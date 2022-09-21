BREAKING NEWS
NY AG Referring Criminal Charges Against Trump to the Feds, Alleges He ‘Grossly Inflated’ Net Worth by ‘Billions’
Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump are all being sued by New York Attorney General Letitia James in a massive civil lawsuit alleging they and others associated with his businesses “grossly inflated” his assets by “billions” of dollars. In a Wednesday news conference James says she is also referring criminal charges to federal authorities, including the Justice Department and the IRS, and her goal is to prohibit some of Trump’s businesses from operating in New York.
Trump falsely inflated the value of his assets to obtain favorable loan rates and other benefits, and deflated the value of his assets to pay lower taxes, James said Wednesday, after a years-long investigation. She alleges he inflated his net worth “by billions of dollars to unjustly enrich himself and to cheat the system, thereby cheating all of us.”
BREAKING: NY AG Letitia James is filing a lawsuit against fmr. Pres. Trump, accusing him of falsely inflating his net worth “by billions of dollars to unjustly enrich himself and to cheat the system, thereby cheating all of us.” https://t.co/D3gInaCSqB pic.twitter.com/Ve647ZbVzj
— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 21, 2022
James repeatedly stressed Trump and others many times “pleaded the fifth,” which in civil cases can be seen as a possible sign of guilt, or, in legal terms, “adverse inference.”
James explained how Trump false inflated the value of his own New York home.
READ MORE: 'Premeditated, Fraudulent, and Illegal': Asylum Seekers Sue DeSantis After Being Sent to Martha's Vineyard
“Mr Trump represented that his apartment spanned more than 30,000 sq ft, which was the basis for valuing the apartment,” at Trump Tower on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue, she said, as The Guardian reports. “In reality, the apartment had an area of less than 11,000 sq ft, something that Mr Trump was well aware of. And based on that inflated square footage the value of the apartment in 2015 and 2016 was $327m.”
“To this date, no apartment in New York City has ever sold for close to that amount,” James notes. “Tripling the size of the apartment for purposes of the valuation was intentional and deliberate fraud. Not an honest mistake.”
Fmr. Pres Trump and his associates used “objectively false numbers to calculate property values,” NY AG says.
In one example, he said one of his apartments was more than 30K square feet. In reality, it had an area less than 11K. pic.twitter.com/RVZUxnqIPM
— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 21, 2022
READ MORE: Trump Handpicked Special Master's First Hearing 'Not Going Well' for Trump Attorneys: 'That's the End of It'
At one point James said, “we are attempting aspart of our relief to dissolve these corporations,” but later corrected herself saying, “that was incorrect. We are not trying to dissolve them – he still has a financial interest in these businesses and corporations,” she noted.
“While James is not seeking to dissolve the organization altogether,” The New York Times’ Benjamin Protess writes, “she is seeking to permanently prohibit some of Trump’s companies from doing business in New York. It’s unclear how much of an impact this would ultimately have on Trump’s operations, but it could be a major blow.”
James called Trump’s actions “The Art of the Steal.”
BREAKING NEWS
Civil Fraud Lawsuit Against Donald Trump and Three of His Children Filed by New York Attorney General: Report
The New York Attorney General has filed a civil fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump and three of his adult children, and his business, the Trump Organization, and others, according to CNN, citing court records.
“The case docket indicates the defendants are Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, Allen Weisselberg, Jeffrey Mcconney, The Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, The Trump Organization, Inc., and other businesses associated with Trump.”
Donald Trump, James says in her news conference, inflated his net worth by “billions of dollars,” and did so with the assistance of others named in her lawsuit.
NY AG Letitia James is holding a news conference slated to start at 11:30 AM ET, which you can watch live here.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Image: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead
BREAKING NEWS
Watch Live: NY AG Makes ‘Major Announcement’
Tuesday night Attorney General of New York Letitia James sent out a press release promising a “major announcement,” but did not give any indication what it might be.
Many presume it will be the announcement of a case against Donald Trump or one of his children, after she rejected a settlement offer in her investigation into how Trump values and devalues his assets just last week.
Just Security reports James’ announcement “very well might be a monumental civil case against Trump, his organization, and possibly one or more of his children. Media reports indicate that she has rejected a settlement. Despite these reports, in our experience, settlement at some stage in the future remains a realistic possibility—the New York Office of the Attorney General (the “OAG”) may well be taking an aggressive posture to secure a more favorable settlement. There is even an outside chance that a significant settlement is announced today—or that the major announcement is about something else altogether.”
NEW: Civil Fraud Lawsuit Against Donald Trump and Three of His Children Filed by New York Attorney General: Report
Watch below or at this link. Her news conference is scheduled to begin at 11:30 AM ET.
BREAKING NEWS
Speculation Swirls After NY Attorney General Promises ‘Major Announcement’
New York Attorney General Letitia James overnight promised she will make a “major announcement” in a Wednesday morning press conference, and speculation is swirling.
James’ press conference is now scheduled for 11:30 AM.
Less than a week ago The New York Times reported her “office has rebuffed an offer from Donald J. Trump’s lawyers to settle a contentious civil investigation into the former president and his family real estate business, setting the stage for a lawsuit that would accuse Mr. Trump of fraud, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.”
James “is also considering suing at least one of Mr. Trump’s adult children, the people said. Ivanka, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. have all been senior executives at Mr. Trump’s company, the Trump Organization,” the Times added.
READ MORE: Trump Handpicked Special Master's First Hearing 'Not Going Well' for Trump Attorneys: 'That's the End of It'
James has been investigating what Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen alleged in sworn testimony before Congress: Trump has a history of inflating the value of his assets for insurance and other purposes, and deflating the value of his assets when filing taxes.
“It was my experience that Mr. Trump inflated his total assets when it served his purposes, such as trying to be listed amongst the wealthiest people in Forbes, and deflated his assets to reduce his real estate taxes,” Cohen told Congress in 2019.
Cohen Tuesday night gleefully posted a “Monopoly” stylized cartoon showing Trump being hauled away. It reads: “Go Directly to Jail, Do Not Pass Mar-a-Lago.”
At 10:45am tomorrow, NYAG @TishJames will be announcing something. I will be there live on @tiktok_us through my michaelcohen_ account. Follow me now and join me for a comment, question and answer session. See you then for my usual unfiltered and raw opinions! pic.twitter.com/XFFBMUa6q7
— Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) September 21, 2022
NEW: Watch Live: NY AG Makes ‘Major Announcement’
Last week, in response to the Times reporting, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance speculated, “Perhaps James rejected the Trump Org settlement offer because it was an inadequate low-ball. Or perhaps her evidence is just that good. Either way, the stage is now set for her to file a lawsuit accusing Trump of fraud.”
Tuesday night MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin, posting on Twitter noted the Times’ reporting in response to a tweet about the announcement.
Tristan Snell, an attorney who prosecuted the Trump University case asked: “Is Trump’s week about to go from bad to catastrophically worse?”
Image: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead
