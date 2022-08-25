Watch: Lara Trump Thinks the President Is Supposed to Tell the Attorney General What to Do

Lara Trump, a former TV producer who is married to Eric Trump, thinks presidents tell attorneys general what to do. After both the Kennedy and Nixon administrations the America people demanded a firm wall between the White House and the Dept. of Justice, one her father-in-law repeatedly violated.

On Thursday morning Lara Trump appeared uninformed of that very basic tenet, telling Fox News, “It’s ridiculous to assume that the current president did not know about an FBI raid from his own Department of Justice on the last president – and a person that he may be running against in the upcoming 2024 election.”

As The Daily Mail reports, Trump was responding to President Joe Biden’s remarks one day earlier, when Fox News’ Peter Doocy shouted a question at the President after he had concluded his new conference announcing his new student loan debt forgiveness plan.

Asking if he had been informed the FBI was going to execute a search warrant on Mar-a-Lago, President Trump replied, “I didn’t have any advance notice.”

“None, zero, not one single bit,” added Biden, who as has been repeatedly reported has built a very strong wall between the Oval Office and DOJ.

“I don’t think anyone believes Joe Biden,” Lara Trump told Fox & Friends. “We know it’s a lie.”

There is nothing to indicate the President was not telling the truth.

“I don’t think anyone believes that,” Trump continued.

“And, if you do believe that, then who is in charge at the White House?” she aded, exposing her lack of knowledge that the U.S. Attorney General is expected to operate independently of the President and the White House. There are very strict rules about who in the White House can even speak with anyone at DOJ.

In July of 2021 Attorney General Merrick Garland published a 5-page memo address to all DOJ personnel strengthening that wall.

Politico at the time called it a directive “seeking to limit political influence on law enforcement matters by strictly limiting contacts between Justice Department personnel and the White House.”

“The memo follows through on campaign pledges by then-candidate Joe Biden to reestablish the department’s independence after a series of episodes where President Donald Trump publicly and privately complained about prosecutors’ decisions, urging them to lay off his friends and target his political enemies.”

Watch Lara Trump below or at this link: