Marjorie Taylor Greene Likened NATO to Nazis ‘Less Than 12 Hours’ After Russian State TV Did the Same Thing: Reports

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) is once again being heralded as a hero after his impassioned speech on the House floor Thursday, during which he blasted Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for, among other vulgarities, likening NATO to the Nazis.

“She talks about NATO Nazis. Does the minority believe that our allies in NATO, who are trying to defend the people of Ukraine are Nazis? Has it come to this?” Raskin asked on Thursday.

“She said the aid that the taxpayers of America are sending to the people of Ukraine to defend themselves against Vladimir Putin and the Russian army falls into the hands of Nazis. I want to see her proof. Where’s her evidence?”

Raskin goes off on Marjorie Taylor Greene: Gentlelady talked about a massive invasion. We had a massive invasion of our own chamber and she continued to be a cheerleader for the insurrection pic.twitter.com/SOAPOxWkht — Acyn (@Acyn) April 28, 2022

Pointing to an article on Rep. Raskin’s remarks criticizing Greene, attorney, professor, and author Seth Abramson shed a great deal of light on the Georgia Republican Congresswoman.

“I wonder how many Americans know Greene did this,” Abramson asked, referring to Greene likening NATO to Nazis, “less than 12 hours after the top primetime Kremlin TV program compared NATO to the Nazis.”

“I also wonder how many Americans know that one of Greene’s top advisors has been a Kremlin-connected guy for decades,” he added.

Probably not many.

Urging people to “Google both those things,” Abramson writes: “Greene is advised by a Kremlin-connected individual in the same way that Trump was in 2016—and if you think it’s a coincidence she’s parroting Kremlin propaganda in real time the way Trump did you need to follow golf instead of politics.”

He points to a March article at The New Republic titled, “How Republicans Spent Decades Cozying Up to Putin’s Kremlin,” that begins: “The man who once worked to connect Tom DeLay and Jack Abramoff to Russia is now chief of staff to Marjorie Taylor Greene. Any questions?”

It gets worse.

“Take Ed Buckham, the recently appointed chief of staff for Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene,” The New Republic piece continues. “Today, Buckham handles a congresswoman who proudly attends ‘white supremacist, antisemitic, pro-Putin’ rallies, as Congresswoman Liz Cheney characterized them, and has become renowned for touting conspiracy theories about how the California wildfires were started by Jewish space lasers. On Thursday, when the House of Representatives voted to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, Greene, not surprisingly, was one of eight Republicans who voted against it.”

Abramson also links to video, and writes: “And here is Kremlin TV calling NATO the world’s ‘collective Hitler’ just hours before Greene did the same thing while advised by a Kremlin-connected chief of staff. Greene has thrown in her lot with the Kremlin. She wants *election aid* from Russia.”

Here’s that video, which is subtitled in English: