BREAKING NEWS
‘Destruction of Potentially Vital Evidence’: Secret Service Deleted Messages From Jan. 6 After Investigator’s Request
The Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General says the U.S. Secret Service erased text messages from January 5 and 6, 2021, after their office specifically requested them. The revelation was made in a letter to the House and Senate Homeland Security Committees by the IG.
Secret Service claims the text messages “were erased as part of a device-replacement program,” the Inspector General’s letter states, as first reported by The Intercept.
“DHS personnel have repeatedly told OIG inspectors that they were not permitted to provide records directly to OIG and that such records had to first undergo review by DHS attorneys,” DHS IG Joseph Cuffari said, as CNN reports. “This review led to weeks-long delays in OIG obtaining records and created confusion over whether all records had been produced.”
READ MORE: Secret Service Agents Confirm Details Hutchinson Shared About Trump Demanding to Be Taken to US Capitol Jan. 6
In response to the ‘device-replacement program” claim, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance said, “I’m not buying it.”
Mother Jones’ Dan Friedman, who reports on lobbying and corruption, tweeted: “They’re a law enforcement agency, destroying evidence.”
Retired Harvard Law School law professor Laurence Tribe commented: “If this story holds up, the destruction of potentially vital evidence about an attempt to overthrow the U.S. Government is an extremely serious federal crime that DOJ must immediately investigate.”
Image: Official White House Photo by Amanda Lucidon via Flickr
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
Uvalde School Shooting Video Shows Cop Getting Hand Sanitizer, Checking Cell Phone – Internet Expresses Horror, Anger
Americans are outraged, angered, and horrified after watching video of police officers doing nothing for over an hour inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, as 21 people – 19 children and two teachers – were murdered by an 18-year old gunman they did not try to stop.
Many are commenting on one officer who stops to check his cell phone, which has a “Punisher” image on its lock screen, and another taking time to get hand sanitizer while the gunman who ultimately shot and killed 21 people and wounded 17 others on May 24 was inside a classroom terrorizing and then slaughtering students and teachers.
The full 77-minute video, which includes security camera footage and police body cam footage, along with shorter clips of the attack and police response, were published by the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE. In the video an editor’s note appears: “The sounds of children screaming have been removed.”
In many clips the sound is often inaudible or removed.
READ MORE: Listen: Uvalde School Massacre Was God’s Plan Says Texas AG Ken Paxton – ‘Life Is Short’
Barstool Sports’ Kayce Smith shared her reaction to a 4-minute edited clip:
so let me get this straight. Uvalde officers were inside within 5 minutes, stood around for over an hour, made sure to get HAND SANITIZER… while still hearing rounds being fired & the kids screaming?
What the FUCK are we doing here?? This is revolting.
— Kayce Smith (@KayceSmith) July 12, 2022
Fox 59 reporter Max Lewis posts a screenshot of an officer getting hand sanitizer:
A police officer gets a squirt of hand sanitizer while 19 children and two teachers were murdered at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas pic.twitter.com/WqhXoQySIF
— Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) July 12, 2022
Here’s a short clip of that officer:
The Uvalde video is extremely upsetting – but this cop taking the time to put sanitizer on his hands as kids are being murdered 20 feet away really puts a bow on the nightmare. pic.twitter.com/5ZUHCzEFyT
— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) July 12, 2022
“Even after hearing at least four additional shots from the classrooms 45 minutes after police arrived on the scene, the officers waited,” The Austin American-Statesman reports. “They asked for keys to one of the classrooms. (It was unlocked, investigators said later.) They brought tear gas and gas masks. They later carried a sledgehammer. And still, they waited.”
RELATED: Questions Swirl About Uvalde Police as Photos, Videos, Witness Accounts Appear to Tell Story of Inaction During Massacre
“The video tells in real time the brutal story of how heavily armed officers failed to immediately launch a cohesive and aggressive response to stop the shooter and save more children if possible. And it reinforces the trauma of those parents, friends and bystanders who were outside the school and pleaded with police to do something, and for those survivors who quietly called 911 from inside the classroom to beg for help.”
Journalist Walker Bragman did not hold back in commenting about one police officer’s “Punisher” cell phone lock screen image:
God fuck this pic.twitter.com/cITPDiwguR
— Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) July 12, 2022
Adding more context Chad Loder, who writes about extremism, says the Punisher image is “a fascist symbol used by the police.”
