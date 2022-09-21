BREAKING NEWS
Civil Fraud Lawsuit Against Donald Trump and Three of His Children Filed by New York Attorney General: Report
The New York Attorney General has filed a civil fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump and three of his adult children, and his business, the Trump Organization, and others, according to CNN, citing court records.
“The case docket indicates the defendants are Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, Allen Weisselberg, Jeffrey Mcconney, The Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, The Trump Organization, Inc., and other businesses associated with Trump.”
Donald Trump, James says in her news conference, inflated his net worth by “billions of dollars,” and did so with the assistance of others named in her lawsuit.
NY AG Letitia James is holding a news conference slated to start at 11:30 AM ET, which you can watch live here.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Image: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead
