News
Trump Handpicked Special Master’s First Hearing ‘Not Going Well’ for Trump Attorneys: ‘That’s the End of It’
In a Brooklyn courtroom hearing held by Senior U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie, the Trump handpicked “special master” appeared to signal the Trump team has little ground to stand on.
Judge Dearie is tasked with determining which, if any of the more than 11,000 items federal agents seized from Mar-a-Lago should be returned to the former president, or be singled out over attorney-client privilege claims. He was directed to focus first on the 100 or so that DOJ wants to use to continue their investigation, and to use to determine how badly national security has been harmed.
Trump is making many claims including that the items are covered by executive privilege, attorney-client privilege, were declassified, were reclassified as personal records, and others.
READ MORE: ‘He Knew Nothing About So Many Things’: Trump White House Staffers Were ‘Startled’ by His Ignorance
“This is not a criminal case; this is a civil matter,” said Judge Dearie, early into Tuesday afternoon’s hearing.
Law & Crime‘s Adam Klasfeld reports, “That means plaintiff (Trump) has the burden to establish need for relief, he notes.”
About 30 minutes in, national security lawyer Brad Moss tweeted, “This Special Master gambit does not appear to be going well for TFG at all,” referring to Trump as “TFG,” the former guy.
Another strong indictor the case was not going well for team Trump, also from Klasfeld:
“Big from Dearie: He presses Trump’s lawyers on what he’s supposed to do. The government provided ‘prima facie evidence’ of classification, ie, the markings. ‘As far as I’m concerned, that’s the end of it.'”
READ MORE: ‘Big Story’: DeSantis Transporting Asylum Seekers to Martha’s Vineyard Was ‘Clearly Not a State Action’ Journalist Says
In other words, Judge Dearie is suggesting if the Trump team is refusing to give him proof of which documents were declassified, which they are refusing to do, he will be forced to take the Dept. of Justice’s word.
Attorney Tristan Snell, who successfully prosecuted the Trump University case for the Manhattan DA’s Office, observes: “Judge Dearie makes clear he is taking government’s position that the classified Mar-a-Lago documents are in fact classified. ‘What business is it of the court? … As far as I’m concerned that’s the end of it.’ Trump’s insistence on a special master is NOT going well.”
Later, on the refusal to discus declassification, Judge Dearie told Trump attorney James Trusty, “You can’t have your cake and eat it,” Klasfeld noted.
The Daily Beast reports, “Special Master Raymond Dearie indicated Tuesday that this case could be very simple, and that Trump may be in trouble.”
The headline at Politico was equally harsh for the former president’s attorneys: “Special Master expresses skepticism with Trump team’s assertions.”
“Judge Raymond Dearie pushed Trump’s lawyers repeatedly for refusing to back up the former president’s claim that he declassified the highly sensitive national security-related records discovered in his residence,” Politico reported.
The hearing, marred by technical issues with countless people on the audio line refusing to mute their phones, lasted barely 45 minutes.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Onesie-Twosies’: DeSantis Declares Florida Not Seeing ‘Mass’ Migration in Defense for Going to Texas for Immigrants
Criticizing “Biden” for “flying these people all over the fruited plane,” Republican Governor Ron DeSantis defended his scheme to go into Texas to take asylum-seeking immigrants, round them up, and send them to Martha’s Vineyard by stating there is not “mass” migration into Florida.
DeSantis, facing a tight re-election battle against Democratic former Florida Governor Charlie Crist, is under fire from the left and the right for what some legal experts say may be a kidnapping or human trafficking operation. One Texas sheriff has already announced he is opening an investigation into the DeSantis escapade, several Massachusetts attorneys are looking at suing DeSantis, and the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney is talking with DOJ about possible legal action as well.
“The problem is is we’re not seeing mass movements of them into Florida so you end up with a car of maybe two, and if you know that that’s illegal and there’s someone that’s kind of smuggling then committing crimes then you can do arrests,” DeSantis told reporters at a news conference Tuesday. “There have been drug seizures. ”
READ MORE: Trump Handpicked Special Master’s First Hearing ‘Not Going Well’ for Trump Attorneys: ‘That’s the End of It’
“That’s not effective enough to stop the mass migrations. They’re just coming in onesie-twosies.”
“We’ve had people on the border, we’ve done a lot of intelligence, Everyone down there will say, between a third and forty percent of the people coming across are seeking to end up in Florida.”
DeSantis also suggested his administration is profiling people “at the source,” meaning Texas, and “divert” to “sanctuary jurisdictions”
READ MORE: ‘They Said They Wanted This’: DeSantis on Defense Heads to Hannity Over Sending Asylum Seekers to Martha’s Vineyard
Attorney, MSNBC legal analyst and host Katie Zhang asked, “So DeSantis is preemptively—without any just cause or without being based upon any reasonable or reliable information—just kidnapping asylum-seekers and transporting them across state lines to dump them in another city?”
Watch below or at this link.
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), when asked why the state paid to transport migrants from Texas instead of from Florida:
“The problem is we’re not seeing mass movements of them into Florida … It’s just coming in onesie-twosies.” pic.twitter.com/zY1Ma3cst8
— The Recount (@therecount) September 20, 2022
News
‘They Said They Wanted This’: DeSantis on Defense Heads to Hannity Over Sending Asylum Seekers to Martha’s Vineyard
Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis was forced to go on Fox News’ “Hannity” Monday night to defend his decision to send 50 asylum seekers from Venezuela who were reportedly falsely enticed to board planes in Texas with promises of food, cash, housing, education and jobs assistance and a trip to Boston, while actually being sent to Martha’s Vineyard.
“They said they wanted this,” the Florida governor now under investigation by a Texas sheriff and possibly facing a federal investigation told Sean Hannity, “they said they were a sanctuary jurisdiction,” he claimed, Florida Politics reports.
Massachusetts is not a sanctuary state, and has only eight sanctuary cities. Martha’s Vineyard is not one of them. Sanctuary cities promise to not cooperate with federal immigration authorities, meaning they will not report immigrants who are in the country unlawfully – which these asylum seekers were not.
READ MORE: ‘Big Story’: DeSantis Transporting Asylum Seekers to Martha’s Vineyard Was ‘Clearly Not a State Action’ Journalist Says
These 50 or so immigrants were seeking asylum, and are therefore in the country legally. They reportedly have followed procedures to apply for asylum, so were in no risk of being deported, and therefore did not need to go to a “sanctuary jurisdiction.”
“Millions of people since Biden’s been President illegally coming across the southern border,” DeSantis told Hannity. “Do they freak out about that? No. You had migrants die in the Rio Grande. You had 50 die in Texas in a trailer because they were being neglected. Was there a freak out about that?”
There was nationwide anger about the 53 – not 50 – people found dead in a locked tractor trailer last year. There were national headline stories for days. One month later two men were charged “on counts of transporting and conspiring to transport immigrants illegally resulting in death; and conspiring to transport immigrants illegally resulting in serious injury,” The Washington Post reported in July of last year.
“It’s only when fifty get put into Martha’s Vineyard,” DeSantis continued, speaking of human beings as objects, “which wasn’t saying they didn’t want this. They said they wanted this, they said they were a sanctuary jurisdiction.”
READ MORE: Biden Approval Soars as Trump’s Sinks
Florida Politics reports DeSantis described the migrants as “basically destitute” and “put in a situation where they could have succeeded” by being flown to Massachusetts.
“Not only did they not welcome them, they deported [sic] them the next day with the National Guard,” DeSantis falsely claimed. Governor Charlie Baker, a Republican, called in the National Guard to assist the asylum seekers because Edgartown, a town of just over 5100 people, did not have the resources to properly care for their new guests.
One of the immigrants, CNN reported, had two gold teeth pulled out by a violent drug trafficking cartel when “he told them he could not make the extortion payment.”
About 30 chose voluntarily to be transported to a National Guard facility. Gov. Baker stressed the immigrants were given the choice to stay or go.
DeSantis also told Hannity all the immigrants had “signed consent forms to go,.” He claimed the flights were “clearly voluntary and all the other nonsense you’re hearing is just not true.”
Whether or not they signed consent forms is unproven. Also in question would be was there clear disclosure, did they know what they were signing?
READ MORE: Brochure Claims Asylum Seekers DeSantis Sent to Martha’s Vineyard Could Receive ‘8 Months Cash Assistance’: Report
Fred Wellman of the On Democracy podcast tweeted a few questions to Gov. DeSantis: “Who paid the ‘vendor’? Who paid for the videographer? Why didn’t you alert Massachusetts authorities before giving the story to Fox News? Why did you need to go to Texas if Florida is ‘overrun” with migrants?’
Hannity told DeSantis that the 50 immigrants “were fed, they were showered, they were offered haircuts and any other services they were needed, correct?”
The governor claimed they all received a “packet” with a “map of Massachusetts” and telephone numbers for service agencies.
3. Yesterday, https://t.co/Gl6evXRDcZ published a brochure that was provided to migrants to induce them to board a flight to Massachusetts.
