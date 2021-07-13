News
‘I Was There’: Journalists Slam Megyn Kelly for Claiming Insurrection Wasn’t as Bad as Reported
Megyn Kelly is under fire after telling a Trump-voting comedian on her podcast that the “media represented” the January 6 attack on the Capitol “as so much worse than it actually was.”
Kelly, who also claimed on Monday it “wasn’t an insurrection,” was not in the Capitol that day. Her guest, who was at the Capitol January 6 described it as, “like, mostly the, the most chill thing ever, just like people have blankets and picnics and families.”
But an actual reporter who was at the Capitol during the January 6 insurrection made sure to correct the record.
NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Kasie Hunt, who is also the host of MSNBC’s “Way Too Early” made certain Kelly knew where she stands.
I was there. My producer ran for her life and heard the gunshots. I heard people chanting ‘hang Mike Pence.’ https://t.co/y9Myd9sjXo
— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) July 13, 2021
She’s far from the only one pushing back.
Former Politico reporter Jake Sherman, now the co-founder of Punchbowl News and an NBC News/MSNBC analyst took a swipe at Kelly:
Says the person who was not in the capitol. https://t.co/JFGHxjAjqS
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 13, 2021
Democratic U.S. Congressman from California:
Dear Megyn Kelly: I reviewed a lot of videos and evidence for the second impeachment trial. The most accurate way I can say this is that you have no idea what you are talking about. 140 police officers were injured, some critically. People died. Why are you downplaying Jan 6? https://t.co/u8Glp2Yp8u
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 13, 2021
MSNBC Host of “All in With Chris Hayes”:
It’s exactly the opposite. https://t.co/MKeUKNfO3y
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 13, 2021
Politico’s Sam Stein and NBC News’ Benjy Sarlin don’t link their comments today to Kelly’s but posted their own:
The consistent theme from day one is that the more info has came out, the more violent, more dangerous, and closer to directly harming lawmakers 1/6 looks than it initially appeared from the outside. It’s all gone one direction. https://t.co/AsWGKVWYpD
— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) July 13, 2021
News
‘Go Declare Victory Right Now’ – ‘Just Say You Won’: Giuliani Created ‘Big Lie’ Election Night New Book Reveals
Donald Trump‘s now-former attorney Rudy Giuliani is to blame for what quickly became known as the “Big Lie,” which the now-former president has been spreading since losing the 2020 election.
In stunning excerpts from a new book by The Washington Post’s Carol D. Leonnig and Philip Rucker, America learns that Giuliani had set up a separate “command center” inside the White House – on top of two the Trump Campaign had created for Election Day.
When Fox News called Arizona for Joe Biden, earlier than any other network, Trump exploded and Giuliani advanced his plan.
“What the f— is Fox doing?” Trump screamed. Then he barked orders to Kushner: “Call Rupert! Call James and Lachlan!” And to Jason Miller: “Get Sammon. Get Hemmer. They’ve got to reverse this.” The president was referring to Fox owner Rupert Murdoch and his sons, James and Lachlan, as well as Bill Sammon, a top news executive at Fox.
Trump’s tirade continued. “What the f—?” he bellowed. “What the f— are these guys doing? How could they call this this early?”
Giuliani tried to get Trump to go into the East Room of the White House and on national television deliver a victory speech.
“Just go declare victory right now,” Giuliani told Trump. “You’ve got to go declare victory now.”
In fact, the former New York City mayor and former U.S. Attorney had been pushing the “Big Lie” all night long.
When questions were asked earlier that evening about key battleground states like Michigan and Pennsylvania, Giuliani told Trump’s top aides, “Just say we won.”
As the election turned toward Biden, Trump became “apoplectic.”
At one point Trump showed up in the Map Room, where the Trump Campaign had set up shop, and yelled at his deputy campaign manager.
“Why are they still counting votes?” Trump asked. “The election’s closed. Are they counting ballots that came in afterward? What the hell is going on?”
“They’re stealing this from us,” Trump told Kellyanne Conway. “We have this thing won. I won in a landslide and they’re taking it back.”
