those lefties on Twitter. It’s all an act. He sounds just like Trump. https://t.co/HpnT5o8Dh0
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 28, 2022
Image by The Royal Society via Wikimedia and a CC license
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Opportunity’: Ohio Republican Pushes Bill Forcing Women ‘No Matter How Young’ to Give Birth to Their Rapist’s Child
The Ohio Republican state lawmaker who recently came under fire for promoting her version of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill is now being highly criticized after advocating that women – and even girls – who are raped be forced to give birth to the child of the man who raped them – even if that man is her father.
Her reasoning?
Abortion will not heal the emotional scars of rape.
GOP state Rep. Jean Schmidt is pushing her legislation to completely and totally ban all abortion in Ohio, with no exceptions, not even for rape or incest.
On Wednesday she told her fellow lawmakers “there is an opportunity” for a woman who has been raped, “no matter how young or old she is, to make a determination about what she’s going to do to help that life be a productive human being.”
In the U.S., according to Live Science, most girls biologically can get pregnant and give birth as early as 11 or 12 – that’s generally 6th or 7th grade.
Rep. Schmidt also said a rapist’s child should not under any circumstances be aborted because they could be the person who cures cancer. There are many other outcomes, especially for an unwanted child, one could imagine.
Criticism against Schmidt has been strong.
“We’re supposed to have a Constitution & courts so people like this can’t force their views on others,” wrote law professor and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance.
Watch:
OH Rep. Schmidt (R) on her abortion ban bill: “Rape is a difficult issue… but if a baby is created, it’s human life. Whether that mother ends that pregnancy… the scars won’t go away. It’s a shame it happens, but there’s an opportunity for women no matter how young or old…” pic.twitter.com/PVOHWlFvPq
— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) April 27, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Fox News She Doesn’t Even ‘Recall’ What Is Being Reported About Her ‘Marshall Law’ Texts
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s under-oath testimony last week was so disturbing “PerjuryTaylorGreene” trended on Twitter. In an apparent attempt to redeem herself the Georgia Republican made an appearance on Fox News propagandist Laura Ingraham’s show Wednesday night – and continued to deliver her “I don’t recall” remarks.
Not only did Greene tell Ingraham she did not recall ever advocating for martial law to President Trump, she went as far as saying she did not recall what the media has been reporting about her texts – which do in fact discuss “Marshall law.”
“So you didn’t advocate – you never advocated martial law, that President Trump should use martial law to stop, you know, the transition of power, you never advocated for that, did you?” Ingraham asked.
“I don’t recall ever advocating for martial law,” Greene replied, saying her text message is “clear and easy to read. That if that’s my text messages and that’s what they’re reporting – I don’t recall if they are – if they are, those text messages do not say calling for martial law.”
“I don’t know about that,” Greene concludes.
To be clear, based on the text message that was released and widely reported, without context “advocated” might be a bit of a strong word to describe her text to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, three days before the 2021 inauguration of President Joe Biden, but “discussed,” “brought up” and “suggested” are not.
“In our private chat with only Members,” Greene said to Meadows in a text on Jan. 17, 2021, “several are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call for Marshall (sic) law.”
“I don’t know on those things. I just wanted you to tell him,” her text continues. “They stole this election. We all know. They will destroy our country next. Please tell him to declassify as much as possible so we can go after Biden and anyone else!”
Watch:
“I don’t recall ever advocating for martial law. IDK if you have that up on the screen right now but if you put that text message up, it’s clear & easy to read that, if that’s my text messages and that’s what they’re reporting, I don’t recall if they are.”pic.twitter.com/AoDLOVttly
— andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) April 28, 2022
Trending
- CRIME3 days ago
Insider Trading? Madison Cawthorn Implicated in ‘Pump-And-Dump Cryptocurrency Scheme’: Report
- News3 days ago
‘Not Normal’: Researcher Says Overnight Dems on Twitter Lost ‘Significant’ Number of Followers – as Republicans Gained
- BREAKING NEWS3 days ago
NYTimes Bombshell: Kevin McCarthy Was Secretly Recorded Warning That GOP Congress Members Could Incite Violence
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM1 day ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene: Christians Helping Resettle Migrants and Refugees Are Controlled by ‘Satan’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Fox News She Doesn’t Even ‘Recall’ What Is Being Reported About Her ‘Marshall Law’ Texts
- News1 day ago
‘Republicans Are Freaks!’: Morning Joe Delivers Democrats’ Winning Message for the Midterms
- AMERICAN IDIOTS19 hours ago
GOP Lawmakers Spreading False ‘Furries’ Claim School Kids Are Pretending to Be Animals and Demanding Litter Boxes (Again)
- News1 day ago
‘Really Good News’: Cawthorn Brags About Not Getting Arrested Days After Second Airport Weapons Violation