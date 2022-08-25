RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Megyn Kelly Unleashes Profane ‘F’ Word Attack on Dr. Fauci
Former Fox News and NBC News anchor Megyn Kelly unleashed a profane attack on one of the nation’s longest-serving civil servants, the 81-year old Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and Chief Medical Advisor to the President, Dr. Anthony Fauci.
“F–k you, Dr. Fauci!” Kelly said on her podcast, “The Megyn Kelly Show,” as the right wing New York Post reports.
She was responding to an abbreviated set of remarks from the immunologist, who has been working for the federal government since the late 1960’s and has been an advisor to every President since Reagan.
READ MORE: ‘I Was There’: Journalists Slam Megyn Kelly for Claiming Insurrection Wasn’t as Bad as Reported
Dr. Fauci recently was asked if he would agree to testify on Capitol Hill before a Republican-led House committee, should the GOP win in November.
He said “of course” he would.
As Deadline reported, on Tuesday Fauci appeared on Fox News, CNN, NPR, and MSNBC to discuss his recent announcement that he will retire at the end of the year, ending a career of service that spanned over 50 years.
Fox’s Neil Cavuto asked Fauci if he would testify before Congress even after he retires.
He made clear he would.
“Yeah, of course, Neil,” Fauci replied.
“I believe that oversight is an important part of the government process, but some of the things that have gone on have been outright character assassination. That’s not oversight. So if they want to get into legitimate, dignified oversight, I’d be happy to do that,” Fauci offered.
Fauci on Fox News about if his retirement is timed to avoid the possibility of Republican investigations: “Not at all. Not even a little bit. I have nothing to hide.” pic.twitter.com/PA8aJx7At0
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 23, 2022
Ignoring the, “Yeah, of course, Neil,” part of Dr. Fauci’s remarks, Kelly erupted, “You don’t get to say whether you go.”
READ MORE: ‘There You Go Again’: Dr. Fauci Destroys Rand Paul for ‘Distorting Virtually Everything’ in Explosive Hearing
“You get a congressional subpoena, you show up, or you get the Steve Bannon treatment,” she angrily attacked “He sounds like he’s been invited to afternoon tea at one of our houses.”
Kelly’s show even posted video of her attack on Dr. Fauci, which accuses him of lying.
On her podcast Kelly opens her monologue by attacking Fauci and accusing him of being responsible for killing Americans.
“The truth is that Dr. Fauci, who had a greater hand than anyone in causing Americans to lose there jobs, years of learning and even their lives, thanks to the social and economic upheaval he helped hoist upon during the pandemic,” Kelly declared.
Watch below or at this link:
Dr. Fauci says he’ll “consider” appearing before Congress next year. @MegynKelly: “You don’t get to say whether you go. You get a congressional subpoena, you show up, or you get the Steve Bannon treatment…”
Watch her FULL monologue on Fauci’s lies here: https://t.co/3fC9p5r9t2 pic.twitter.com/IpnO7tnxhf
— The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) August 25, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Lara Trump Thinks the President Is Supposed to Tell the Attorney General What to Do
Lara Trump, a former TV producer who is married to Eric Trump, thinks presidents tell attorneys general what to do. After both the Kennedy and Nixon administrations the America people demanded a firm wall between the White House and the Dept. of Justice, one her father-in-law repeatedly violated.
On Thursday morning Lara Trump appeared uninformed of that very basic tenet, telling Fox News, “It’s ridiculous to assume that the current president did not know about an FBI raid from his own Department of Justice on the last president – and a person that he may be running against in the upcoming 2024 election.”
As The Daily Mail reports, Trump was responding to President Joe Biden’s remarks one day earlier, when Fox News’ Peter Doocy shouted a question at the President after he had concluded his new conference announcing his new student loan debt forgiveness plan.
READ MORE: Lara Trump Thinks Microsoft Office Assistant ‘Clippy’ Is a Real Person Spying on Everything She Writes
Asking if he had been informed the FBI was going to execute a search warrant on Mar-a-Lago, President Trump replied, “I didn’t have any advance notice.”
“None, zero, not one single bit,” added Biden, who as has been repeatedly reported has built a very strong wall between the Oval Office and DOJ.
“I don’t think anyone believes Joe Biden,” Lara Trump told Fox & Friends. “We know it’s a lie.”
There is nothing to indicate the President was not telling the truth.
“I don’t think anyone believes that,” Trump continued.
“And, if you do believe that, then who is in charge at the White House?” she aded, exposing her lack of knowledge that the U.S. Attorney General is expected to operate independently of the President and the White House. There are very strict rules about who in the White House can even speak with anyone at DOJ.
In July of 2021 Attorney General Merrick Garland published a 5-page memo address to all DOJ personnel strengthening that wall.
Politico at the time called it a directive “seeking to limit political influence on law enforcement matters by strictly limiting contacts between Justice Department personnel and the White House.”
“The memo follows through on campaign pledges by then-candidate Joe Biden to reestablish the department’s independence after a series of episodes where President Donald Trump publicly and privately complained about prosecutors’ decisions, urging them to lay off his friends and target his political enemies.”
Watch Lara Trump below or at this link:
Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, thinks it is the job of the sitting President to direct the actions of the Attorney General.
That goes against decades of very strict policies in *every* administration – except the one her father-in-law ran.pic.twitter.com/M9tBt0J1F7
— David Badash (@davidbadash) August 25, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘I’m Not Conceding – I’m a Winner!’: Trump-Loving Far Right Candidate Refuses to Admit Defeat to GOP Incumbent
Laura Loomer, the Trump-loving far-right candidate who lost her bid on Tuesday to unseat incumbent Rep. Daniel Webster (R-FL), is refusing to concede defeat.
