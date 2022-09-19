‘Ignoring the Truth Is Not a Path Forward’: Critics Warn on Trump’s Rally – ‘Uncanny Resemblance’ to ‘Nazi Salute’

Donald Trump‘s Ohio weekend rally is being held up as a warning by critics who say it was a dystopian display of fascism and are sounding the alarm on his supporters’ religious-like supplication to QAnon and the former president – complete with a disturbing salute.

Central to their argument is this moment, at the end of Trump’s rally, when supporters raised their arms, holding one finger pointed in a QAnon reference, which many saw as far too close to, as The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin writes, the Nazi salute.

The display bore an uncanny resemblance to the infamous Nazi salute. The incitement and zombie-like response should put to rest the notion that Biden should be “reaching out” to these people. They are unreachable, and pretending otherwise misleads voters. https://t.co/jf5pnPpn20 — Jennifer “Pro-privacy” Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 19, 2022

“Donald Trump has gone full QAnon. As he spoke during a rally for Ohio Republican candidates on Saturday, a soundtrack associated with the conspiracy theory played. That elicited one-armed salutes — another QAnon symbol — from many attendees,” Rubin says.

READ MORE: Brochure Claims Asylum Seekers DeSantis Sent to Martha’s Vineyard Could Receive ‘8 Months Cash Assistance’: Report

“The display bore an uncanny resemblance to the infamous Nazi salute,” Rubin warns at The Washington Post. “The delusional incitement and zombie-like response should put to rest the notion that President Biden (or anyone) should be ‘reaching out’ to these people. They are unreachable, and pretending otherwise misleads voters.”

Dean Obeidallah, an attorney, journalist, and host of SiriusXM Progress’ “The Dean Obeidallah Show,” posted video noting his concerns.

At Trump rally last night they introduced a new one arm salute to Trump. This is ACTUAL footage from his rally where Trump played music underneath what sounds like a prayer to the devil and the crowd responds with one armed salute to Trump. This is FASCISM on US soil. pic.twitter.com/B480206zGc — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) September 18, 2022

“Symbolism matters,” writes former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, pointing to Rubin’s tweet. “This gesture is so reviled it’s impossible to miss it, and although it’s hard to believe anyone could intend it, ignoring the truth is not a path forward.”

Many others are ringing the warning bells.

READ MORE: Religious University Shutters All Student Clubs Rather Than Recognize One LGBTQ Group – Despite Supreme Court Order

NBC News and MSNBC military analyst Barry McCaffrey, a four star U.S. Army General (ret.) also makes the Hitlerian connection.

Astonishing Trump language. The crowd is similar to a Nuremberg rally 1936. A lawless Trump in office in 2024 election would slide us into autocracy and deny our Constitutional safeguards. This is our greatest danger as a nation since 1860. VOTE. https://t.co/XVGK0yYKdv — Barry R McCaffrey (@mccaffreyr3) September 18, 2022

As did government watchdog Citizens for Ethics (CREW).