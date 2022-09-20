News
‘They Said They Wanted This’: DeSantis on Defense Heads to Hannity Over Sending Asylum Seekers to Martha’s Vineyard
Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis was forced to go on Fox News’ “Hannity” Monday night to defend his decision to send 50 asylum seekers from Venezuela who were reportedly falsely enticed to board planes in Texas with promises of food, cash, housing, education and jobs assistance and a trip to Boston, while actually being sent to Martha’s Vineyard.
“They said they wanted this,” the Florida governor now under investigation by a Texas sheriff and possibly facing a federal investigation told Sean Hannity, “they said they were a sanctuary jurisdiction,” he claimed, Florida Politics reports.
Massachusetts is not a sanctuary state, and has only eight sanctuary cities. Martha’s Vineyard is not one of them. Sanctuary cities promise to not cooperate with federal immigration authorities, meaning they will not report immigrants who are in the country unlawfully – which these asylum seekers were not.
READ MORE: ‘Big Story’: DeSantis Transporting Asylum Seekers to Martha’s Vineyard Was ‘Clearly Not a State Action’ Journalist Says
These 50 or so immigrants were seeking asylum, and are therefore in the country legally. They reportedly have followed procedures to apply for asylum, so were in no risk of being deported, and therefore did not need to go to a “sanctuary jurisdiction.”
“Millions of people since Biden’s been President illegally coming across the southern border,” DeSantis told Hannity. “Do they freak out about that? No. You had migrants die in the Rio Grande. You had 50 die in Texas in a trailer because they were being neglected. Was there a freak out about that?”
There was nationwide anger about the 53 – not 50 – people found dead in a locked tractor trailer last year. There were national headline stories for days. One month later two men were charged “on counts of transporting and conspiring to transport immigrants illegally resulting in death; and conspiring to transport immigrants illegally resulting in serious injury,” The Washington Post reported in July of last year.
“It’s only when fifty get put into Martha’s Vineyard,” DeSantis continued, speaking of human beings as objects, “which wasn’t saying they didn’t want this. They said they wanted this, they said they were a sanctuary jurisdiction.”
READ MORE: Biden Approval Soars as Trump’s Sinks
Florida Politics reports DeSantis described the migrants as “basically destitute” and “put in a situation where they could have succeeded” by being flown to Massachusetts.
“Not only did they not welcome them, they deported [sic] them the next day with the National Guard,” DeSantis falsely claimed. Governor Charlie Baker, a Republican, called in the National Guard to assist the asylum seekers because Edgartown, a town of just over 5100 people, did not have the resources to properly care for their new guests.
One of the immigrants, CNN reported, had two gold teeth pulled out by a violent drug trafficking cartel when “he told them he could not make the extortion payment.”
About 30 chose voluntarily to be transported to a National Guard facility. Gov. Baker stressed the immigrants were given the choice to stay or go.
DeSantis also told Hannity all the immigrants had “signed consent forms to go,.” He claimed the flights were “clearly voluntary and all the other nonsense you’re hearing is just not true.”
Whether or not they signed consent forms is unproven. Also in question would be was there clear disclosure, did they know what they were signing?
READ MORE: Brochure Claims Asylum Seekers DeSantis Sent to Martha’s Vineyard Could Receive ‘8 Months Cash Assistance’: Report
Fred Wellman of the On Democracy podcast tweeted a few questions to Gov. DeSantis: “Who paid the ‘vendor’? Who paid for the videographer? Why didn’t you alert Massachusetts authorities before giving the story to Fox News? Why did you need to go to Texas if Florida is ‘overrun” with migrants?’
Hannity told DeSantis that the 50 immigrants “were fed, they were showered, they were offered haircuts and any other services they were needed, correct?”
The governor claimed they all received a “packet” with a “map of Massachusetts” and telephone numbers for service agencies.
3. Yesterday, https://t.co/Gl6evXRDcZ published a brochure that was provided to migrants to induce them to board a flight to Massachusetts.