News
‘Mind-Blowingly Wild, Reckless and Stupid’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe Unloads on Trump’s ‘Kraken’ Attorneys
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough went off on Donald Trump’s campaign lawyers who are facing possible sanctions for lying about his election loss in various legal challenges.
Former Trump attorneys Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and others clashedwith a federal judge and each other during a six-hour hearing over their lawsuits seeking to overturn Michigan’s presidential election results, and the “Morning Joe” host called for them to be disbarred over their ill-fated “Kraken” lawsuit.
“There are conspiracy theories you can find online, whether it’s Russian disinformation or comes from a Chinese religious cult that has a front in the United States, or maybe conspiracy theories on Facebook, and for attorneys to actually put that into a pleading, sign their name to it and then put it into federal court — that’s shocking,” Scarborough said. “It’s shocking for anybody that’s ever really practiced law. I always joked when I was an attorney in Florida, I would do state work but when you went in federal courts, something they taught you very early on, you better get all your facts right in those federal pleadings.”
Federal courts do not respond kindly to pleadings filed in bad faith, Scarborough said, and he can’t believe Trump’s legal team made such sloppy counterfactual arguments on a matter of utmost importance.
“I don’t think there was a lawyer that started at a law firm that they didn’t get that warning,” he said. “That was one of the things shocking to me, Rudy Giuliani was filing these things and Lin Wood and Sidney Powell, they would file these crazy lawsuits and I would keep wondering, how are they doing this? How can they get away with this? Because I know if this had happened in northwest Florida, in front of the three federal judges that were there when I was practicing, man, you would have lost your law license in a second. They would have disbarred you in a second.”
“I just can’t explain to people who aren’t attorneys enough how mind-blowingly wild, how radical, how reckless, how stupid it was for these attorneys to put their names on conspiracy theories and then put them in federal court in front of federal judges,” he added. “I just wonder why it’s taken this long. So, I mean, I’m not surprised by the six-hour hearing. I guess I’m just surprised that it happened in July instead of in March, but the wheels of justice turn slowly and perhaps these lawyers that made a mockery of these federal judges, made a mockery of federal courts, maybe they ultimately will pay the same price that every other attorney in America would pay, if they did the same thing. Let’s hope there is justice for all.”
News
‘Do Not Question My Procedure’: Judge Overseeing ‘Kraken’ Case Slams Attorney Who Tells Her ‘I Am Not a Potted Plant’
A federal judge overseeing a sanctions hearing for several attorneys who are alleged to have filed false documents in cases supporting Donald Trump’s lie that the election was stolen and Joe Biden won as a result of massive fraud blasted those lawyers on Monday.
U.S. District Judge Linda Parker already was not pleased with the attorneys, after ordering them to appear en masse before her via Zoom, and they tried to send other lawyers to represent them, which she refused to allow.
Among the attorneys facing possible sanctions are Sidney Powell (image) and Lin Wood.
On Monday, one attorney reportedly began to cry. Hours later, another attorney, Donald Campbell, delivered a most disrespectful diatribe to Judge Parker, and got smacked down in response.
“If this is the subjective nature in which this court is going to view the sanctions questions, which usually are objective, what can I do? But objectively, seriously?” Campbell, apparently the lead lawyer representing the attorneys who are facing sanctions, asked the judge in a stunning lack of decorum.
Earlier: Lawyers for Pro-Trump ‘Kraken’ Case Attorneys Tell Judge They Were Too Dumb to Know Better
“”The word ‘perplexed’ is what you think is worth the time of all the lawyers, your staff, on this proceeding, to talk about sanctions?” Campbell continued.
“And I ask you did you really think it was worth it to file in support of your claims they have taken up the time, energy, and space over these last several months?” Judge Parker asked, rhetorically.
“So I would caution you to do not question my procedure. I’m here to question what you’ve done sir. I’m here to evaluate,” Parker added.
“I am not a potted plant,” Campbell replied, speaking over Judge Parker. “I will represent my client.”
“That is quite fine,” Parker responded. “Don’t worry about what I’m doing at this point, you are here to answer my questions.”
