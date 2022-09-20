BREAKING NEWS
‘Premeditated, Fraudulent, and Illegal’: Asylum Seekers Sue DeSantis After Being Sent to Martha’s Vineyard
Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis is being sued in a federal civil rights class action lawsuit after sending 50 asylum seekers from Venezuela who were reportedly falsely enticed to board planes in Texas with promises of food, cash, housing, education and jobs assistance, and a trip to Boston, to Martha’s Vineyard in “a premeditated, fraudulent, and illegal scheme,” the lawsuit filed in Boston alleges.
The lawsuit names the GOP Florida governor along with Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue, the Florida Department of Transportation, the State of Florida, and five ‘unidentified accomplices,’ The Boston Globe reports.
Defendants “designed and executed a premeditated, fraudulent, and illegal scheme centered on exploiting” the vulnerability of the immigrants, who “fled to the United States in a desperate attempt to protect themselves and their families from gang, police, and state-sponsored violence and the oppression of political dissent,” the Globe reports the lawsuit charges.
READ MORE: ‘Onesie-Twosies’: DeSantis Declares Florida Not Seeing ‘Mass’ Migration in Defense for Going to Texas for Immigrants
“These cowardly government actors must be held accountable for their clear misuse of government power,” Jacob Love, a staff attorney for the group that filed the lawsuit, Lawyers for Civil Rights (LCR).
The asylum seekers “were targeted and induced to board airplanes and cross state lines under false pretenses,” LCR says in a press release. “Accomplices of state officials, including the Florida Governor, targeted immigrants recently released from shelters and made false promises of work opportunities, schooling for the children, and immigration assistance in order to induce travel. Until immediately before landing, the affected immigrants did not know they were going to Martha’s Vineyard, a geographically isolated island off the coast of Massachusetts. Once the planes landed in Martha’s Vineyard those who had coerced individuals to travel under these false pretenses disappeared, leaving the affected immigrants to learn that the offers of assistance had all been a ruse to exploit them for political purposes.”
Oscar Chacòn, Executive Director of Alianza Americas, which has been working with the immigrants adds: “For the Governor of Florida to cynically use recently arrived immigrants who have applied for asylum in the U.S. to advance a hate-driven agenda intended to create confusion and rejection throughout the country, is not only morally despicable, but utterly contrary to the best traditions of humanitarian protection embraced by most Americans.”
READ MORE: ‘They Said They Wanted This’: DeSantis on Defense Heads to Hannity Over Sending Asylum Seekers to Martha’s Vineyard
On Tuesday Gov. DeSantis, defended his action of going out-of-state to find immigrants by saying there is not mass migration into Florida.
“They said they wanted this,” the Florida governor, referring to the people of Martha’s Vineyard said on Monday, “they said they were a sanctuary jurisdiction,” he claimed.
‘Special Treatment’: Trump Judge Denies DOJ’s National Security Request Over Classified Docs Seized at Mar-a-Lago
Federal District Judge Aileen Cannon Thursday evening rejected a national security-related motion, refusing the U.S. Dept. of Justice’s repeated requests to allow it access to the 100 or so classified documents it seized from Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on August 8.
Judge Cannon also announced Thursday the appointment of a “special master,” an independent third-party, that was requested by Donald Trump. It is unusual for a special master to be appointed in such cases and, legal experts say, before charges are filed. Cannon appointed Raymond J. Dearie, Senior United States District Judge for the Eastern District of New York, who the Trump camp requested and DOJ agreed to not object to, as the Associated Press reports.
Cannon, appointed by then-President Donald Trump and confirmed after the 2020 election, has been extensively criticized for what legal experts say are her flawed rulings inappropriately favoring Trump.
Her ruling Thursday again favored Trump, legal experts say, for no legal reason.
READ MORE: Newsom Urges Garland to Open RICO, Kidnapping Investigation Over ‘Inhumane’ Use of ‘Kids as Political Pawns’
“She says she is not entering a stay because she isn’t yet persuaded the documents are classified and/or not privileged. She implicitly seems to think Trump could have a possessory interest in formerly classified govt records,” Attorney Luppe B. Luppen says.
Constitutional law expert and retired Harvard Law law professor Laurence Tribe is accusing Judge Cannon of giving Trump “special treatment.”
Posting a link to her decision he writes: “Here’s Judge Cannon’s bid for permanent ignominy. She ends her denial of a stay by saying (in effect) former presidents are entitled to special treatment.”
Joyce Vance, the popular MSNBC legal analyst, law professor, and former U.S. Attorney says Judge Cannon’s decision is a “Terrible ruling.”
She says DOJ will appeal the ruling.
“Judge Cannon appoints a special master & refuses to lift the injunction prohibiting DOJ from using classified documents to further the criminal investigation, also impeding intelligence community review of the damage Trump has done. Next, 11th Circuit for appeal. Terrible ruling.”
LGBTQ Students in Civil Rights Case Against Religious University Chalk Up Win at Supreme Court – for Now
In a 5-4 decision Wednesday evening the U.S. Supreme Court opted to not block a state court’s ruling ordering a faith-based private university to recognize an LGBTQ students’ organization, but the order is quite likely temporary.
Yeshiva University, which has four campuses in New York City, was ordered by a state court to recognize Y.U. Pride Alliance, citing New York State anti-discrimination law.
Over the weekend Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who oversees the 2nd Circuit including courts in New York, Connecticut, and Vermont, blocked the state court’s ruling in what some call an administrative order. She did not refer the case to the full Court.
Wednesday evening, Justice Sotomayor, along with Chief Justice John Roberts, and Justices Elena Kagan, Brett Kavanaugh, and Ketanji Brown Jackson voted to allow the lower court’s ruling to go into effect. That ruling requires Yeshiva University to recognize the LGBTQ students’ organization.
READ MORE: ‘Powder Keg’: Lindsey Graham’s Abortion Ban Takes Hold With Some Republicans – Others Say It Doesn’t Go Far Enough
Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett dissented, with Justice Alito speaking the loudest.
“I doubt that Yeshiva’s return to state court will be fruitful, and I see no reason why we should not grant a stay at this time,” Alito wrote, according to the L.A. Times. “It is our duty to stand up for the Constitution even when doing so is controversial.”
But legal experts disagreed with Alito, as did the court’s more liberal justices, if not only on the merits, at least on the procedural aspects.
Some were aghast at Yeshiva’s aggressive process, making a beeline for the Supreme Court before having exhausted all remedies in the lower courts – something that was expected practice until what some say this activist court has not only allowed but invited.
READ MORE: Watch: Pelosi Cracks Joke About Republicans After Lindsey Graham’s Abortion Ban Plan Flails
“Chief Justice Roberts and Justice Kavanaugh join the three more liberal Justices in 5-4 ruling rejecting Yeshiva’s application to block a state trial court order — noting that Yeshiva still has the ability to pursue similar relief in the New York state courts,” Law professor Steve Vladeck noted.
Vladeck is also the author of the upcoming book, “The Shadow Docket: How the Supreme Court Uses Stealth Rulings to Amass Power and Undermine the Republic.”
Y.U. Pride Alliance attorney Katie Rosenfeld called the decision a “victory for Yeshiva University students who are simply seeking basic rights that are uncontested at peer universities,” Reuters reports. “At the end of the day, Yeshiva University students will have a club for peer support this year, and the sky is not going to fall down.”
But before LGBTQ and civil rights supporters start celebrating, Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern, agreeing with conservative writer David French, says, “Roberts and Kavanaugh will ultimately side with Yeshiva, but they refused to reward the school’s abuse of the shadow docket to hop over state courts.”
The far-right legal group Becket Fund for Religious Liberty is representing Yeshiva.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Senate Republicans to Introduce Nationwide Abortion Ban: Reports
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) will lead Senate Republicans in a push to pass a nationwide ban on abortion in a press conference Tuesday, less than two months before the November midterms, according to multiple reports.
Despite wording in an apparent press release calling it a “late term” abortion ban, The Washington Post’s Caroline Kitchener says it is expected to call for a ban on all abortions at or after 15 weeks.
“Tomorrow, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser, and pro-life women leaders will join Senator Lindsey Graham(R-SC) at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol for the introduction of the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act,” the press release from Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America reads.
Medical experts are clear that fetuses cannot feel pain until at least 24 weeks.
The move to impose a nationwide abortion ban barely into the second trimester comes less than three months after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the nearly 50-year old landmark decision that said there is a constitutional right to abortion. Justices and Republicans insisted it was a states’ rights issue, but with this push to ban abortion before some women even know they’re pregnant it’s clear the states’ rights claim was a smokescreen.
Politico’s Alice Miranda Ollstein also reported on the expected announcement by Sen. Graham.
The Supreme Court’s decision in the Dobbs case, rescinding the civil right to abortion, and the Democrats’ promise to make the right to abortion a federal law, along with President Biden’s historic legislative successes, have moved projected control of the Senate back to the Democrats.
The South Carolina Post and Courier’s Caitlin Byrd adds, “At a DNC fundraiser earlier tonight in Boston, Biden said: ‘I want to codify Roe v Wade.'”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