The brochure suggested the migrants were eligible for a laundry list of benefits including “cash assistance,” and “housing”
THIS IS A LIE pic.twitter.com/0gGdax1I1p
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 20, 2022
15. BTW, this was a brochure (right) that was so haphazardly put together that it doesn’t even include the real Massachusetts flag (left)https://t.co/MXdhOY0s89 pic.twitter.com/y43YiQOBY1
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 20, 2022
But Popular Information’s Judd Legum, who published the brochure the immigrants were given to entice them onto the plane, says DeSantis officials held a “hastily scheduled press call with sympathetic media outlets” on Monday, attacking his reporting.
Legum also says the brochure contained information “from a Mass[achusetts] website, but it’s a website describing benefits for A DIFFERENT CLASS OF PEOPLE.”
“DeSantis and his team don’t understand the difference between refugees (who are eligible for resettlement benefits) & asylum applicants (who are not).”
DeSantis also claimed on “Hannity” that Martha’s Vineyard “could have absorbed these people without a problem.” That too is false. Martha’s Vineyard is a seasonal resort island that is home for a month or two to the wealthy, but off-season it’s a very different story.
“The median income on Martha’s Vineyard is $7K BELOW the state median,” Massachusetts state Rep. Dylan Fernandes said over the weekend in defense of the area. “The majority of year-round residents are diverse working class people who make these communities run.”
Watch Gov. DeSantis below or at this link.
DeSantis: The vendor doing this for Florida provided them with a packet with a map of Martha’s Vineyard and the numbers for different services on Martha’s Vineyard. It had numbers for the overall agencies in Massachusetts that handle things involving immigration and refugees pic.twitter.com/2YqzgvV0wR
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 20, 2022
News
‘He Knew Nothing About So Many Things’: Trump White House Staffers Were ‘Startled’ by His Ignorance
While promoting their book “The Divider” on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Tuesday morning, journalists Peter Baker and Susan Glasser revealed anecdotes about Donald Trump’s absolute ignorance about world affairs and even geography when he was president that aides stunned.
Speaking with co-host Jonathan Lemire, the two authors were asked about Trump’s issues dealing with former leaders and they revealed a story about the former president offering to give away the West Bank.
“There is so much about his meetings with Putin in Helsinki, his efforts to walk out of NATO,” host Lemire began. “This headline, which took my breath away when I read it over the weekend, that he nearly gave away the West Bank — tell us how that could have happened.”
“We decided to do this book after he left office because there was more to learn,” Baker admitted. “One was the great anecdote where apparently Trump calls up [former Treasury Secretary] Steve Mnuchin at the Davos conference when he’s meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan and put him on the phone, and said, ‘Hey king, I’ve got a great deal for you, I’m going to give you the West Bank.’ And anybody who understands Jordan where the Palestinian population is sort of a restive force in politics there and understands that was not anything King Abdullah wanted.”
READ MORE: Trump ignoring White House lawyer on secret docs could open door to Espionage Act charges: legal expert
“He told an American friend, ‘I nearly had a heart attack, I doubled over, I couldn’t breathe,'” Baker continued. “It went to where Donald Trump’s view of the world is very superficial and transactional — and he is simply going to give the king something the king has no interest in having.”
“It explains a lot about his foreign policy, which was very, very much built on the basis of someone who didn’t spend a single day in office prior to becoming president and he had a lot to learn, ” he elaborated. “He didn’t know the difference between the Baltics and Balkans. One aide was saying he knew nothing about so many things, it was startling to them even after they spent time in his presence.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
News
‘Big Story’: DeSantis Transporting Asylum Seekers to Martha’s Vineyard Was ‘Clearly Not a State Action’ Journalist Says
Last week the news media was filled with reporters and many others investigating Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ transporting 50 asylum seeking Venezuelans to Martha’s Vineyard, with the week ending on reports the State of Florida paid Vertol Systems $615,000 to execute the flights.
“Vertol Sytems is owned by James Montgomerie,” attorney Daniel Uhlfelder, a Democrat who ran for Florida Attorney General, says. “Vertol also is managing member of [a] company affiliated with Destin developer Jay Odom called Zeppelin Holdings. Odom went to prison for laundering campaign funds for Mike Huckabee’s presidential campaign.”
Why the media has moved on from digging deeper into this story is something Talking Points Memo‘s award-winning founder, editor, and publisher, Josh Marshall is wondering – while warning more work needs to be done.
