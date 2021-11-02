RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Federal Judge Rules For-Profit Faith-Based Businesses Can Discriminate Against LGBTQ People
A federal district court judge in Texas has ruled in favor of a longtime virulently anti-LGBTQ activist, deciding that for-profit businesses and religious entities like churches can discriminate against LGBTQ people in employment.
The ruling comes more than a year after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Bostock v. Clayton County, that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects LGBTQ workers.
U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor, appointed by President George W. Bush in 2007, ruled in favor of Dr. Steven Hotze (photo). In his ruling Judge O’Connor cited the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) and the First Amendment, according to Bloomberg Law.
In April of 2015 Dr. Hotze, a GOP powerbroker, compared same-sex marriage to the Holocaust and gay people to murderers, defending his belief that Texas should ignore the impending Supreme Court ruling that found same-sex couples have a constitutional right to marriage.
Hotze filed the lawsuit in May on behalf of his Christian-based healthcare business, Braidwood Management Inc., and Bear Creek Bible Church, so they can “hire and fire in accordance with sincerely held religious beliefs and employment policies,” according to the 70-page ruling.
Dr. Hotze in not only a business owner and anti-LGBTQ activist. He is deeply involved in Texas state politics.
Last year Hotze demanded Gov. Greg Abbott order the National Guard to “shoot to kill” Black Lives Matter protestors marching against police brutality, especially the police shootings of unarmed Black men, according to the Texas Tribune.
“I want you to give a message to the governor,” Hotze told Abbott’s chief of staff, Luis Saenz, in a voicemail. “I want to make sure that he has National Guard down here and they have the order to shoot to kill if any of these son-of-a-bitch people start rioting like they have in Dallas, start tearing down businesses — shoot to kill the son of a bitches. That’s the only way you restore order. Kill ’em. Thank you.”
‘Christian Patriots’ Will ‘Own’ and ‘Rule’ America Declares NC GOP Lt. Governor
North Carolina’s Christian nationalist Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who recently announced that he’s “about 95 percent sure” that he will be running for governor in 2024, spoke at a Stand Up For America rally in Raleigh Friday morning, where he thundered that “the Christian patriots of this nation will own this nation and rule this nation.”
Robinson began his speech by thanking God and declaring that anyone who doesn’t agree that the United States is a Christian nation is free to go live somewhere else.
“You can leave God’s country, and we will not miss you,” Robinson said.
Later, Robinson told the crowd that they are God’s regiment on Earth and “the living embodiment” of all those who have sacrificed their lives in defense of this nation.
“Tell our enemies on the other side of the aisle that will drag this nation down into a socialist hellhole that you will only do it as you run past me laying on the ground, choking on my own blood because I will not give up this nation to you!” Robinson bellowed. “It is not yours. You did not build it, you did not defend it, and you will not own it. We will. The Christian patriots of this nation will own this nation and rule this nation and help freedom survive for future generations.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Christian Nationalist Lt. Gov. Thinks First Amendment Protects Him From Being Criticized for His Anti-LGBTQ Views
North Carolina Republican Lt. Governor Mark Robinson is furious that people are criticizing him over his virulently anti-LGBTQ views, and thinks the First Amendment is supposed to protect him from that criticism while he expresses his “deeply held religious values that are guaranteed to me by the Constitution.”
“Because I’m a Christian,” Robinson said during a press conference call with fellow right wing religious extremist E.W. Jackson, “because I believe that homosexuality is a sin and adultery is a sin and fornication is a sin—but chiefly because I believe homosexuality is a sin—these people want to call me names and push me out of the public square. That is not how this country was designed to work.”
The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution guarantees freedom to worship but it also guarantees freedom of speech, which includes freedom to criticize others, especially elected leaders.
“This goes to the heart of religious freedom,” Robinson also said, as Right Wing Watch reported. “More to the point, it goes to the heart of the bigotry that we see—and yeah, I used the word bigotry because they love that word—the bigotry that we see against Christians.”
“In this country,” Robinson also declared, “you have the right to be able to be a homosexual and transgender person, there’s no doubt about that, and I’ll stand up for your rights to be able to do that. But as far as you going into schools and promoting it to young people and trying to push your feelings or your lifestyle on someone else, that is an absolute no go.”