The Punisher skull (especially with thin blue line or stars & stripes) is a fascist symbol used by the police. https://t.co/WHl4pohjIO
— Chad Loder (@chadloder) July 12, 2022
Short clip:
Warning: The video footage and audio is disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Video from inside Robb Elementary and body camera footage from a responding officer show how Uvalde officers responded to the active shooter. Full story and video: https://t.co/Pscj2Ruvh5 pic.twitter.com/y1hd52Q4Rf
— Austin Statesman (@statesman) July 12, 2022
Full video:
We are also publishing the full video in its entirety. Warning: Some may find the footage disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.https://t.co/9BLRxruTrZ
— Austin Statesman (@statesman) July 12, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
Watch: Cheney Reveals Trump May Have Engaged in an ‘Effort to Influence Witness Testimony’
At the end of Tuesday’s House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack hearing, Vice-Chair Liz Cheney suggested that Donald Trump may have engaged in an effort to influence witness testimony.
“After our last hearing,” Cheney said in her closing remarks, “President Trump tried to call a witness in our investigation – a witness you have not yet seen in these hearings.”
“That person declined to answer or respond to President Trump’s call, and instead alerted their lawyer to the call. Their lawyer alerted us,” Cheney revealed.
RELATED: ‘Why Don’t We Just Kill Them?’ Committee Reveals How MAGA Supporters Responded to Trump’s ‘Will Be Wild’ Tweet
“This Committee has supplied that information to the Dept. of Justice,” she noted. “Let me say one more time: We will take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously.”
At the beginning of Tuesday’s live hearing, Cheney said it was “nonsense” to allow anyone but Trump to be blamed for his actions.
“President Trump is a 76-year-old man,” Cheney declared. “He is not an impressionable child. Just like everyone else in our country, he is responsible for his own actions and his own choices.”
Watch her accusation of possible attempted witness intimidation or influence below or at this link:
Wow — Cheney says Trump tried to call a witness in the January 6 committee’s investigation after the last hearing. The witness alerted their lawyer, who alerted the committee, and the committee passed that info along to the DOJ. pic.twitter.com/2FzqWXxpiJ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 12, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
Georgia Criminal Grand Jury Issues Another Subpoena in Trump Election Fraud Investigation Seeking Audio Recording
The Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney’s special grand jury has issued another subpoena in its investigation of possible criminal actions by Donald Trump and his associates in the 2020 presidential election.
The grand jury has subpoenaed the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, seeking an audio recording that reportedly includes a Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney declaring there was no election fraud in Georgia, as that newspaper reports.
“The 23-person grand jury is seeking the full audio recording of a leaked Jan. 11, 2021 conference call on which the AJC reported involving then-acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, Bobby Christine.”
“In my opinion, there is no there, there,” Christine reportedly says in the recording.
A Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney stating there was no fraud is yet more damning evidence against the former president.
Trump appointed Bobby Christine for the Southern District of Georgia in 2017. After the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, B.J. Pak, abruptly resigned, Trump made Christine the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District.
“His appointment was a break from the traditional chain of command — when a top prosecutor resigns, they are typically replaced by the office’s No. 2 attorney — and raised fears of political interference,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution adds.
Trending
- COMMENTARY2 days ago
Trump’s Inner Circle Positioning Meadows to Become ‘Likely Fall Guy’ – But Legal Experts Have Charges for ‘TFG’ in Mind
- News3 days ago
Trump Cancels Rally — Will Instead Spend Day Testifying Under Oath: Report
- News2 days ago
Law Professor Schools Josh Hawley: ‘Your Line of Questioning Is Transphobic’ (Video)
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
Uvalde School Shooting Video Shows Cop Getting Hand Sanitizer, Checking Cell Phone – Internet Expresses Horror, Anger
- News2 days ago
‘Confession?’: Matt Gaetz Mocked for Blasting Bolton’s Coup Planning Admission Hours After J6 Committee Revelation
- News3 days ago
‘Hot-Blooded, Contentious, Deranged’: J6 Hearing to Reveal Details About ‘Craziest Meeting in Trump Presidency’ – Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Why Don’t We Just Kill Them?’ Committee Reveals How MAGA Supporters Responded to Trump’s ‘Will Be Wild’ Tweet
- News2 days ago
Cheney Opens J6 Hearing: ‘President Trump Is a 76 Year Old Man – He Is Not an Impressionable Child’