“There seems to be a legitimate argument that what happened broke federal laws because the individuals were induced to get on a plane and travel across state lines based on false information,” Marshall writes. “What should interest us more than the specific laws is that this clearly was not a state action.”
READ MORE: Far Right Republicans Trying to Disenfranchise ‘Lame Duck’ Democrats from Vote on Critical Budget Bill
“You cannot look at any of this and think it was the work of government workers. Just not how those people operate. This is not to mention the fact that it still hasn’t been explained how or why the state of Florida had people prowling around a refugee center in Texas looking for people who could be coaxed to get on a plane which would fly surreptitiously to Martha’s Vineyard.”
“There’s a big story here,” Marshall adds, “and it’s no surprise that DeSantis is refusing to answer specific questions.”
On Twitter Marshall makes other insinuations, saying that the “national press is going to have egg on its face when it turns out there’s a big story of a governor working with an extra-legal outside group to essentially cross country kidnap a group of migrants.”
Earlier Monday Judd Legum of Popular Information published a brochure the Venezuelan refugees say they were given by someone rounding them up before the plane flew to Martha’s Vineyard.
That brochure falsely “says that migrants who arrive in Massachusetts will be eligible for numerous benefits, including ‘8 months cash assistance,’ ‘assistance with housing,’ ‘food,’ ‘clothing,’ ‘transportation to job interviews,’ ‘job training,’ ‘job placement,’ ‘registering children for school,’ ‘assistance applying for Social Security cards,’ and many other benefits.”
News
Biden Approval Soars as Trump’s Sinks
President Joe Biden‘s approval ratings are soaring, after a summer filled with legislative wins few predicted, and policy initiatives pundits declared would harm him but have helped the country, and the President’s poll numbers as a result.
NBC News reports Donald Trump‘s approval among registered voters now sits at just 34%, and President Joe Biden at 45%. Usually, over time, former presidents’ approval ratings go up, but not Trump’s. With just 20% of those polled rating him very positive and another 14% merely positive (34% total) it’s Trump’s lowest over a year.
President Biden’s approval is his best since last October, an 11-month high.
“Democrats have pulled even with Republicans ahead of November’s midterm elections, fueled by six in 10 voters who disapprove of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade; President Joe Biden’s approval rating improving to its highest mark since October; and by Donald Trump’s favorability rating dropping to its lowest point in more than a year,” NBC News adds.
Donald Trump, under at least four criminal investigations, isn’t an announced candidate yet.
READ MORE: ‘Ignoring the Truth Is Not a Path Forward’: Critics Warn on Trump’s Rally – ‘Uncanny Resemblance’ to ‘Nazi Salute’
Last week the Associated Press’s poll showed President Biden also at 45%, up a whopping nine points over his July approval rating.
Gallup hasn’t posted a presidential approval poll since last month, but comparing President Biden to then-President Trump at the same point in their presidencies Biden is up by three points over Trump’s-then 41%.
In August, based on Gallup’s numbers, NCRM reports President Biden’s approval rating had skyrocketed, jumping six points after massive successes in getting his legislative agenda passed. At 44%, Biden’s approval rating in August was higher than the approval ratings of Donald Trump (41%), Barack Obama (43%), Bill Clinton (39%), Jimmy Carter (43%), and Ronald Reagan (41%) at that point in their presidencies.
Biden has racked up big wins on longtime Democratic goals, including taxing corporations and the ultra-wealthy, signing into law the biggest climate change bill in history, making huge inroads on reducing drug prices, working to get what is now a massive reduction in gas prices and stabilization of inflation, helping millions of veterans access care for toxin-based cancers, signing the first major gun control law in decades, maintaining and even reducing historically low unemployment while overseeing historic job and wage growth, signing the first major infrastructure bill in decades, getting America’s first Black woman justice confirmed to the Supreme Court, removing the leader of al Qaeda, strengthening and expanding NATO while supporting Ukraine after Russia attacked the sovereign nation, and canceling some student debt for 43 million Americans, including all student debt for 20 million of them.
There are just 50 days until Election Day, far less with early voting.