In a video posted by News 6 investigative reporter Mike DeForest, Loomer told a group of supporters that she would never admit defeat despite losing to Webster by more than six percentage points.
“I’m not conceding because I’m a winner!” a defiant Loomer told cheering supporters. “The reality is that our Republican Party is broken to its core!”
Loomer went on to say that her campaign had “exposed the corruption of our own feckless, cowardly Republican Party” and then trashed her opponent as a “RINO” and “do-nothing Daniel Webster.”
RELATED: Hitler-praising Carl Paladino loses GOP primary for Congress — and ‘deals a blow’ to Elise Stefanik
This is now Loomer’s second failed congressional campaign, as she went down in flames against Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL) in 2020 in a race she lost by twenty points.
Watch the video of Loomer’s non-concession speech below.
“I’M NOT CONCEDING!” Laura Loomer attacks the Republican Party and alleges voter fraud after losing GOP primary to incumbent Florida congressman Daniel Webster. #news6 pic.twitter.com/qpuhJUIpyJ
— Mike DeForest (@DeForestNews6) August 24, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Steve Bannon Says Trump’s MAGA Movement Will Take Power ‘This Year’ and Then Merrick Garland Will ‘Go to Prison’
Steve Bannon, the former Trump White House Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor to the President who now has a radio show on Real America’s Voice says Donald Trump’s MAGA movement is going to take power “this year,” and once they do Attorney General Merrick Garland will be going to jail.
“The FBI is a Gestapo, the Justice Department – Merrick Garland, you’re going to go to prison, brother,” Bannon declared Tuesday morning (video below). “We’re going to be so relentless when we take power this year on your impeachment, but then after your impeachment to file criminal charges against you, you people are pure and entire scum. Okay?”
Absent another, and this time a successful coup, it’s unclear how Trump’s MAGA movement would take power “this year.” There is little chance currently Republicans will take control of the Senate in January of next year, after the November election. FiveThirtyEight as of this writing gives Democrats 63 out of 100 chances of retaining control of the Senate. Even if the House were to impeach Garland – on what grounds Bannon does not say – there’s effectively no chance the Senate would convict.
READ MORE: Legal Expert: After Revelation Trump Had 700 Pages of Classified Docs ‘I Think Justice Is Finally Coming for Him’
“You have weaponized this from the beginning,” Bannon continues, presumably referring to the FBI executing a legal search warrant on Mar-a-Lago.
“You’re trying to criminalize against Trump,” he continues, a statement that does not appear to make sense.
“The only way you know you can stop MAGA and stop the ascendant movement of MAGA is quite simply, you’re going to try to use law for – it’s not going to work,” Bannon says in another confusing statement.
RELATED: ‘Once We Take Control’: Far Right-Authoritarian Lays Out His Christian Fascist Agenda
“We’re not going to tolerate it. Okay, that’s it. We’re going to massively win at the polls. Then we’re going to impeach you guys. Then we’re gonna put you in prison. Okay, because you people are a disgrace. And what you’ve done here, behind the scenes your little sneaky thing on this presidential records on this archives is absolutely outrageous.”
Bannon was once the executive chairman of the far-right Breitbart website, which he infamously bragged was “the platform for the alt-right.” He was a vice president at and served on the board of Cambridge Analytica, which is credited with helping get Donald Trump elected president. Bannon was also the 2016 Trump campaign’s CEO for 88 days, succeeding Paul Manafort.
READ MORE: ‘Publicity Stunt?’: Legal Experts Already Seeing ‘Highly Unusual’ Aspects in Trump ‘Incompetent’ Legal Filing
He was pardoned by Donald Trump for charges relating to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and money laundering.
In November of 2020 CNN reported “Twitter permanently suspended an account belonging to former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon after he suggested … that Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray should be beheaded. His comments were made in a video posted to his Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter accounts.”
“Bannon falsely claimed President Trump had won reelection, despite several key states still being too close to call, and said that he should fire both Fauci and Wray,” CNN added. “He then said he would go further: ‘I’d put the heads on pikes. Right. I’d put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats. You either get with the program or you are gone.'”
In July Bannon was convicted by a jury on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress.
Watch Bannon below or at this link.
Steve Bannon says Merrick Garland will go to prison if Republicans take power:
“We’re gonna be so relentless when we take power this year”pic.twitter.com/zoNCgV6cEp
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 23, 2022
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘Self-Inflicted Wound’: Experts Stunned After Trump’s Late-Night Release of Incredibly Incriminating NARA Document
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
‘Once We Take Control’: Far Right-Authoritarian Lays Out His Christian Fascist Agenda
- News3 days ago
‘Publicity Stunt?’: Legal Experts Already Seeing ‘Highly Unusual’ Aspects in Trump ‘Incompetent’ Legal Filing
- CRIME2 days ago
Legal Expert: After Revelation Trump Had 700 Pages of Classified Docs ‘I Think Justice Is Finally Coming for Him’
- COMMENTARY1 day ago
Dems Just Had a Great Night at the Polls – Experts Are Calling It a ‘Significantly More Democratic Environment’
- BREAKING NEWS3 days ago
Revealed: Trump Had Hundreds of Classified Documents at Mar-a-Lago Including Set With ‘Highest Level of Classification’
- News2 days ago
Trump’s Lawsuit Against the US Gov’t Is So Bad a Judge He Appointed Just Made Him Answer Some Pretty Basic Questions
- News2 days ago
Rick Scott Slammed for Criticizing Biden Staycation After Reporters Discover Him Tweeting From a Luxury Yacht in Italy