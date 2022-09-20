Listen: Trump-Backed Attorney General Nominee Compares Plan B to Fentanyl – ‘You Have to Stop It at the Border’

Michigan Republican nominee for Attorney General Matt DePerno is comparing Plan B, known as the “morning after pill,” to the deadly illegal drug fentanyl, and insisting it should be banned.

In audio published by Heartland Signal, DePerno is asked about Plan B, and admits he does not even know what it is.

DePerno was recorded talking to someone who says they don’t know much about Michigan’s abortion laws. DePerno says the current law is under an injunction. A Michigan judge ruled the 1931 law is unconstitutional.

“What about Plan B?” the unnamed man asks DePerno.

“What’s Plan B?” DePerno responds.

“The morning after pill,” the man replies.

“You’ve got to figure out how you ban the pill from the state,” Deperno says.

READ MORE: ‘They Said They Wanted This’: DeSantis on Defense Heads to Hannity Over Sending Asylum Seekers to Martha’s Vineyard

Asked if that would be through the courts, DePerno, falsely implying it is illegally smuggled into the state, says, “Well how do you stop it from coming in?”

Planned Parenthood says Plan B, sold under different brand names, is available over the counter without a prescription.

The man replies he has no idea how to stop it, and asks DePerno if he does.

“Well I do. You have to stop it at the border. It would be no different than like fentanyl.”

He goes on to say it’s a state issue and the state “has to ban it.”

“And it should be banned,” DePerno adds after admitting he does not know what Plan B is.

“The morning-after pill is super safe,” Planned Parenthood also says, “and Plan B side effects aren’t super common. There have been no reports of serious problems out of the millions of people who’ve taken it.”

READ MORE: ‘Ignoring the Truth Is Not a Path Forward’: Critics Warn on Trump’s Rally – ‘Uncanny Resemblance’ to ‘Nazi Salute’

DePerno is endorsed by Donald Trump and under investigation for leading “a team that gained unauthorized access to voting equipment while hunting for evidence to support former President Donald Trump’s false election-fraud claims,” according to Reuters.

He faces incumbent Democratic state Attorney General Dana Nessel in November.

“Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Just two milligrams of fentanyl, which is equal to 10-15 grains of table salt, is considered a lethal dose,” the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) warns.

Republicans in some states have indicated they would like to ban contraception, which has been recognized as a constitutional right since 1965, via Griswold v. Connecticut. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says that ruling should be “corrected.”

Heartland Signal notes that the audio was “taken from a conversation at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Texas last month and provided by a Democratic source on the condition of anonymity.

Listen below or at this link.