The brochure suggested the migrants were eligible for a laundry list of benefits including “cash assistance,” and “housing”
THIS IS A LIE pic.twitter.com/0gGdax1I1p
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 20, 2022
15. BTW, this was a brochure (right) that was so haphazardly put together that it doesn’t even include the real Massachusetts flag (left)https://t.co/MXdhOY0s89 pic.twitter.com/y43YiQOBY1
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 20, 2022
But Popular Information’s Judd Legum, who published the brochure the immigrants were given to entice them onto the plane, says DeSantis officials held a “hastily scheduled press call with sympathetic media outlets” on Monday, attacking his reporting.
Legum also says the brochure contained information “from a Mass[achusetts] website, but it’s a website describing benefits for A DIFFERENT CLASS OF PEOPLE.”
“DeSantis and his team don’t understand the difference between refugees (who are eligible for resettlement benefits) & asylum applicants (who are not).”
DeSantis also claimed on “Hannity” that Martha’s Vineyard “could have absorbed these people without a problem.” That too is false. Martha’s Vineyard is a seasonal resort island that is home for a month or two to the wealthy, but off-season it’s a very different story.
“The median income on Martha’s Vineyard is $7K BELOW the state median,” Massachusetts state Rep. Dylan Fernandes said over the weekend in defense of the area. “The majority of year-round residents are diverse working class people who make these communities run.”
Watch Gov. DeSantis below or at this link.
DeSantis: The vendor doing this for Florida provided them with a packet with a map of Martha’s Vineyard and the numbers for different services on Martha’s Vineyard. It had numbers for the overall agencies in Massachusetts that handle things involving immigration and refugees pic.twitter.com/2YqzgvV0wR
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 20, 2022
News
‘He Knew Nothing About So Many Things’: Trump White House Staffers Were ‘Startled’ by His Ignorance
While promoting their book “The Divider” on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Tuesday morning, journalists Peter Baker and Susan Glasser revealed anecdotes about Donald Trump’s absolute ignorance about world affairs and even geography when he was president that aides stunned.
Speaking with co-host Jonathan Lemire, the two authors were asked about Trump’s issues dealing with former leaders and they revealed a story about the former president offering to give away the West Bank.
“There is so much about his meetings with Putin in Helsinki, his efforts to walk out of NATO,” host Lemire began. “This headline, which took my breath away when I read it over the weekend, that he nearly gave away the West Bank — tell us how that could have happened.”
“We decided to do this book after he left office because there was more to learn,” Baker admitted. “One was the great anecdote where apparently Trump calls up [former Treasury Secretary] Steve Mnuchin at the Davos conference when he’s meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan and put him on the phone, and said, ‘Hey king, I’ve got a great deal for you, I’m going to give you the West Bank.’ And anybody who understands Jordan where the Palestinian population is sort of a restive force in politics there and understands that was not anything King Abdullah wanted.”
READ MORE: Trump ignoring White House lawyer on secret docs could open door to Espionage Act charges: legal expert
“He told an American friend, ‘I nearly had a heart attack, I doubled over, I couldn’t breathe,'” Baker continued. “It went to where Donald Trump’s view of the world is very superficial and transactional — and he is simply going to give the king something the king has no interest in having.”
“It explains a lot about his foreign policy, which was very, very much built on the basis of someone who didn’t spend a single day in office prior to becoming president and he had a lot to learn, ” he elaborated. “He didn’t know the difference between the Baltics and Balkans. One aide was saying he knew nothing about so many things, it was startling to them even after they spent time in his presence.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Beyond Un-American’: Experts Blast Trump’s ‘Psychotic’ 103-Minute Ohio Rally Speech
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Brochure Claims Asylum Seekers DeSantis Sent to Martha’s Vineyard Could Receive ‘8 Months Cash Assistance’: Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Civil War? Top CBS News Reporter Fears America Is Close
- News16 hours ago
‘He Knew Nothing About So Many Things’: Trump White House Staffers Were ‘Startled’ by His Ignorance
- News1 day ago
Biden Approval Soars as Trump’s Sinks
- News2 days ago
Trump Lawyers Are Hoping Their Hand-Picked Special Master Hates the FBI After Carter Page Warrant Problems: Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘Ignoring the Truth Is Not a Path Forward’: Critics Warn on Trump’s Rally – ‘Uncanny Resemblance’ to ‘Nazi Salute’
- News1 day ago
‘Big Story’: DeSantis Transporting Asylum Seekers to Martha’s Vineyard Was ‘Clearly Not a State Action’ Journalist Says