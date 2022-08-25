RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Lara Trump Thinks the President Is Supposed to Tell the Attorney General What to Do
Lara Trump, a former TV producer who is married to Eric Trump, thinks presidents tell attorneys general what to do. After both the Kennedy and Nixon administrations the America people demanded a firm wall between the White House and the Dept. of Justice, one her father-in-law repeatedly violated.
On Thursday morning Lara Trump appeared uninformed of that very basic tenet, telling Fox News, “It’s ridiculous to assume that the current president did not know about an FBI raid from his own Department of Justice on the last president – and a person that he may be running against in the upcoming 2024 election.”
As The Daily Mail reports, Trump was responding to President Joe Biden’s remarks one day earlier, when Fox News’ Peter Doocy shouted a question at the President after he had concluded his new conference announcing his new student loan debt forgiveness plan.
READ MORE: Lara Trump Thinks Microsoft Office Assistant ‘Clippy’ Is a Real Person Spying on Everything She Writes
Asking if he had been informed the FBI was going to execute a search warrant on Mar-a-Lago, President Trump replied, “I didn’t have any advance notice.”
“None, zero, not one single bit,” added Biden, who as has been repeatedly reported has built a very strong wall between the Oval Office and DOJ.
“I don’t think anyone believes Joe Biden,” Lara Trump told Fox & Friends. “We know it’s a lie.”
There is nothing to indicate the President was not telling the truth.
“I don’t think anyone believes that,” Trump continued.
“And, if you do believe that, then who is in charge at the White House?” she aded, exposing her lack of knowledge that the U.S. Attorney General is expected to operate independently of the President and the White House. There are very strict rules about who in the White House can even speak with anyone at DOJ.
In July of 2021 Attorney General Merrick Garland published a 5-page memo address to all DOJ personnel strengthening that wall.
Politico at the time called it a directive “seeking to limit political influence on law enforcement matters by strictly limiting contacts between Justice Department personnel and the White House.”
“The memo follows through on campaign pledges by then-candidate Joe Biden to reestablish the department’s independence after a series of episodes where President Donald Trump publicly and privately complained about prosecutors’ decisions, urging them to lay off his friends and target his political enemies.”
Watch Lara Trump below or at this link:
Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, thinks it is the job of the sitting President to direct the actions of the Attorney General.
That goes against decades of very strict policies in *every* administration – except the one her father-in-law ran.pic.twitter.com/M9tBt0J1F7
— David Badash (@davidbadash) August 25, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘I’m Not Conceding – I’m a Winner!’: Trump-Loving Far Right Candidate Refuses to Admit Defeat to GOP Incumbent
Laura Loomer, the Trump-loving far-right candidate who lost her bid on Tuesday to unseat incumbent Rep. Daniel Webster (R-FL), is refusing to concede defeat.
In a video posted by News 6 investigative reporter Mike DeForest, Loomer told a group of supporters that she would never admit defeat despite losing to Webster by more than six percentage points.
“I’m not conceding because I’m a winner!” a defiant Loomer told cheering supporters. “The reality is that our Republican Party is broken to its core!”
Loomer went on to say that her campaign had “exposed the corruption of our own feckless, cowardly Republican Party” and then trashed her opponent as a “RINO” and “do-nothing Daniel Webster.”
RELATED: Hitler-praising Carl Paladino loses GOP primary for Congress — and ‘deals a blow’ to Elise Stefanik
This is now Loomer’s second failed congressional campaign, as she went down in flames against Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL) in 2020 in a race she lost by twenty points.
Watch the video of Loomer’s non-concession speech below.
“I’M NOT CONCEDING!” Laura Loomer attacks the Republican Party and alleges voter fraud after losing GOP primary to incumbent Florida congressman Daniel Webster. #news6 pic.twitter.com/qpuhJUIpyJ
— Mike DeForest (@DeForestNews6) August 24, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Steve Bannon Says Trump’s MAGA Movement Will Take Power ‘This Year’ and Then Merrick Garland Will ‘Go to Prison’
Steve Bannon, the former Trump White House Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor to the President who now has a radio show on Real America’s Voice says Donald Trump’s MAGA movement is going to take power “this year,” and once they do Attorney General Merrick Garland will be going to jail.
“The FBI is a Gestapo, the Justice Department – Merrick Garland, you’re going to go to prison, brother,” Bannon declared Tuesday morning (video below). “We’re going to be so relentless when we take power this year on your impeachment, but then after your impeachment to file criminal charges against you, you people are pure and entire scum. Okay?”
Absent another, and this time a successful coup, it’s unclear how Trump’s MAGA movement would take power “this year.” There is little chance currently Republicans will take control of the Senate in January of next year, after the November election. FiveThirtyEight as of this writing gives Democrats 63 out of 100 chances of retaining control of the Senate. Even if the House were to impeach Garland – on what grounds Bannon does not say – there’s effectively no chance the Senate would convict.
READ MORE: Legal Expert: After Revelation Trump Had 700 Pages of Classified Docs ‘I Think Justice Is Finally Coming for Him’
“You have weaponized this from the beginning,” Bannon continues, presumably referring to the FBI executing a legal search warrant on Mar-a-Lago.
“You’re trying to criminalize against Trump,” he continues, a statement that does not appear to make sense.
“The only way you know you can stop MAGA and stop the ascendant movement of MAGA is quite simply, you’re going to try to use law for – it’s not going to work,” Bannon says in another confusing statement.
RELATED: ‘Once We Take Control’: Far Right-Authoritarian Lays Out His Christian Fascist Agenda
“We’re not going to tolerate it. Okay, that’s it. We’re going to massively win at the polls. Then we’re going to impeach you guys. Then we’re gonna put you in prison. Okay, because you people are a disgrace. And what you’ve done here, behind the scenes your little sneaky thing on this presidential records on this archives is absolutely outrageous.”
Bannon was once the executive chairman of the far-right Breitbart website, which he infamously bragged was “the platform for the alt-right.” He was a vice president at and served on the board of Cambridge Analytica, which is credited with helping get Donald Trump elected president. Bannon was also the 2016 Trump campaign’s CEO for 88 days, succeeding Paul Manafort.
READ MORE: ‘Publicity Stunt?’: Legal Experts Already Seeing ‘Highly Unusual’ Aspects in Trump ‘Incompetent’ Legal Filing
He was pardoned by Donald Trump for charges relating to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and money laundering.
In November of 2020 CNN reported “Twitter permanently suspended an account belonging to former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon after he suggested … that Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray should be beheaded. His comments were made in a video posted to his Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter accounts.”
“Bannon falsely claimed President Trump had won reelection, despite several key states still being too close to call, and said that he should fire both Fauci and Wray,” CNN added. “He then said he would go further: ‘I’d put the heads on pikes. Right. I’d put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats. You either get with the program or you are gone.'”
In July Bannon was convicted by a jury on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress.
Watch Bannon below or at this link.
Steve Bannon says Merrick Garland will go to prison if Republicans take power:
“We’re gonna be so relentless when we take power this year”pic.twitter.com/zoNCgV6cEp
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 23, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Once We Take Control’: Far Right-Authoritarian Lays Out His Christian Fascist Agenda
Earlier this year, far-right conspiracy theorist Stew Peters gave white nationalist, Christian fascistDalton Clodfelter a nightly program on his Stew Peters Network called “The Right Dissident.”
Peters is a white nationalist-promoting broadcaster who, despite using his nightly program to spreadwild conspiracy theories and calls for violence, has managed to build close ties to various far-right political candidates and to interview several elected officials, GOP candidates, and former members of the Trump administration. Peters clearly saw something he liked in Clodfelter’s brand of radical right-wing bigotry, Christian nationalism, and antisemitic fascism, all of which Clodfelter has openly promoted five nights a week on Peters’ platform.
Last Thursday, Clodfelter used his show to call for the establishment of a “far-right authoritarian government” in this nation that will imprison its political enemies, establish Christianity as the national religion, and outlaw all secular education.
“Once we take our country back, we will have federal agents kicking down the doors of every treasonous Democrat, every treasonous globalist, every homosexual couple that has molested a child, and they will be arrested, and they will be sentenced to prison,” Clodfelter declared. “I believe in a far right-authoritarian government. No, I am not a fascist. No, I am not a white supremacist. No, I am not a Nazi. But I do believe that hierarchy, structure, and authority are very important. I do believe that our society needs these things in order to progress and maintain its cultural framework.”
“I believe that our society needs this in order to rid itself of the sexual immorality and blatant degeneracy running rampant all throughout the country,” he continued. “Once we take control, we will identify our enemies, and we will stomp them into the dirt. They will not be able to return to power. We will rip them from their offices. We will rip them from their homes for being degenerate liars, degenerate treasonous domestic terrorists because that is what they are.”
“We want to take back the country and reestablish a Christ-like nation,” Clodfelter asserted. “A nation where the national religion is Christian. A nation where the national language is English. A nation where pornography is banned, homosexuality is banned, and transgenderism is banned. Where you will never see a college that isn’t a Christian college. The only college acceptable that you are able to go to is a Christian school because every school in these United States should teach Christian values. Every school should teach the 10 Commandments in elementary school. Every school should promote what it means to be a Christian to the youth of America. It cannot be any other way. There should be no secular teaching in the schools.”
Clodfelter is saying out loud what most on the right only allude to. Christian nationalists are eager to impose their right-wing version of Christianity on the country, anti-LGBTQ forces want to make queer identity a crime, and right-wing pundits and lawmakers care less about accountability and more about silencing their opponents. Clodfelter is simply pointing out that the preferred means to achieving their ends relies on doing away with democracy and replacing it with a far-right authoritarian government.
We need your help. Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution—or a small monthly donation—will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
