‘There You Go Again’: Dr. Fauci Destroys Rand Paul for ‘Distorting Virtually Everything’ in Explosive Hearing

U.S. Senator Rand Paul once again combatively attacked Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday, falsely blaming him for the deaths of 800,000 Americans from the coronavirus.

Dr. Fauci was forced to defend himself against Paul’s false attacks during the Senate Health Committee’s televised hearing on COVID-19.

“In usual fashion, you are distorting everything about me,” Fauci told Sen. Paul. “You just do the same thing every hearing.”

“You’re distorting virtually everything,” Fauci charged. “You keep distorting the truth. It is stunning that you do that.”

“You keep distorting the truth. It is stunning that you do that.” — Dr. Anthony Fauci to Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who repeatedly asks Fauci about Fauci’s emails. pic.twitter.com/AFaYp5K3fq — The Recount (@therecount) January 11, 2022