RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Listen: Trump-Backed Attorney General Nominee Compares Plan B to Fentanyl – ‘You Have to Stop It at the Border’
Michigan Republican nominee for Attorney General Matt DePerno is comparing Plan B, known as the “morning after pill,” to the deadly illegal drug fentanyl, and insisting it should be banned.
In audio published by Heartland Signal, DePerno is asked about Plan B, and admits he does not even know what it is.
DePerno was recorded talking to someone who says they don’t know much about Michigan’s abortion laws. DePerno says the current law is under an injunction. A Michigan judge ruled the 1931 law is unconstitutional.
“What about Plan B?” the unnamed man asks DePerno.
“What’s Plan B?” DePerno responds.
“The morning after pill,” the man replies.
“You’ve got to figure out how you ban the pill from the state,” Deperno says.
READ MORE: 'They Said They Wanted This': DeSantis on Defense Heads to Hannity Over Sending Asylum Seekers to Martha's Vineyard
Asked if that would be through the courts, DePerno, falsely implying it is illegally smuggled into the state, says, “Well how do you stop it from coming in?”
Planned Parenthood says Plan B, sold under different brand names, is available over the counter without a prescription.
The man replies he has no idea how to stop it, and asks DePerno if he does.
“Well I do. You have to stop it at the border. It would be no different than like fentanyl.”
He goes on to say it’s a state issue and the state “has to ban it.”
“And it should be banned,” DePerno adds after admitting he does not know what Plan B is.
“The morning-after pill is super safe,” Planned Parenthood also says, “and Plan B side effects aren’t super common. There have been no reports of serious problems out of the millions of people who’ve taken it.”
READ MORE: 'Ignoring the Truth Is Not a Path Forward': Critics Warn on Trump's Rally – 'Uncanny Resemblance' to 'Nazi Salute'
DePerno is endorsed by Donald Trump and under investigation for leading “a team that gained unauthorized access to voting equipment while hunting for evidence to support former President Donald Trump’s false election-fraud claims,” according to Reuters.
He faces incumbent Democratic state Attorney General Dana Nessel in November.
“Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Just two milligrams of fentanyl, which is equal to 10-15 grains of table salt, is considered a lethal dose,” the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) warns.
Republicans in some states have indicated they would like to ban contraception, which has been recognized as a constitutional right since 1965, via Griswold v. Connecticut. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says that ruling should be “corrected.”
Heartland Signal notes that the audio was “taken from a conversation at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Texas last month and provided by a Democratic source on the condition of anonymity.
Listen below or at this link.
CAUGHT ON TAPE: GOP Michigan attorney general nominee Matt DePerno says Plan B should be banned.
“You have to stop it at the border. It would be no different than fentanyl.” pic.twitter.com/JbqFD4d5I9
— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) September 20, 2022
Far Right Republicans Trying to Disenfranchise ‘Lame Duck’ Democrats from Vote on Critical Budget Bill
More than 50 House and Senate Republicans are joining in an effort to disenfranchise “lame duck” Democrats in the House and Senate to prevent them from voting on critical budget legislation, but not trying to apply the same standard to their fellow GOP lawmakers.
In a move that sounds somewhat like what Senator Mitch McConnell did to derail Merrick Garland’s Supreme Court appointment, the far right Republicans are urging their colleagues to block any budget bill until a new Congress is sworn in, hoping Democrats lose control of one or both branches of Congress.
“The Monday letters come as Congress has 10 days to take action before government funding runs out at the end of the fiscal year after Sept. 30,” The Hill reports.
READ MORE: Biden Approval Soars as Trump's Sinks
“We must not accept anything short of a ‘clean’ Continuing Resolution (‘CR’) that contains no additional spending or extraneous policy riders,” writes Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) in the Senate GOP’s letter. “At a minimum, any agreement on a clean CR must carry over into the beginning of the 118th Congress. Failure to stand strong against lame-duck spending and caving to the Democrats will likely worsen inflation, prolong the current economic recession, and advance policies contained in the Biden administration’s progressive wish-list.”
The U.S. is not in a recession, nor is one expected in the coming months.
The House letter is even more extreme.
READ MORE: 'Ignoring the Truth Is Not a Path Forward': Critics Warn on Trump's Rally – 'Uncanny Resemblance' to 'Nazi Salute'
“Federal dollars are fueling rampant inflation and funding the Biden administration’s radical agenda,” it begins. “This includes empowering authoritarian bureaucrats at agencies like the IRS and FBI, implementing open-border policies that are threatening our communities, imposing COVID-19 mandates that shut down schools and are forcing our military servicemembers out of their jobs, and advancing self-destructive energy policies.”
Among the far right Republicans signing on to the Senate letter are Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL).
In the House, signatories include far right GOP Members of Congress Chip Roy, Ralph Norman, Jim Banks, Dan Bishop, Jim Jordan, Lauren Boebert, Kat Cammack, Scott DesJarlais, Scott Perry, Jody Hice, Ken Buck, Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Byron Donalds, Thomas Massie, and Louie Gohmert.
‘Ignoring the Truth Is Not a Path Forward’: Critics Warn on Trump’s Rally – ‘Uncanny Resemblance’ to ‘Nazi Salute’
Donald Trump‘s Ohio weekend rally is being held up as a warning by critics who say it was a dystopian display of fascism and are sounding the alarm on his supporters’ religious-like supplication to QAnon and the former president – complete with a disturbing salute.
Central to their argument is this moment, at the end of Trump’s rally, when supporters raised their arms, holding one finger pointed in a QAnon reference, which many saw as far too close to, as The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin writes, the Nazi salute.
