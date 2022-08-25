Watch: Megyn Kelly Unleashes Profane ‘F’ Word Attack on Dr. Fauci

Former Fox News and NBC News anchor Megyn Kelly unleashed a profane attack on one of the nation’s longest-serving civil servants, the 81-year old Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and Chief Medical Advisor to the President, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“F–k you, Dr. Fauci!” Kelly said on her podcast, “The Megyn Kelly Show,” as the right wing New York Post reports.

She was responding to an abbreviated set of remarks from the immunologist, who has been working for the federal government since the late 1960’s and has been an advisor to every President since Reagan.

Dr. Fauci recently was asked if he would agree to testify on Capitol Hill before a Republican-led House committee, should the GOP win in November.

He said “of course” he would.

As Deadline reported, on Tuesday Fauci appeared on Fox News, CNN, NPR, and MSNBC to discuss his recent announcement that he will retire at the end of the year, ending a career of service that spanned over 50 years.

Fox’s Neil Cavuto asked Fauci if he would testify before Congress even after he retires.

He made clear he would.

“Yeah, of course, Neil,” Fauci replied.

“I believe that oversight is an important part of the government process, but some of the things that have gone on have been outright character assassination. That’s not oversight. So if they want to get into legitimate, dignified oversight, I’d be happy to do that,” Fauci offered.

Fauci on Fox News about if his retirement is timed to avoid the possibility of Republican investigations: “Not at all. Not even a little bit. I have nothing to hide.” pic.twitter.com/PA8aJx7At0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 23, 2022

Ignoring the, “Yeah, of course, Neil,” part of Dr. Fauci’s remarks, Kelly erupted, “You don’t get to say whether you go.”

“You get a congressional subpoena, you show up, or you get the Steve Bannon treatment,” she angrily attacked “He sounds like he’s been invited to afternoon tea at one of our houses.”

Kelly’s show even posted video of her attack on Dr. Fauci, which accuses him of lying.

On her podcast Kelly opens her monologue by attacking Fauci and accusing him of being responsible for killing Americans.

“The truth is that Dr. Fauci, who had a greater hand than anyone in causing Americans to lose there jobs, years of learning and even their lives, thanks to the social and economic upheaval he helped hoist upon during the pandemic,” Kelly declared.

Watch below or at this link: