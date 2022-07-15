BREAKING NEWS
‘Big One’: J6 Committee Announces Primetime Hearing After Meeting With DHS Inspector Over Secret Service Deleted Texts
The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack Friday afternoon officially announced it will hold a primetime hearing next week, the eighth and final hearing in what is seen as the first part of its efforts to share with the public critical information it has obtained about the insurrection.
The announcement comes just hours after all nine members of the committee met with Joseph Cuffari, the Department of Homeland Security inspector general who revealed in a letter published Thursday that the U.S. Secret Service deleted text messages from January 5 and 6, 2021, the day before and of the insurrection.
Cuffari “met with the committee behind closed doors two days after sending a letter to lawmakers informing them that the text messages were erased after the watchdog agency asked for records related to its electronic communications as part of its ongoing investigation around the Capitol attack,” CNN reports.
READ MORE: ‘Destruction of Potentially Vital Evidence’: Secret Service Deleted Messages From Jan. 6 After Investigator’s Request
“The committee now plans to reach out to Secret Service officials to ask about the erasure of text messages from the day of the US Capitol attack and the day before, including the agency’s process for cleaning out files to see if that policy was followed, the committee Chairman Bennie Thompson told CNN.”
The Committee also announced that its next hearing will be held Thursday, July 21, at 8 PM ET.
Daily Beast political reporter Jose Pagliery notes because the hearing is scheduled for 8 PM, which “would be TV primetime … there’s the insinuation that this is meant to be a big one.”
CBS News’ Scott MacFarlane says next week’s hearing will focus on Donald Trump and his efforts to interfere with the Committee’s investigation. That could also include allegations he may have attempted to engage in witness intimidation.
READ MORE: Watch: Cheney Reveals Trump May Have Engaged in an ‘Effort to Influence Witness Testimony’
NBC News earlier this week reported Chairman Thompson said Thursday’s hearing will be “the last one — at this point.”
But the Committee is expected to hold additional hearings as soon as next month. It has indicated it is interested is obtaining testimony from both former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.
That news comes as reports say Donald Trump is expected to announce his third presidential run some time before the November midterms, possibly in September. The Dept. of Justice has given no indication it is pursuing an investigation into what legal experts have repeatedly said are his potentially criminal acts.
One expert, former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade, says she will be “listening for elements of involuntary manslaughter in Trump’s failure to stop the attack” at next Thursday’s hearing.
The Wall Street Journal Thursday evening reported Committee member Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) “said he expects the committee will likely decide to make a criminal referral to the Justice Department regarding Mr. Trump’s actions on Jan. 6 and the days leading up to it.”
‘Destruction of Potentially Vital Evidence’: Secret Service Deleted Messages From Jan. 6 After Investigator’s Request
The Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General says the U.S. Secret Service erased text messages from January 5 and 6, 2021, after their office specifically requested them. The revelation was made in a letter to the House and Senate Homeland Security Committees by the IG.
Secret Service claims the text messages “were erased as part of a device-replacement program,” the Inspector General’s letter states, as first reported by The Intercept.
“DHS personnel have repeatedly told OIG inspectors that they were not permitted to provide records directly to OIG and that such records had to first undergo review by DHS attorneys,” DHS IG Joseph Cuffari said, as CNN reports. “This review led to weeks-long delays in OIG obtaining records and created confusion over whether all records had been produced.”
READ MORE: Secret Service Agents Confirm Details Hutchinson Shared About Trump Demanding to Be Taken to US Capitol Jan. 6
In response to the ‘device-replacement program” claim, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance said, “I’m not buying it.”
Mother Jones’ Dan Friedman, who reports on lobbying and corruption, tweeted: “They’re a law enforcement agency, destroying evidence.”
Retired Harvard Law School law professor Laurence Tribe commented: “If this story holds up, the destruction of potentially vital evidence about an attempt to overthrow the U.S. Government is an extremely serious federal crime that DOJ must immediately investigate.”
Image: Official White House Photo by Amanda Lucidon via Flickr
Uvalde School Shooting Video Shows Cop Getting Hand Sanitizer, Checking Cell Phone – Internet Expresses Horror, Anger
Americans are outraged, angered, and horrified after watching video of police officers doing nothing for over an hour inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, as 21 people – 19 children and two teachers – were murdered by an 18-year old gunman they did not try to stop.
Many are commenting on one officer who stops to check his cell phone, which has a “Punisher” image on its lock screen, and another taking time to get hand sanitizer while the gunman who ultimately shot and killed 21 people and wounded 17 others on May 24 was inside a classroom terrorizing and then slaughtering students and teachers.
The full 77-minute video, which includes security camera footage and police body cam footage, along with shorter clips of the attack and police response, were published by the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE. In the video an editor’s note appears: “The sounds of children screaming have been removed.”
In many clips the sound is often inaudible or removed.
READ MORE: Listen: Uvalde School Massacre Was God’s Plan Says Texas AG Ken Paxton – ‘Life Is Short’
Barstool Sports’ Kayce Smith shared her reaction to a 4-minute edited clip:
so let me get this straight. Uvalde officers were inside within 5 minutes, stood around for over an hour, made sure to get HAND SANITIZER… while still hearing rounds being fired & the kids screaming?
What the FUCK are we doing here?? This is revolting.
— Kayce Smith (@KayceSmith) July 12, 2022
Fox 59 reporter Max Lewis posts a screenshot of an officer getting hand sanitizer:
A police officer gets a squirt of hand sanitizer while 19 children and two teachers were murdered at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas pic.twitter.com/WqhXoQySIF
— Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) July 12, 2022
Here’s a short clip of that officer:
The Uvalde video is extremely upsetting – but this cop taking the time to put sanitizer on his hands as kids are being murdered 20 feet away really puts a bow on the nightmare. pic.twitter.com/5ZUHCzEFyT
— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) July 12, 2022
“Even after hearing at least four additional shots from the classrooms 45 minutes after police arrived on the scene, the officers waited,” The Austin American-Statesman reports. “They asked for keys to one of the classrooms. (It was unlocked, investigators said later.) They brought tear gas and gas masks. They later carried a sledgehammer. And still, they waited.”
RELATED: Questions Swirl About Uvalde Police as Photos, Videos, Witness Accounts Appear to Tell Story of Inaction During Massacre
“The video tells in real time the brutal story of how heavily armed officers failed to immediately launch a cohesive and aggressive response to stop the shooter and save more children if possible. And it reinforces the trauma of those parents, friends and bystanders who were outside the school and pleaded with police to do something, and for those survivors who quietly called 911 from inside the classroom to beg for help.”
Journalist Walker Bragman did not hold back in commenting about one police officer’s “Punisher” cell phone lock screen image:
God fuck this pic.twitter.com/cITPDiwguR
— Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) July 12, 2022
Adding more context Chad Loder, who writes about extremism, says the Punisher image is “a fascist symbol used by the police.”
The Punisher skull (especially with thin blue line or stars & stripes) is a fascist symbol used by the police. https://t.co/WHl4pohjIO
— Chad Loder (@chadloder) July 12, 2022
Short clip:
Warning: The video footage and audio is disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Video from inside Robb Elementary and body camera footage from a responding officer show how Uvalde officers responded to the active shooter. Full story and video: https://t.co/Pscj2Ruvh5 pic.twitter.com/y1hd52Q4Rf
— Austin Statesman (@statesman) July 12, 2022
Full video:
We are also publishing the full video in its entirety. Warning: Some may find the footage disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.https://t.co/9BLRxruTrZ
— Austin Statesman (@statesman) July 12, 2022
Watch: Cheney Reveals Trump May Have Engaged in an ‘Effort to Influence Witness Testimony’
At the end of Tuesday’s House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack hearing, Vice-Chair Liz Cheney suggested that Donald Trump may have engaged in an effort to influence witness testimony.
“After our last hearing,” Cheney said in her closing remarks, “President Trump tried to call a witness in our investigation – a witness you have not yet seen in these hearings.”
“That person declined to answer or respond to President Trump’s call, and instead alerted their lawyer to the call. Their lawyer alerted us,” Cheney revealed.
RELATED: ‘Why Don’t We Just Kill Them?’ Committee Reveals How MAGA Supporters Responded to Trump’s ‘Will Be Wild’ Tweet
“This Committee has supplied that information to the Dept. of Justice,” she noted. “Let me say one more time: We will take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously.”
At the beginning of Tuesday’s live hearing, Cheney said it was “nonsense” to allow anyone but Trump to be blamed for his actions.
“President Trump is a 76-year-old man,” Cheney declared. “He is not an impressionable child. Just like everyone else in our country, he is responsible for his own actions and his own choices.”
Watch her accusation of possible attempted witness intimidation or influence below or at this link:
Wow — Cheney says Trump tried to call a witness in the January 6 committee’s investigation after the last hearing. The witness alerted their lawyer, who alerted the committee, and the committee passed that info along to the DOJ. pic.twitter.com/2FzqWXxpiJ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 12, 2022