The display bore an uncanny resemblance to the infamous Nazi salute. The incitement and zombie-like response should put to rest the notion that Biden should be “reaching out” to these people. They are unreachable, and pretending otherwise misleads voters. https://t.co/jf5pnPpn20
— Jennifer “Pro-privacy” Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 19, 2022
“Donald Trump has gone full QAnon. As he spoke during a rally for Ohio Republican candidates on Saturday, a soundtrack associated with the conspiracy theory played. That elicited one-armed salutes — another QAnon symbol — from many attendees,” Rubin says.
READ MORE: Brochure Claims Asylum Seekers DeSantis Sent to Martha's Vineyard Could Receive '8 Months Cash Assistance': Report
“The display bore an uncanny resemblance to the infamous Nazi salute,” Rubin warns at The Washington Post. “The delusional incitement and zombie-like response should put to rest the notion that President Biden (or anyone) should be ‘reaching out’ to these people. They are unreachable, and pretending otherwise misleads voters.”
Dean Obeidallah, an attorney, journalist, and host of SiriusXM Progress’ “The Dean Obeidallah Show,” posted video noting his concerns.
At Trump rally last night they introduced a new one arm salute to Trump. This is ACTUAL footage from his rally where Trump played music underneath what sounds like a prayer to the devil and the crowd responds with one armed salute to Trump. This is FASCISM on US soil. pic.twitter.com/B480206zGc
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) September 18, 2022
“Symbolism matters,” writes former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, pointing to Rubin’s tweet. “This gesture is so reviled it’s impossible to miss it, and although it’s hard to believe anyone could intend it, ignoring the truth is not a path forward.”
Many others are ringing the warning bells.
READ MORE: Religious University Shutters All Student Clubs Rather Than Recognize One LGBTQ Group – Despite Supreme Court Order
NBC News and MSNBC military analyst Barry McCaffrey, a four star U.S. Army General (ret.) also makes the Hitlerian connection.
Astonishing Trump language. The crowd is similar to a Nuremberg rally 1936. A lawless Trump in office in 2024 election would slide us into autocracy and deny our Constitutional safeguards. This is our greatest danger as a nation since 1860. VOTE. https://t.co/XVGK0yYKdv
— Barry R McCaffrey (@mccaffreyr3) September 18, 2022
As did government watchdog Citizens for Ethics (CREW).
On the left, a Nazi rally in New York City in 1939.
On the right, a Trump rally in Ohio in 2022. pic.twitter.com/rPiUZS1P8s
— Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) September 18, 2022
Brochure Claims Asylum Seekers DeSantis Sent to Martha’s Vineyard Could Receive ‘8 Months Cash Assistance’: Report
Officials in Massachusetts, the U.S. Dept. of Justice, and others concerned for the well-being and civil rights of 50 or so asylum seekers from Venezuela, including children, flown to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis were reportedly given a brochure that said they would be eligible to receive “8 months cash assistance,” “assistance with housing,” and “job placement,” along with other benefits.
Calling it “The smoking gun in Martha’s Vineyard,” Popular Information’s Judd Legum reports it “has obtained documentary evidence that migrants from Venezuela were provided with false information to convince them to board flights chartered by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R). The documents suggest that the flights were not just a callous political stunt but potentially a crime.”
Legum reports “many of the migrants told reporters that they were misled about the nature of the flights. Several migrants told NPR they were told the flight was going to Boston, not Martha’s Vineyard. According to the migrants, a woman who identified herself as Perla also said that, if they traveled to Boston, they could receive ‘expedited work papers.'”
READ MORE: DeSantis Paid Oregon Company Over $600,000 to Transport Immigrants to Martha's Vineyard – Threatens 'More Flights'
“If the migrants were misled,” Legum adds, that is “potentially criminal,” and would mean the “scheme to transport them to Martha’s Vineyard could constitute fraud, false imprisonment, or kidnapping. ”
Popular Information “obtained a brochure that was provided to the migrants who ultimately agreed to the flights,” that “says that migrants who arrive in Massachusetts will be eligible for numerous benefits, including ‘8 months cash assistance,’ ‘assistance with housing,’ ‘food,’ ‘clothing,’ ‘transportation to job interviews,’ ‘job training,’ ‘job placement,’ ‘registering children for school,’ ‘assistance applying for Social Security cards,’ and many other benefits.”
4. Popular Information, however, has obtained a brochure that was provided to the migrants who agreed to the flights.
The brochure says that migrants will be eligible for numerous benefits, including “8 months cash assistance,” “assistance with housing,” and “job placement” pic.twitter.com/dx0jRmrmc8
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 19, 2022
Massachusetts Democratic state Rep. Dylan Fernandes, whose district includes Martha’s Vineyard, has been pushing for a federal investigation.
READ MORE: Civil War? Top CBS News Reporter Fears America Is Close
“We are requesting that the Department of Justice open an investigation to hold DeSantis & others accountable for these inhumane acts. Not only is it morally criminal, there are legal implications around fraud, kidnapping, deprivation of liberty, and human trafficking,” he said, adding: “I have spoken with our US Attorney Rachel Rollins and am grateful to hear she is pushing for a response from the DOJ.”
Many of the asylum seeking immigrants from Venezuela are now represented by Lawyers for Civil Rights (LCR), which says the group was “induced to board airplanes and cross state lines under false pretences,'” according to The Guardian.
“Individuals, working in concert with state officials, including the Florida governor, made numerous false promises [to the migrants] – including of work opportunities, schooling for their children, and immigration assistance – in order to induce them to travel.”