Robinson has made headlines recently for his vicious attacks against LGBTQ people, calling them “filth” and demanding nothing about LGBTQ people be taught in schools.
The North Carolina GOP Lt. Governor also announced there’s a “95 percent” chance he runs for governor in 2024. but kept most of his remarks focused on attacking LGBTQ people and playing the victim of anti-Christian bigotry.
“We will,” Robinson declared repeatedly using “we” when speaking about himself, “in our churches preach our Gospel, and we will not be impeded in any way because of it or [be] discriminated against because of it. We don’t want to hold up anybody else’s lifestyle or deny them of their lifestyle, but you’re also not going to deny me my lifestyle as well.”
Listen:
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Proclaims America Is ‘A Christian Nation,’ Says School Shootings Will Stop When Kids Learn About Jesus
‘Perverted Agendas’: NC Lt. Gov. Says School Boards Are Shoving ‘Homosexuality Garbage’ Down Kids’ Throats
NC Lt. Governor Accused of ‘Open Discrimination’ After Calling LGBTQ People ‘Filth’ and Demanding Christians Take Control
Evangelicals Scrambling to Oust Belief in Trump as Congregations Are Torn Apart
In an extensive piece in the Atlantic, former George W. Bush speechwriter Peter Wehner explained that some evangelical leaders are picking through the wreckage of their congregations that were torn apart by the influence of former president Donald Trump.
Wehner, a highly vocal Christian, has been no friend of Trump and is worried that the Christian faith has been damaged by the embrace of the one-term president by high-profile evangelical leaders which, in turn, has left some congregations in tatters as Trump supporters drag his politics into the daily church dealings.
Case in point, he notes, is a battle at a Virginia church where congregants were influenced by Trump’s toxic rhetoric.
“The election of the elders of an evangelical church is usually an uncontroversial, even unifying event. But this summer, at an influential megachurch in Northern Virginia, something went badly wrong. A trio of elders didn’t receive 75 percent of the vote, the threshold necessary to be installed,” he reported before pointing out that “… church members had been misled, having been told, among other things, that the three individuals nominated to be elders would advocate selling the church building to Muslims, who would convert it into a mosque.”
According to Wehner, David Platt, the 43-year-old minister at McLean Bible Church had already been facing accusations ” … by a small but zealous group within his church of ‘wokeness’ and being ‘left of center,’ of pushing a ‘social justice’ agenda and promoting critical race theory, and of attempting to ‘purge conservative members.'”
As Wehner explains, what happened at McLean Bible Church is not an isolated event.
“What happened at McLean Bible Church is happening all over the evangelical world. Influential figures such as the theologian Russell Moore and the Bible teacher Beth Moore felt compelled to leave the Southern Baptist Convention; both were targeted by right-wing elements within the SBC,” he explained. “The root of the discord lies in the fact that many Christians have embraced the worst aspects of our culture and our politics. When the Christian faith is politicized, churches become repositories not of grace but of grievances, places where tribal identities are reinforced, where fears are nurtured, and where aggression and nastiness are sacralized. The result is not only wounding the nation; it’s having a devastating impact on the Christian faith.”
Speaking with Wehner, historian George Marsden explained that “political loyalties can sometimes be so strong that they create a religious like faith that overrides or even transforms a more traditional religious faith,” the author recalled.
“When Trump was able to add open hatred and resentments to the political-religious stance of ‘true believers,’ it crossed a line. Tribal instincts seem to have become overwhelming,” Marsden explained before adding that Trump’s Christian followers, “have come to see a gospel of hatreds, resentments, vilifications, put-downs, and insults as expressions of their Christianity, for which they too should be willing to fight.”
“For many Christians, their politics has become more of an identity marker than their faith. They might insist that they are interpreting their politics through the prism of scripture, with the former subordinate to the latter, but in fact scripture and biblical ethics are often distorted to fit their politics,” Wehner wrote adding, “The former president normalized a form of discourse that made the once-shocking seem routine. Russell Moore laments the ‘pugilism of the Trump era, in which anything short of cruelty is seen as weakness.’ The problem facing the evangelical church, then, is not just that it has failed to inculcate adherents with its values—it’s that when it has succeeded in doing so, those values have not always been biblical.”
You can read more here.
Image via Shutterstock
